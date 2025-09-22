Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
14h

Why is it so difficult for some people to understand that if you admit, large numbers of the denizens of Third World shit hole countries to functioning Western democracies , those democracies will no longer function, no longer be Western and no longer be democracies?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jupplandia and others
Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
16h

The objective should be the British version of the American “melting pot”. And it starts with legal immigration and a process to citizenship, including knowledge of the host country’s history.

We have a chance to regain sanity in US and you have to start MEGA sooner than later.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jupplandia
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Jupp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture