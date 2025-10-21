Jupplandia

These people live in a fantasy world, where everyone is lovely and kind, and nothing bad ever happens to them, unless they are very unlucky. They’ve got this smug air of arrogance, assumed moral and intellectual superiority. In a way I’d like them to get a taste of what living in proximity with these Muslim savages really means.

Yes, the affluent may delude themselves they are insulated from the consequences of the policies and beliefs they love to proclaim, but when the crocodile has eaten up everything else it will eye them up, or their children. They'd better have access to a private jet, though their chosen destination will one day have crocodiles showing up on its shores and streets too.

