In the last couple of days, really continuing a long established pattern, there have been notable attacks on the Trump administration from what claims to be the Right. These attacks come from very different sources, on the surface, but have the same aim.

It is still the case that Donald Trump and his administration represent the only patriotic government in the western world with the power to enact changes with global consequences. As such they are an innate and existential threat to the most malign and powerful forces at work today, whether those enemies of western civilisation are external or internal.

Trumpist populism is bad news for every malign force you can think of. It always has been, which is why Trump himself has been so demonised and hated. Just a brief rundown of who Trump style politics offends and why gives an explanation of the depth of hatred of him and what he is doing:

Trumpist populism threatens transnational bodies that have established global networks of power and to whom most western politicians and media are far more loyal and beholden than they are to any of their citizens. The primary loyalty of most powerful and elite westerners is to these transnational bodies, rather than to the citizens of nation states. The UN, the EU, international courts and bureaucracies, and thousands of NGOs and subsidiary orgsnisations linked to these, together with their aligned media and politicians, are all invested in making nation states obsolete and replacing them with a technocratic global authority centred in ‘international law’ and transnational institutions. Every nationalist government is a threat to this project and populist nationalism in general is the primary threat to this project. Transnational corporations and Big Business, as well as international banking and finance, are also generally aligned with these bodies rather than with nation states and their populations. These businesses want to maximise short term profit by minimising national borders and national differences, with no concern for long term consequences. The ability to move workers or factories between nations matters far more to them than the interests of workers in any one nation, and in fact they favour workforce mobility as a means of suppressing wages. Sufficiently large companies soon lose any sense of national loyalty, even if they had it at some earlier stage of their existence. Trumpist and nationalist populism directly challenges their ability to exploit global slave labour or to move goods and people without restriction or cost. Having no loyalty to any particular population or nation, both transnational bodies and transnational companies become primarily focused on extending and developing their power and wealth in ways that are directly harmful to individual nation states. Quick profits can be generated by encouraging State subsidies and high State spending, which also sustains (in the short term) a fiat banking system built on ever increasing spending and on vast accumulations of debt. All this exhausts and impoverishes individual nations but sustains an ever growing class of people who are paid parts of what becomes an asset stripping or parasitic international conspiracy directing national spending to more and more obvious wealth transfer and power capture schemes. Again, refocused dedication to sane spending and nationally fovused interests threatens those profiting from transfer schemes like Net Zero or Climate Change action, or from prior pandemic and COVID measures for example. The entire field of public-private projects (ones which acquire simultaneous private investment and State funding) is in fact a generally fascistic form of corporatism, innately parasitising and redirecting national spending from national interests to private profit and transnational authority. Foreign enemies like China, or infiltrating and invading foreign forces like Islamic expansion backed by Muslim nations, cannot subvert and control a West that returns to national loyalties and interests and to the prioririsation of the needs of its own existing citizens. Western populist nationalism inherently identifies and acts against such foreign control, conversion and sabotage efforts, as we are seeing with the Trump administrations response to Chinese use of Venezuela to wage a version of the Opium Wars on America. Themselves highly racist advocacy groups which are frequently funded from abroad have their own grievance industry economic sub-culture threatened by both efforts against foreign influence and rejections of wealth transfers like DEI affirmative action. The Left, which includes much of the Centre and Mainstream as least so far as social policy goes, are of course terrified of a rightwing that is more popular than themselves, since this is the only serious threat to their corruption and ideology they have faced in the last 80 years. Finally, Establishment forces of the Right who have claimed to conserve and protect the West while failing to do so are fully exposed and humiliated by the successes of nationalist populism. Unlike them, populism offers serious challenge to the parties of the Left, rather than a complacent theatre of challenge which never manifests in any real way and which treats radical transformation for the worse as a normative experience we should all accept.

