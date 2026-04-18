Democrats are now spreading propaganda that Trump is anti-Catholic.

It’s remarkable how this always works and plays out the same way.

Leftists infiltrate and subvert something. They kill it, skin it, and parade about in its skin while mouthing their propaganda.

Then if you object to this horrific treatment of something that once meant the opposite of what it is now saying and doing, you are ‘against the original thing’.

Here are some images that show you exactly what this infiltration, subversion, then outrage at any attempted rejection of the subversion, looks like in practice.

Here is Pope Benedict on Islam, the last Pope we have had who was an actual Catholic:

Here is the current Pope on Islam, who is not a Catholic but rather a Chicago Marxist Democrat:

And here is what it looks like when an institution has been captured by Marxists but still has some people loyal to its actual original teachings and purpose:

They infiltrate, they subvert, and then having taken over the hierarchy with their Marxist activists, they cast traditional loyalists who Remsin true to the original purpose and teaching as the radicals, extremists and ‘disloyal’, who must be silenced.

The usefulness of the Catholic Church here is that it shows this process so clearly, which is often more gradual and disguised in other institutions. Here you can see that the Church is now saying the opposite of what the Church used to say, and serving its traditional Enemy (Islam).

But the same thing happens in every institution.

It’s essentially the same thing that happens with demographic replacement. Migrants aligned with Marxists infiltrate the nation (mass immigration, open borders), enter the institutions (more people there supporting more and more open borders) and the. outnumber the original populace in positions of power and lecture to them that THEY aren’t the ‘real’ population (the migrant politician tells the white voter they are ‘un-American’, or the migrant politician or journalist lectures the White British on ‘British values’.

Institutional capture is demographic replacement in microcosm. Demographic replacement is institutional capture on the national level, in macrocosm.

Both are subversion-murder of the original thing, then wearing its skin and telling you not to object. Both tell you that your respomse to the subversion is betrayal of the original thing. You are ‘un-American’ because you object America being captured. You are ‘a threat to Our Democracy’ because you object to government being captured. You ‘aren’t patriotic’ because you object to your Replacement in your own nation.

Rather than the truth, which is that your objection is to the subversion-murder of the original thing and people who have the exact opposite views parading around pretending to be that thing and possess its legitimacy.

If you think about then leftist institutional capture is identical to leftist support for open borders and mass invasion.

They break into a house, they slaughter everyone, then they open the door and claim the house is theirs and if you demand they leave the house they have seized, they claim they are the legitimate owners.

Again, the irony is that leftism, obsessed with ‘colonialism’ and ‘stolen land’, is the ultimate land thief, the ultimate coloniser, and the ultimate mass murderer, rivalled and exceeded perhaps only by the Islam they are aligned with.

Leftist institutional capture is colonialism, by their own definitions of what colonialism is. This is very obvious when ‘decolonising the curriculum’ means migrant populations eradicating all the cultural artefacts, literature and inherited texts of the majority white nations they have entered from the curriculum of those nations.

The Trumpist or rightwing objection to the Pope for example is not because he’s Catholic. It’s because he’s a Chicago Marxist who was infiltrated into the Catholic Church to turn it into another radical leftist institution. It’s because he has killed Catholicism at least in the US Catholic leadership and in the statements coming from himself.

And race is meaningless in this context when cultural loyalties and disloyalties are so clear. Cardinal Sarah is a real Catholic defending Western civilisation and the Church from Islam. Pope Leo is a white Marxist traitor handing over the Church to a Marxist-Islamic conquest.

If the Pope was a real Catholic, he’d be criticising the loathsome abortion up to birth policy of the Democrat Party, the Democrat destruction of the family, and Islamic global terrorism and Islamic conquest of the West. He’d be defending Christendom from Islam rather than submitting to Islam. And he’d know that Catholic just war doctrine allows people to fight against fundamentalist Islamic regimes.

He’d consider such a fight urgent and necessary….both at home and abroad. Like virtually every Pope prior to himself and Francis did.

It really is remarkable how effective leftist subversion is. They can take an institution that sees human life in the womb as sacred and get it to work for them while they work on murdering babies and celebrating the murder of babies as a basic female right. They can take an institution that has for over a thousand years called western civilisation to defend itself from Islam and get it to work on behalf of Islamic conquest of the western world and Islamic fundamentalist regimes.

Simply by infiltrating institutions and replacing their leaderships with their own fanatics.

The Left and Islam understand that you infiltrate, subvert, wear the skin of your enemy, and then the Manchurian candidates you control turn the entire institution, nation or religion your way:

The Iranian regime knows that Pope Leo is their Marxist ally.

I’m not saying this because I’m suddenly obsessed with Catholicism. I’m saying it because the standard infiltrate, subvert, wear the skin of the thing you have murdered and be outraged at its remaining defenders template….which was enacted in media, in education, in business, in government….is especially clear in the change which has been occasioned in the Catholic Church.

Infiltrate, subvert, control and PURGE the last remaining elements of the original tradition.

They do this everywhere. Replacing the leadership replaces everything because of the way their agents act in leadership roles.