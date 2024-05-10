There have been two inflated stories in the last few weeks that have dominated the peculiar ecosphere that is online commentary. Both of them are things which in a rational period would be dismissed as distracting trivialities, but which today show us one disturbing fact.

The battle for the soul of the modern nation may rest on everything that doesn’t matter, rather than everything which does.

The first of these two stories can be described as the Fable of the Dog. This story is the one in which we are told that Kristi Noem has destroyed her career, revealed herself as Cruella de Ville, and enacted a car crash political suicide representing the most avoidable blunder in modern politics.

The second story is the Fable of the Bear. This is the one where suddenly everyone started talking about whether women are safer in the company of an unknown man or a wild animal. The supposedly instructive hypothetical question-would you rather, as a woman, be alone in the wood with a bear or a random man-which was intended by its woke feminist framers to shame men into an acknowledgement of how dangerous they are, instead prompted a (sometimes hilarious) sequence of memes suggesting that the women who pick the bear do so because of their own profound emotional and intellectual flaws.

Both these fables are about the ‘self own’, about a moment where a hypothetical or real incident is supplied in a way that ends up making the supplier look ridiculous and undermining the position they are advancing.

Noem apparently thought that the dog killing anecdote would prove her political credentials as a person prepared to take personal responsibility for tough but necessary choices. Instead, many people reacted to the story (guided to that conclusion by a leftist controlled mainstream media, a guidance that sentimental dog-loving Republicans followed without question) took the Fable of the Dog to mean that Noem is a hideous person who kills puppies for fun.

Similarly feminists and woke activists assumed that telling everyone they were more afraid of random men than they are of dangerous wild animals, and backing that up by citing the number of women killed by men compared to the number killed by bears, would force men to admit that they were a ‘dangerous species’ and perhaps apologize for the inconvenience and ‘latent violence’ supplied by their very existence. Instead, many men reacted to the story as proof of the kinds of faulty reasoning and over-emotional hysteria on which feminism is constructed. Rather than proving the validity of the feminist argument, it proved the specious reasoning required to reach the feminist conclusion (like ignoring the difference between the frequency of encountering men and bears before deciding that the number of women killed by each creature illustrates the relative dangers of each encounter).

In many other ways, though, these are very different stories with not a lot in common, but together they occupied an awful lot of the imaginary space on the internet. In both cases it is surprising how much time and energy were devoted to them, when rather more significant things are occurring all around us. I was even somewhat reluctant to comment in a Substack on either of them, with the thought that I might be adding to the distraction and endorsing the concentration on trivial phenomena a serious commentary doesn’t need to engage with.

Isn’t it more important to talk about the total corruption of the US justice system and the Third World process we see in the persecution of Donald Trump? Isn’t it more important to talk about globalist lunatic Macron greenlighting French troops engaging in Ukraine? Isn’t the wave of censorship enabling measures we are seeing across the entire western world and the gross hypocrisy and tyranny of ‘misinformation’ and ‘disinformation’ tackling (from serial liars and propagandists) more important if we want to be able to articulate responses defending our basic rights?

Well, the short answer there is, yes.

These other issues should be more important. People should be more exercised by the fact that our children and younger generations enthusiastically recreate Nazism on the modern campus. In Britain we should be more concerned about newly elected ‘representatives’ shouting Allahu Akba (just like so many Islamic terrorists do) in their acceptance speech. In all our nations we should be horrified and appalled by two forms of totalitarianism (Globalism and Islam) defining what our nations now are.

But the reality is that most of the rest of our society isn’t worrying about either of these things, or anything else that really matters.

The rest of our society only notices the politics of the trivial, and it is in the trivial that we see what is truly dominant. It is by looking at the trivial that we perceive the whole more accurately.

Imagine that you are looking at a vase, instead of a society. If you are valuing that vase, if you are estimating its worth, it helps to know its maker, its origin, the skill that went into it and the context that places it in history. All of that matters.

But all of that can be less important than what seems at first to be completely trivial. A hairline crack, or an almost undetectable chip, might actually tell you more about the value of the vase, after all.

I’ve said before that one of the great errors of conservatism and traditionalism is its neglect of the trivial. But the trivial is a crack in the surface of the sublime. Lost in rapt attention to the Serious and the Profound, to a conception of the Big Picture, to a meta level devotion to the Philosophy of the Vase, the conservative custodian of western society and values ignored all the little cracks. Then they ignored the little cracks growing and spreading. Then they ignored them becoming more of the Vase than the pieces which were not cracked and not broken.

And when the Vase finally shattered, the conservative philosopher was shocked. Because his vision of the Vase was the perfect and ideal one, and he never saw it coming.

So perversely, the importance of the Fable of the Dog, and the importance of the Fable of the Bear, partly rests on just how astonishingly unimportant both of these stories are…..and yet how dominant they have been, how much attention they have garnered, in the last month.

This is a perfect illustration of a society which has lost the capacity to know what matters and what does not matter, and to make reasonable and accurate judgements based on that discernment. These are Fables that become important to a people already robbed of true discernment.

And because of the trivial absurdity of our entire culture now, only a minority of people will recognize this. It’s a truth that requires comparison with what our culture once was, what previous eras considered important enough to be controversial, to really show how pathetic contemporary reasoning and controversy is, how much ALL of it is the symptom (more than the product) of a culture already in a state of near-terminal rot.