The interesting thing about recent developments is that these have added a seventh category of vested interest fundamentally opposed to the success of the Trumpist agenda of national revival. There is another group whose own internal economic and ideological drivers cannot allow Trumpist populism to succeed and that is:

The crazy, not really rightwing at all, self elected truther and rebel iconoclasts and conspiracy theorists of the clickbait Right, whose own dynamics mirror those of the Woke Left and demand ever greater radicalism far beyond national revival and much more closely aligned with national destruction. The influencers like Tucker, Candace and Feuntes whose profile, power and wealth depends on fantasy and outrage, are forced by their own greed, vanity and business model to seek ever more outrageous claims with ever diminishing returns (now purely negative impacts) for the rest of the Right.

In the last few days perhaps one of the greatest ironies of all has emerged, and that is the strong similarity between a supplanted and embittered Establishment Right which condemns Trump as a fascist, and the so-called Woke Right or (in their own terminology Hard MAGA) who characterise Trump as too soft and too friendly with Israel (in other words, as not fascist enough). Both of these very different groups use fascism as a fulcrum to try to break Trumpist populism. The Establishment Right use it as an accusation, completely repeating the lies of the Left. But the Feuntes/Carlson/Candace trifecta of lunacy uses it as the opposite accusation, as a marker of weakness and ‘not going far enough’. The first accuse Trump of breaking democratic norms. The second accuse Trump of not breaking enough social taboos and cultural and ethical norms (particularly relating to Jew hatred).

What we get then is this curious scenario where the conformist mainstream and the crazy outriders both claim to be more authentically rightwing than Trump, both claim in their opposite ways to be more authentic and true representations of what the Right is and should be, when ultimately BOTH these forces represent a fundamental betrayal of the Right by elements claiming to represent it. Both have so fundamentally abandoned what the Right actuslly is, and both are so fully serving the interests of the enemies of western civilisation and the parasitic corruption networks they create, that a former Democrat who remains in many ways an old style classical liberal (look at Trump’s personal attitudes on abortion and colour blindness, for instance, so utterly unlike the Establishment Globalist portrayal of where he sits on the political spectrum) nevertheless is more genuinely rightwing than either of them.

Because what the Establishment types who call Trump a fascist share with the outsider types who openly admire Hitler is the claim that they are rightwing, while doing nothing but serve the interests of the destruction of western civilisation, a fundamentally leftist project. Both take what seem opposite paths to the exact same position (hating Trump, serving the enemies of the West, and endorsing leftist lies about Trump).

We can see this working in real time now, more obvious than it has ever been before, and more obvious than it was even when Establishment Republican Never Trumpers and Lincoln Project types worked hand in glove with Democrats against Trump from 2016 onwards.

First, let’s refer to the Establishment Right, and compare their record and statements with reality. In The Telegraph newspaper in the UK, supposed conservative and supposed right wing historian and journalist Simon Heffer launches a deranged anti Trump rant hitting all the exact same notes as any speech by any Democrat or any Republican Never Trumper of the last 10 years would hit.

It’s note for note identical to what the late not much lamented Rob Reiner would have said, or what Joe Biden’s teleprompter and autopen might have said, or what Cackling Kamala Ding-a-Ling would say. Heffer is supposed to be a serious student of history, a respected biographer and a rational scholar from the mainstream conservative tradition which begins with the great Edmund Burke. But he presents us with the understanding of Trump we would get from the average coke addled Hollywood celebrity or the average teenage Antifa protestor with blue hair and a nose ring.

Heffer’s profound insight is to describe Trump as a “narcissistic fascist”. It’s fascinating in a way, and follows similar comments from ancient Tory grandee Michael Heseltine who said much the same (and in Heseltine’s case there is a particularly hilarious self-blindness where charges of narcissism are concerned. There have been few politicians from any party possessed of a self-loving vanity to match that of Heseltine, who might just be jealous that someone else’s hair became more famous than his own). When they do this sort of thing, though, Establishment conservatives seem completely oblivious of the fact that they sound exactly like the 1970s comedy depiction of bedsit student communists, Wolfie Smith, let alone that they are repeating the exact same stuff much of the Left would say about them. Heseltine and Heffer are both old enough to remember when Thatcher’s government were described as fascists by the Militant tendency, the GLC, and every disaffected, embittered leftist seeing a rightwing government doing well.

