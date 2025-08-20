“This old man," I said at length, "is the type and the genius of deep crime. He refuses to be alone. He is the man of the crowd.”

Edgar Allan Poe, The Man of the Crowd.

I want to talk about a few moments from the Alaskan Summit. And I’m going to focus not so much on the Ukraine-Russia conflict itself, although I will discuss that, so much as on the quality and nature of the people attending the Summit.

Because it’s important to understand just how much the Trump administration are dealing with as they try to bully, cajole, flatter and entice both Putin and Zelensky towards a peace deal. It’s important to understand the ghosts at the feast, the men of the crowd, the ones there in a Globalist huddle.

I mean the alleged leaders pictured facing Trump’s desk:

These are the other people, the living blockages, a peace deal must overcome.

Such a peace deal faces enormous obstacles anyway. It is made less likely by the sheer vast corruption of the Zelensky regime, which benefits personally and financially from the war continuing no matter how badly it goes for Ukraine. It is made less likely by the intransigence and fanaticism of some of Zelensky’s Ukrainian backers, who would not look kindly on any realistic concessions. Equally, it is made less likely by the amount of blood and effort already expended, on both sides, and by elements in Russia perhaps more ambitiously belligerent than Putin himself, who likewise would not accept the end of the war without some sense of Russian achievement of aims set out right at the beginning.