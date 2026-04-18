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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
1h

More and more, I believe that the only answer is a reversion to the uncompromising bravery of our ancestors. Men such as Martel, King Richard of England, Skanderbeg, John Hunyadi and, yes, Vlad Tepes. Those who stood for Christendom and Western Society against the Satanists of Mohammed. Those not afraid to kill or be killed rather than to live under the yoke of the Caliphate. Those who knew the difference between right and wrong, virtue and malice and God and the creed of the Devil - Islam. Men unafraid to mete out rough justice to enemies and the traitors within. When people awaken to this threat, and I believe they will, the revenge taken upon the fifth column will be fearsome. Or maybe we'll all just submit with a whimper. And bow to the Devil in his lair in Mecca like the rest of the drooling robotic fools, stupidly unaware that they only became Muslims because their forbearers were converted by terror, rape and the sword of Islam.

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Suzanna Eibuszyc's avatar
Suzanna Eibuszyc
just now

Something to ponder, Pope Benedict XVI, Ratzinger ( the first pope in 600 years forced to resign) was the pope who opened the Vatican’s archives to researchers, under lock and key until then.

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