Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Cara Wakefield's avatar
Cara Wakefield
1h

No way to improve on this except to say that I miss the quaint old days when nobody knew what anybody else's opinion was on anything. Now we're awash in opinions and we're the worse for it. They fly at us from every direction and 99.9% of them are crap.

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Indrek Sarapuu's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu
2h

Great post!

I had already decided that I would call it a rant, and then you admitted same!

Either way, loved it...

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