And yet they have learned nothing in the years since, even less than their supposed leftwing opponents. Clinging desperately to the edges of Establishment status, to that especially rotten edge of an entirely rotten system where the Globalist Left allow Good Boy rightwingers in-name-only an uncomfortable perch, they haven’t noticed, somehow, their own record of failure. Much of their hatred of Trump stems, I believe, from him doing things they failed to do, from him advancing a sensible rightwing platform they never had the courage or integrity to advance.

Future generations won’t just marvel at how a whole civilisation deliberately destroyed itself by welcoming a fecund barbarian invasion while genitally mutilating its own children or sterilising them with drugs.

They will marvel at how people who said their mission was to ‘conserve’ that civilisation did nothing for 80 years while it was being destroyed but insist that nobody mention or oppose the destruction and that polite suicide was preferable to impolite resistance. Heffer and his attitude to Trump represents 80 years of mainstream Conservative failure. Because for 80 years the Establishment Right did nothing, in the UK and US, but concede and bow down to leftism and national betrayal.

I spent half my life buying ‘conservative’ newspapers and voting Conservative. And after they ousted Thatcher there hasn’t been a single one of them who wasn’t a complete traitor and a despicable liar.

The Telegraph, for example, is now about as rightwing and ‘conservative’ as you’d expect from a publication that joins the likes of The Guardian in its political analysis and which is far happier with British kids being brutally gang raped than it is with an American President protecting American kids from the same fate.

Other than the brief Thatcherite blip, which her own party fought against by the way, the record of British conservativism is this:

1. Supported mass immigration every step of the way and the radical demographic transformation of the UK while lying about its economic benefits just as enthusiastically as Labour and leftists lie about its cultural benefits. Destroyed anyone who ever spoke up for the original, existing British people.

2. Totally conceded education to Marxists leading to generations of educational decline and generations of people who haven’t got the slightest awareness of their own history and identity. Conserved nothing cultural for future generations and allowed them to be brainwashed with obscene self hatred and treasonous attitudes to their own nation and ancestors.

3. Ousted by internal party coup the only two Conservative leaders since Churchill to ever display ANY patriotism and any rightwing economics.

4. Allowed Muslim capture of towns, cities and neighbourhoods with the importation of Third World politics via a block vote and a patronage system based on barbaric clan ties and Iron Age culture. Never once had the courage or integrity to criticise this process.

5. Massively reduced the British Armed Forces while deploying them in other peoples wars. The Falklands War, 43 and a half years ago, was the last war we fought independently and the last war that was fought for British interests.

6. Lied about EEC impacts on British sovereignty, signed us into the EEC/EU, sacrificed our preferential trading nation status to join the EEC, signed us up to treaty after treaty extending foreign control of the UK, fought to keep us in the EU, delivered a Remain dominated exit negotiation that neutered most of the benefits of leaving, and continually prioritised the dubious benefits of being tied to a declining, failing, undemocratic and increasingly dictatorial economic block.

What have people like Heffer, who call themselves ‘conservative’, actually ever successfully conserved? Not a thing, except their own irrelevant status and utter uselessness.

And now they parrot the bullshit, word for word, of the Hard Left and the rancid globalist Establishment. Because staying in that circle of perks and affluence is far more important to them than anything else. That’s the ONLY thing they have conserved, and Trump’s example and Trump’s populism threatens that comfortable complacent status of theirs where they get to ‘represent’ the Right without EVER stopping the Left.

All this will be familiar to Americans who know what ‘Republicans’ like the Bush family, or Paul Ryan, or Mitch McConnell, or Dick and Liz Cheney, were doing their entire careers, careers which ended up making Trump necessary.

Look at our societies today and you don’t just see the enormous damage inflicted by people like Barack Obama or Tony Blair. You see that people like Heffer never got personal, bitter and hysterical about Biden, Obama or Blair. And if you know any history at all you know that the great ‘successes’ of the Establishment Right over the last 80 years have not been won over the Left or even by way of election triumphs. The primary ‘victories’ of the Establishment Right have been over any manifestations of real rightwing policy and over any persons who looked ready to champion western civilisation in a traditional way.

