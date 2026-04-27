Yesterday I joked a little about the media and globalist response to the latest assassination attempt against Trump.

Today I’m going to give a short comment again. And this time I’m not going to sugar-cost it in satire and laughs. I’m not trying to persuade anyone either. If you are on another track with this I don’t care and I’m beyond debating it anymore or trying to reach out to lunatics and expecting to suddenly, through the power of my prose, convert them to sanity.

I know those who follow me regularly are the good guys.

And I know that none of us can reach the others. Not anymore, not in this environment.

Because the Media has already reached them. Both Mainstream and Alternative. And life has already reached them, our life as it is lived in the 21st century in western nations.

The education system is controlled and directed by Marxists, and has been for decades. It’s a factory producing fatuous drones and unthinking robots programmed with utter bullshit. Foreign enemy nations have pumped billions into university grants to make sure of that, when our own leftist billionaires aren’t doing the same.

Any kid that goes through university is in danger of coming out an absolute fucking moron who is a danger to themselves and others.

Just look at the latest Trump shooter. An educator, a teacher. And he’s not extreme amongst them.He’s standard fare. There are thousands of them. All with the LGBTQ+ flags. All with the No Kings placards paid for by Neville Roy Singham and the CCP.

The media are the same. The people who turn the teachers mad before the teachers turn the kids mad.

They come in slightly different categories, but they all do the same thing.

Jimmy Kimmel did his Hate Trump, Hate Charlie, Hate anyone who isn’t us and call it Love routine until Charlie was killed. Then he laughed about Charlie being killed. Then he cried for himself and said he was the victim. And all the drones said He is the Victim. And they all went straight back to trying to get people to kill Trump.

And nothing was done. Nothing is ever done.

So now there’s this:

Cancel? No, it’s not enough. This is gleeful anticipation of murder. Prime Time assassination porn, encouraging the next attack and telling the First Lady just how how much they will laugh and jerk each other off if the murder they keep suggesting happens. How many times is Jimmy allowed to cheerlead for murder?

Then there’s the Stoners, the dumbass ‘we see the secret picture’ types, chatting shit between themselves wreathed in the constant haze of clouds of pot. All chuckling to themselves that the Real is Fake and the Fake is Real. Never believing the most obvious thing right in front of their faces, and believing anything any grifter with an agenda tells them, instead.

Joe Rogan thinking there’s a billion Jews on the planet and then having an opinion on Gaza.

Know nothing turds nodding along to each other with giant podcasts followed by people who know even less.

Whole generations of people who do nothing but talk shit to each other, patently absurd crap just as divorced from reality as the mainstream they pretend to be distinct from.

It’s like being locked in parties from the student days, at the point where everyone is too high to talk or think like a human being. Only they are like that all day long. And they get paid a fortune for it too.

I won’t go into detail on the Tuckers and the Owens of this world. Poor dumb Joe is bad enough. I’ve told you what I think of purchased frauds and Jew hating weirdos. I feel polluted when I mention them.

Now you’ll get the same shit from all of them.

The globalists in suits. The legacy hacks. The European snobs. The Stoners in slacks. The stand up comics and the late night chat show hosts. The Beavis and Butthead types. The guys in smoky rooms. The failed politicians and the well funded influencers alike.

You get all of them encouraging political murder as blatantly, frequently and shamelessly as any jihadi.

It might be Death to Trump before its Death to America, but seriously, what’s the difference now?

What’s the difference between the average Robert Reich post or the average Jimmy Kimmel monologue or the average Tucker interview or the average Rogan debate or the average Atlantic article or the average BBC report….and what an Abu Hamza does?

Better yet, what’s the difference between Abu Hamza and the Pope?

They will all tell you it’s evil to fight against Islam, won’t they? They will all tell you in different ways to submit.

And you know they will all encourage lunatics to murder Trump.

Or say, after doing that, that the attack wasn’t real.

What’s the standard of reality that must be met to persuade the violently delusional that they are the ones who are mad?

How do you tell a lunatic that he is mad….when everything from the BBC to Saturday Night Live to the FUCKING POPE agrees with him?

He walks around, crazy as bag of frogs with rabies, and everywhere he looks he’s having his insanity confirmed, encouraged, nurtured, shared. He knows he’s not alone.

Read the manifesto. Then read the fuckwits saying “LOL! Another manifesto, SOooo convenient!”.

Read the guys who say “AND his ear is just fine! Explain that!” And understand that you are surrounded by millions of retards who think Trump keeps ordering people to pretend to try and kill him and that a shot that clips an ear can be pulled off on purpose or real people get killed in these attacks and Trump does it to “distract”.

Yeah, huge events that everyone is watching. A manifesto that mentions Epstein and calls Trump a pedophile and rapist….what a great distraction from Epstein.

Stoner logic. Democrat logic. Atlantic article logic.

It doesn’t matter if they are stupid and malign or if they expect everyone else to be stupid.

If you think Trump is faking assassination attempts against him you are part of their world….and no longer part of mine.

The Media drives people mad. On purpose.

But that’s where so many people WANT to be.

Yes, this is a rant. But the plain fact is that what we are seeing is terrifying and evil. It’s not just about Trump. It’s about an entire societal inversion and perversion of Good and Evil. It’s about millions of people going around firmly believing insane things put into their heads by the Media, and it’s about the media openly encouraging murder.

I presume we would still, eventually, arrest a jihadi imam who was telling people to be suicide bombers or telling people to kill others. Based on prior examples it might take years but we’d eventually get there.

I presume we still have laws against slander, libel, defamation, incitement of violence, destruction of reputation, and planning and encouragement of acts of terrorism or murder.

What confuses me is why none of these apply to ten years of trying to get people to kill Donald Trump.

What confuses me is why none of these apply to the Media.

I think if you do the same thing as a jihadi, you should be treated the same way.

You want to encourage murder day after day, month after month, year after year, getting paid for it too? You’re directly responsible for turning a significant proportion of the population into dangerous lunatics?

Fine. You’re a fucking terrorist. And should be treated as one, whatever studio or pulpit or newsroom you are talking from.