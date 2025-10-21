In York in the UK there has been virulent leftist opposition to the Raise the Flags movement. For those unaware of what this is, it’s been a working class assertion of patriotism in the face of national decline, gross mismanagement and government responsibility with imported mass immigration.

Throughout the UK, for weeks now, mainly working class men have been raising England and UK flags and putting them on buildings, bridges and lampposts. The middle class have been horrified, designating the movement ‘racist’, with leftwing councillors and MPs (often of immigrant backgrounds) condemning it.

In York, the council are spending £250,000 removing flags….well, England and UK flags. Obviously the Ukraine and Pakistan ones are safe. None of the objections made about England flags were made when a Ukraine mania (fostered by the government and media) swept the nation. Nor are claims that flags divide us ever made by middle class whites when Muslim areas bedeck the streets in Pakistani flags.

The suffocatingly smug middle class are in strong evidence in York as well, which no doubt emboldens the councillors who hate their own nation.

A flag raisers group from York came up on my feed and I spotted one of those enormously smug, self satisfied, condescending responses to them. So I have a look at the guy’s profile:

White

Middle class

Middle aged

Teacher

I then read his very last post. It was non political, but just perfect. It was this:

“The day ends with samosas, okra tempura with raita, and sourdough coriander and cumin seed sesame breadsticks. And the super mario movie...”

I mean it’s like a spoof.

Grok, what would a middle class pretentious wanker eat? I’m writing a novel about a smug arsehole who lives in a fantasy world while the real world disintegrates around him and he doesn’t notice. He’s the kind of guy who has a Ukraine flag profile but calls English patriots flagshaggers. He’s a keen amateur musician. Works in the State sector. 45 but still telling everyone about his favourite bands and what an amazing gig he went to.

I want a meal that sums this up. He cycles and wears the full figure hugging Lycra with the weird avocado shaped helmet. What would a guy like that eat? Everything he does is some kind of virtue signal and underneath the bands, the gigs, the Liberal Democrat talking points, the Be Kind posts, there’s nothing there but self regard….what would he eat? What would he watch?

“The day ends with samosas, okra tempura with raita, and sourdough coriander and cumin seed sesame breadsticks. And the super mario movie...”

All this is of course generalisation, but it’s a generalisation that works. Before I looked at this man’s profile, I knew what I would find. And it raises serious points.

When we look at the destruction of the Western world, at the the decline of the native white populations of the Western world, at their deliberate demographic replacement by imported foreigners with alien values, and at the rise of very Far Left and Marxist attitudes within our nation states that essentially focus on detesting our own symbols, our own sovereignty, our own freedom, our own history and our own people, all of these elements occur artificially.

People don’t spontaneously hate themselves and their ancestors. They have to be taught that position.

Or with something like the absurdities of Net Zero and climate change thinking, again hugely popular in the ruling and middle class, and hugely unpopular with the working class. The shift from Green eco-obsessions being the fringe ideas of a widely mocked group of tree huggers to being the settled policy of governments did not occur by accident. It occurred because a forced energy transition opens opportunities for corruption, graft and new accumulations of power and wealth by those who are in control of that transition. It occurred because already rich people saw ways in which energy transition could benefit them and allow them to control others and increase their wealth even more, and it occurred because middle class client groups also benefit from this (such as purchased scientists) even if it does huge damage to the economy as a whole.

The working class are the people who suffer the consequences, but in most cases the middle class do not. Increases in energy prices that are catastrophic for the poor are manageable for the already well off, or mitigated if you are part of the con and receiving profits or salary from it (whether as an investor in new energy or as a client class scientist or educator).

It doesn’t matter what the particular topic is-mass immigration, forced changes of diet and food, extreme gender ideology, transfers of power to unaccountable bodies, a fetish for migrants and a prioritisation of ethnic minorities-the whole nexus of policies and attitudes that involve western decline are ones which display two constants: there is some way for bad policies to be profitable for specific groups even while they are damaging to the western world as a whole, and there is some way to frame them as morally good even though the consequences are obviously bad.

And in every case too the dividing line between those who fall for or enact the con and those who see through it largely divides along class lines.

In particular, we find that the people who accept every false idea, every self destructive and self hating idea dressed as Saving the Planet or Being Kind or Saving Refugees, are people who have to meet certain pre-existing criteria, like themselves being reasonably comfortable, affluent and protected from the consequences of the policies they support.

When people support the importation of millions of fighting age men with literally rapacious attitudes towards women and children, those people aren’t the ones that the imported savages will live next door to. It is not the children of the middle class, in Britain, who were gang raped by Muslim grooming gangs.