It was the Establishment Right in the US that betrayed and destroyed Senator McCarthy, a move which allowed Communists to dominate education and popular culture. And it was the Establishment Right in the UK that betrayed and destroyed Enoch Powell, a move which allowed Communists and migrants to shape British social and racial policy from that point on.

Heffer agrees with the Radical Left that Trump is a fascist, because the Establishment Right have been the owned bitches of the Radical Left since World War Two, with perhaps a break during the Reagan-Thatcher years. First pathetically terrified of being called fascists themselves, then falsely applying the term to anyone braver than themselves, to anyone doing the conservation they signally failed to do.

Now, then, to the newer challenge, which has replaced the Establishment Right as the primary way the Globalist Left seeks to divide the Right against itself and return to power in the US. Because I do not believe that Tucker Carlson’s shift from critiquing the Democrats to screaming hysterically against Jews or hysterically for Muslims is a natural political evolution, any more than I think hating Jews and Israelis is a ‘rightwing’ position. Shapiro, of course, is completely accurate on what Tucker has become, and Qatari purchase seems to be the primary cause. What’s intensely worrying is that JD Vance is now more and more obviously exposed as someone who shares this Jew hating poison, or as someone so astonishingly blind that he thinks keeping Jew haters in the tent is a good example of a broad church approach. Vance’s recent defences of Carlson put the problem in the heart of the administration, ruining Trump’s own excellent record of a kind of America First that recognises the moral and practical advantages of alliance with Israel.

That Vance defends Tucker after so many egregious examples of Tucker’s malignancy, and after Tucker screeched that Christians who defend Israel are disgusting and that Christians who are honest about Islam are disgusting, means that anyone should be able to see who Tucker is serving now…..but the Vice President does not. All the lies that a Heffer states about Trump become seemingly true thanks to people like Tucker and thanks to Vance’s refusal to denounce the building Jew Hatred Wing. While Trump has actually been very good in the second term at keeping nut jobs and Jewish Affairs obsessives out of the administration, Vance is becoming a glaring exception.

It’s on Islam and on Jews that we can really see how BOTH the Eatablishment Right and the Fringe or Alternative Right, while they hate each other, do the same thing. The first back mass immigration, pointless wars, radical demographic transformation and double standard rules of politeness that allow the Left to do whatever they please. And they police this submission, this theatre of pretend rightwingedness that never does anything good, by destroying those who ask for or present a right wing fightback that is real and meaningful.

But the second serve leftist interests by being the freaks and losers who fit the Crazy Jew Hater caricature the Left wants to put on all of us.

And they further serve those interests, as Tucker has done, by taking Muslim money and by deflecting warranted criticism of Islam into unwarranted attacks on Jews. Ultimately they end up presenting themselves as evidence that we are fascists, AND agreeing with and supporting the greatest existential threats to Western civilisation because they start saying the same things about our history, or heroes and our allies that leftists say. They end up praising the demographic that threatens us with conquest, and condemning the one that doesn’t. Simon Heffer might tell us that deporting Muslims is disgusting, while Tucker Carlson tells us that criticising them is disgusting, while both have NOTHING to say anymore, if they ever did, about the totalitarianism and authoritarianism of the mainstream or of leftist-Globalist institutions.

The Establishment Right have served the Left through inaction and cowardice and now say the same things as them. The Crazy Right serve the Left through division and madness and now say the same things as them. Only Trumpist populism, America First without the insane Jew hatred, apologies for Islam, and cowardice or complicity with the interests of those who wish to destroy western civilisation, offers actual sanity and hope.

The truth is that the Left couldn’t have done the damage they have done without constant help from:people claiming to be on Right. The long Establishment Right betrayal of the ordinary voter is proof of that. And the current Crazy Right betrayal of Trump and MAGA, the whole Tucker and Fuentes circus, is a different side to the same coin.

It’s all about stopping genuine rightwing revival, by any means possible. I sincerely hope that Vance is merely a fool on these things and too good a friend to the psychopathic mercenary that is Tucker Carlson, that he is unable to see those flaws rather than sharing them. We’ve had the Establishment Fake VP who betrayed Trump and MAGA in the form of the worthless Pence. It would be a true disaster if we got the same from the ‘outsider’ Vance.