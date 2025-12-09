Jupplandia

Daniel Saunders
I don't have time to write the detailed response this deserves, but I wrote about my experience as a long-term NHS psychiatric care patient and how that helped push me towards a more conservative outlook and left me feeling that the NHS can't possibly meet its objectives, even with all the money in the world. The system itself is flawed. What I wrote could also apply to my experience being unemployed and on benefits.

https://danielgsaunders.substack.com/p/equality-vs-compassion-the-nhs-paradox

My wife and I will never be wealthy, as we carry too much "baggage" in terms of neurodevelopmental issues and propensity for mental illness, but being reasonably self-sufficient and not dependent on the state is a positive thing in itself. However, independence in the moral and economic sense is no longer seen as valuable by many people, which is ironic given how much people demand independence in matters of dress, sexual behaviour, "gender identity" and "lifestyle."

I came across Gad Saad quite recently via a tweet from Elon Musk. His “suicidal empathy” is particularly relevant to our present situation of being obliged to accept and provide for an endless stream of cultically-alien immigrants to the detriment of the lives of the native population. Here’s his clip: https://x.com/GadSaad/status/1995512594925515220?s=20.

Re. state beneficence, today here in Scotland my wife and I both unexpectedly received £152.55 from the Scottish holier-than-thou so-called government as a winter fuel allowance. Maybe I’ll buy that case of that top quality wine after all.

