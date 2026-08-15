Two specific men in Britain commit suicide.

It is part of a general reality that our society ignores.

A disturbing number of men in modern society kill themselves.

“Male suicide rates are significantly higher than female rates globally, with men accounting for 75–80%of all suicide deaths. In the United Kingdom, males are approximately three times more likely to die by suicide than females, representing 74% of all suicides.

Key statistics for 2024 registrations in the UK include:

England : The male suicide rate was 17.1 per 100,000 , with the highest rate among men aged 50–54 (26.8 per 100,000).

Wales : The male rate was 25.0 per 100,000 , the highest in the UK, peaking in men aged 45–49 (41.2 per 100,000).

Scotland : Males remain three times as likely to die by suicide as females, with an overall rate of 12.7 per 100,000 .

Daily Impact: Approximately 14 men die by suicide every day in the UK.

Globally, the disparity varies by region; for instance, in the United States, the male suicide rate is nearly four times higher than the female rate (22.8 vs 5.9 per 100,000).”

This suicide rate is rarely discussed. It causes no great consternation in the media. Its causes go unremarked upon. It is a real disparity, not an imaginary one.

It directly contradicts most feminist assumptions and the idea that we live in a “man’s world” or a Patriarchy still constructed to favour men.

One might suppose that a society which keeps telling men they are worthless, that masculinity is toxic, and that they must mirror female traits in order to be considered worthwhile, would look at the male suicide rate and question its operating prejudices.

This does not happen.

Now let us compare two specific suicides in Britain.

The ‘academic’ Jason Arday has killed himself. Arday had been celebrated as the youngest BAME professor at Cambridge. He was 37 when appointed a Professor of Sociology of Education in March 2023. He was 41 when he killed himself.

Arday had a spectacular academic career. Not many people get to a professorship at Cambridge. He had also obtained a very lucrative book deal with a major publisher. Again, not many people receive that, his book has just been published in the US.

The trouble was it was all built on lies.