So generally those who support the most destructive policies and invest everything they consider being a good person into those destructive policies, are middle class. And quite often they are client classes-people in State sector jobs which give a certain automatic security which now comes with automatic alignment with a general Cultural Marxist attitude of self hatred.

Of course this isn’t all about internal corruption. The entire mode of thought can be traced back to KGB demoralisation, and the entire worldview by which the affluent come to consider loyalty to one’s own nation and people as evil and treason towards them as good is continually supported from abroad, by foreign enemies. Both the imported immigrant who never, through generations, integrates (why integrate when society is favouring the immigrants who don’t MORE than it favours those who do?) and the indoctrinated middle class white liberal receive external support and validation as well as external funding (which patriots generally do not). The old Soviets, the Chinese, the modern Russians (to a much smaller degree, what’s cast as the worst enemy is actually the weakest) and Arab and Muslim nations (especially the Saudis and Qataris) all learned that funding self hatred in the West was the best way to defeat the West. So too did every transnational body and unaccountable Globalist organisation that wants to replace and override the western nation state (the UN, the WEF etc).

Nevertheless, no enemy of the West, from street level Antifa or street level Muslim rape gang, up to the most egregiously and obviously treasonous Globalist politician, could have prospered so well as they have without widespread middle class support and without self hatred becoming the standard starting assumption of respectable and affluent opinion. Self hatred, which is really a form of self love (the individual doing it marks himself as special and worthy by the degree to which he hates and betrays those who share innate characteristics with him) is a trained attitude dependent on social instruction and social advancement which goes against natural in group preference. Those middle class flag haters in York, or the multimillionaire footballers Gary Lineker and Gary Neville, show they are ‘educated’ and ‘enlightened’ to other middle class types by worshipping foreigners and hating their own. And it’s exactly the same kind of psychological doom-loop by which middle class Boomer Democrats end up utterly despising the very idea of making America successful or great again.

From 2016 onwards the war against Trump and the war against Brexit fully exposed the depth of self loathing and treason that had become a mandatory attitude in the middle class. There are of course affluent and successful Americans who are MAGA, or affluent and successful Brits who backed Brexit. But generally speaking, the class divisions are stark and obvious. Because the affluent middle class had already been trained in self loathing, had already been conditioned to associate despising one’s own history, nation and majority populace with being educated, enlightened and morally good. It didn’t hurt that society was often paying them to spread self loathing and endorse Marxist positions.

Every time they did, they got socially rewarded (access to other affluent positions and people, career advancement), psychologically rewarded (the relief of knowing that you are good, no matter how shittily you actually behave, the virtue signal buzz of self-validation) and financially rewarded (another payment, an increased payment). Like Pavlov’s dogs the middle class were trained to associate a sound with a reward, an instruction with a gratification…so they actually salivate when hearing each other say things that are treasonous to their own people. Every time they do it, they are expecting a reward. Clearly a Jimmy Kimmel gets a bigger award for treason than a Boomer on the street with an anti Trump No Kings placard ever has obtained, but it’s the same principle.

One of the great ironies of all this is that automatic reward and comfort is the thing that inoculates the middle class Marxist from the disastrous policies he supports….he can vote for madness because he doesn’t live in the madness. He’s not in Chicago. He’s not in Birmingham. Certainly not in the poor areas where murder, gun battles or rapes are commonplace. BUT the irony is here, the great irony is approaching and almost at his throat-because the Beasts he feeds run out of poor people to devour. Eventually, the Beast turns open those who consider him a pet.

The middle class get raped too, in the end. It just takes longer to happen. Eventually the savage they have welcomed is at their door, and looking at their daughters. Eventually the taxes they raise hit them too. Eventually the general disorder, societal breakdown, government incompetence, waste, fraud and madness that flowed from their politics, flows through their house, not as a river of cash and kickbacks, but as a river of consequence and a rising tide of horror.

Eventually the guys who eat the ethically sourced vegan samosas and sneer at the national flag are going to meet the Muslim savage or the Antifa goon or the economic collapse when the whole shitshow implodes even while they fight, tooth and nail, for the fraud and treason to bring that moment on their heads.

Every prior Islamic revolution has lined up and shot middle class Marxists (the educated fools) who backed it. Jews in New York who vote for Mamdani, or whites in York who vote for more mass immigration, do so because they have always had the special exemptions of affluence. A youth which prioritises promises of free groceries above national loyalty will find that the Marxist making promises will always deliver disaster.

There comes a time when a dead eyed stranger sees what they have and takes it, as brutally and viciously as he can, and everything that protected them, everything that let them welcome the stranger in the first place, marks them as a juicy ripe target. That is when they face the reality the working class have already suffered.