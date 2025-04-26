Look at the above extraordinary picture from all the images of leaders who have gathered for the funeral of Pope Francis. It comes from a mere 15 minute long encounter held between Trump and Zelenskyy.

It is a typically Trump moment. People will say it is all staged, all theatre, all nonsense. People will pretend it is a crass piece of worthless drama.

In reality, it is part of what Trump is, what Trump does.

It is the world’s most unjustly vilified man doing everything in his power, including swiftly arranged face to face meetings in the bizarre but beautiful and poignant setting of St Peter’s Basilica moments before the late Pope’s funeral, to stop a war. And doing it by talking directly, one on one, with perhaps the world’s most unjustly lionised hero.

There has not been an effort towards peace such as this in living memory.