It should, for example, have been evident to Noem that tough choices in the political sphere are actually manifested today by, for example, demanding spending cuts, or refusing to endorse vast spending packages, or actually doing something to oppose trans activism or any other hideous social novelty. It should have been obvious to her that killing a dog is a poor substitute (even as a symbolic one) for real political discernment.

But at the same time it should have been equally obvious to the squawking and caterwauling Republicans horrified by Noem’s action that their own response was a completely irrational and hysterical way of judging a political candidate. Both the armchair strategists opining that Noem showed ‘poor judgement’ because she should have known what response would follow, and the hyper-emotional dog lovers treating her anecdote as an act on a par with the crimes of Mengele, allowed their reactions to be dictated by their political opponents. They reacted in the same way, and following the lead of, their political opponents. They owned themselves (more than Noem did) because they showed that they are hysterics who are easily directed and manipulated.

They showed that they really would judge an entire political career on one perfectly normal act they emotionally and hysterically over-reacted to.

They showed that whether that candidate had led a generally successful set of policies in her State mattered less to them than whether 20 years earlier that candidate had dispatched a dangerous animal. And that whether that candidate would support all the other things they believe in going forwards matters less to them than Cricket, a dangerous dog they never met.

The Noem story, the fact that this is what wrecks a political career in 2024, only matters by showing us how utterly fucking trivial, hysterical, and irrational we have become, a culture so divorced from reality that it cares more about sentimental virtue signalling and emotional incontinence regarding a ‘puppy’ than it cares about effective governance, human freedom, avoiding nuclear war or Nazism on the US campus. Whether Noem would have battled these things or not, that estimation should matter a hell of a lot more than the Fable of the Dog.

And it didn’t.

But it did tell us how much and how many Republican voters are just as emotional and irrational as Democrat voters, and just as guided by sentimentality and lack of discernment about what really matters.

For reflecting on the state of western civilization today, compared to what western civilization was and could be at its best, the Fable of the Bear is also a trivial thing with a non-trivial lesson.

Today, it is commonplace for us to laugh at the medieval mind. Our Post-Enlightenment world has been very dismissive, for a very long time, regarding our ancestors. We laugh at the allegation that great minds once debated how many angels can dance on the head of a pin. We laugh about believing in the magical powers of the relics of the saints, and about a medieval mentality that could put a horse on trial, burn an old woman at the stake for ‘being a witch’, or go to war on the basis of differences in liturgical practice.

With modern technology and resources, we don’t build anything remotely as beautiful as a great cathedral, and with modern life expectancy we don’t invest anything like the time, effort and dedication such creation requires, but still we consider ourselves vastly superior, mentally, to those who could.

But the medieval mind made The Consolations of Philosophy the second most popular book in Christendom, after the Bible, for centuries, just as the Classical mind gave us the Meditations of Marcus Aurelius, or earlier than that the beginnings and best efforts of the entire philosophic canon from the time of Thales on. Look at the questions the Ancients and Medievals were tackling. The nature of the universe. The nature of God. The nature of mankind. What defines good and evil. What makes us human. What is real and unreal. How do we deal with death, explain it, react to it. What is honor, and courage, and worth. What makes life endurable and meaningful. How do we prevent social discord and collapse, and encourage exceptional achievement?

Is the culture that prioritizes the Fable of the Dog over issues like its young people becoming Jew hating lovers of Islamic terrorism really in a position, moral or intellectual, to look down on the past? What are we worrying about, when Romans even at the start of their decline were worrying about the moral manner in which to cope with the finite mortality of all things?

We are apparently unable to say what a woman is, and we are hysterically saying that a random man, that the collective of maleness, in the least misogynistic cultures on the planet, is more dangerous than a ten foot tall wild animal that can rip any human apart in a matter of minutes.

Even if the feminists were right, they aren’t rational enough to spot that this ‘male threat’ exists in the culture they have already been shaping for generations. They wouldn’t for example have the discernment and judgement required to ponder whether some of the cultures they support are more dangerous for women than the culture (and western men) they despise.

Some might say I am being unfair to modernity and the modern world. I should talk about the Large Hadron Collider, or how much more our science knows today about the nature of the cosmos, about sub-atomic particles, or about medicine and disease.

But that’s not what the culture is talking about itself. It’s not what it cares about and values, anymore than it makes the right political judgement between trivial things to care about and significant things to care about.

And even the most scientifically advanced, educated and qualified of us seem to be intellectual, political and moral retards. These are people who told us that doing independent research was stupid, or that wanting long term safety information about novel experiments was being foolish. These are people who created ‘indoor-outdoor’ plastic bubbles to eat in, and wore face masks alone, and thought that the greatest wealth transfer in history advocated by a tiny number of billionaires funding all the ‘scientific experts’ should be unconditionally believed in.

Is such a culture in a position to question the alleged gullibility of its ancestors? At least its ancestors, if they were gullible, were lured into that through topics that really matter, and not through versions of vanity and self-interest.

We laugh at those who believed in angels and demons, whilst we believe that humans who acted like demons must be viewed as angels. And that applies in so many ways. It applies to the progressive attitude to Bill Gates as much as it applies to to the progressive attitude towards Hamas.

The month of the Fables of the Dog and the Bear only matters for showing us a broader picture of where we are.

And it’s not a flattering one.