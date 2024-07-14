I don’t normally post articles on a Sunday. But this is kind of a big moment.

There have been multiple previous attempts on Donald Trump’s life. There have been countless threats, some of them from very famous sources. Let’s recall a few of those.

Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters both told Democrats and Antifa to harass Trump administration officials, to get in their faces and make their lives hell.

Bob de Niro told us, again and again, how he wanted to beat the shit out of Trump.

Joy Reed and Robert Reich spent years telling us that Trump is Hitler and that people supporting Trump are Nazis. Whilst the increasingly rabid Left were also being told to ‘punch a Nazi’ and fantasise about killing Trump. Because he’s a Nazi (none of it needs to be true or make sense).

Kathy Griffin held up a severed pretend Trump head.

British rapper Stormzy did the exact same thing.

Madonna said she wanted to blow up the White House, killing Trump.

Johnny Depp mused hopefully about someone assassinating Trump, and how great that would be.

And of course Joe Biden launched insane spittle flecked speeches denouncing Trump as evil incarnate. From the office of the President, Biden denounced millions of Trump voters, as well as Trump himself, as subhuman objects of hate.

When previous lunatics plotted to kill Trump, mainstream media pretended that Trump had made it all up.

When the FBI raided Trump, their instructions made it pretty clear that any sign of even moderate physical resistance would allow them to open fire on him or his family or his staff. Again, mainstream media pretended this was all normal.

Just before this assassination attempt, Biden was telling Democrat figures that he was placing a “bullseye” on Trump. This, from the side that calls ‘be peaceful’ and ‘go home’, or even the widely used metaphor ‘we need to fight’ dangerous rhetoric that leads to violence.

When do we get to talk about the effects of spending 8 years deploying hate filled rhetoric against Trump? When do we get to point the finger at the mainstream media for doing that, and at the Democrat Party for its murder fantasies?

The 20 year old shooter in this attempt had spent half his life hearing, from mainstream politicians and mainstream media, that Donald Trump deserves to die and that Donald Trump threatens democracy, threatens everything. It turns out that the shooter was listening.

And so we have this failed assassination attempt. As I understand it, 8 shots. One of which hit or grazed Trump’s ear, drawing blood. An inch of difference, and Trump would be dead.

And thousands upon thousands of Democrat voters are lamenting that. They have been so pumped up with hate by the mainstream media and the Democrat regime that they are openly distraught not that American politics has reached this point, not that they got us here, but that the attempted murder failed.

For a long time now I have been saying that the ineluctable logic of 8 years or more of hate poured out by the mainstream media and the total abandonment of all rationality, all moderation, all sense in the reactions of the mainstream to Trump would lead to a moment like this. Democrats have made clear that Trump does not have basic human rights and that they want him dead. They have done everything short of murder to try and get rid of him, and even that ‘short of’ is debatable given the way at least two Trump supporters were brutally murdered on Jan 6th while the media only used that as more ammunition against Trump.

The desperate desire to prevent Trump by, in their own words, “any means necessary”, was sure to drive their supporters to assassination. Hell, let’s be honest here. It’s long been fair to wonder at what point the Deep State itself would elect to do a Kennedy on a man they so obviously fear and despise.

The other side are the people who tell us, whenever we are honest about their crimes and our feelings, that rhetoric has consequences, that sarcasm kills, that ‘words are violence’. If we refuse to use an imaginary pronoun, we are by their delusional hysteria guilty of ‘trans genocide’. Even those who are not yet that crazy will tell us that normal rightwing positions are ‘far right extremism’ and that jokes and repudiations of their assumptions are ‘hate speech’.

But none of it gets applied in to their campaign to get people to hate Trump so much that they will try to kill him. That’s supposed to be normal reportage.

These things build. A hate you nurture, a hate you develop, a hate you service with a hundred thousand headlines, only goes in one direction. When you make it clear that you, the mainstream, consider ANY attempt to kill off Trump politically as normal and decent and good, then it follows that the people you are training to hate him will eventually think that an attempt to physically kill him is ALSO normal and decent and good.

Mainstream media loaded those bullets.

I hear now that they are pretending that the shooter was a Republican, or ‘far right’. Anything at all to deny their guilt, their complicity, and the obvious fact that no real person of the Right has any reason to hate Trump, and plenty of reasons to love him.

Even more now. Only Trump could instinctively, instantly turn his own near execution into an iconic image of courage and defiance. That fist pump. That blood streaked look of determination. Somehow he ends up turning it into an image like the flag on Iwo Jima. He just does it by instinct, instantly. This is a man prepared to risk his life to save his nation, and it shows.

But another Trump supporter is dead. Another innocent is dead because Democrats think it is normal to want them dead. Another name to add to the J6 women shot or beaten to death for the ‘crime’ of protesting a stolen election.

Another victim of the mainstream media and Deep State campaign to prevent the People having the President they want.