Right wing women protest against the rape of children.

Left wing women protest for the right to kill your children.

The contrast is obvious.

It is even more glaringly obvious when crowds of left wing women smile and celebrate as they protest on behalf of a woman who murdered her three children.

We can stop pretending that the abortion argument is morally complex or about female rights.

The ‘criminal responsibility’ argument is also nowhere near as complex as people pretend. It really doesn’t matter in any practical way if a person is in a state of madness when they do an evil thing. It remains the case that the only sensible and sane thing to do is condemn the evil and punish the person who committed it.

Or else we might as well let every murderer or rapist or terrorist off with an insanity plea as well. We might as well suppose that nobody has responsibility for anything.

Neither a father nor a mother should have the right to kill their children. In the womb or out of it, and allowing the first eventually leads to the second. Whenever they commit this act, they are quite obviously committing among the most heinous of evil acts.

If women are told they have an innate right to kill the child in their womb, then eventually the same factors that supposedly excuse that, excuse killing the children they have actually given birth to at some later date when the same factors (I can’t cope, I don’t want this, I am depressed) are in play.

It’s easy to support Clancy when you already support the general principle that women are allowed to kill babies.

I used to have very different views on abortion.

I now see its normalisation as one of the most horrific things about modernity, it turns out religious objectors were absolutely right, and the moral consequences were clear all along.

We have an industry that trades in the body parts of babies. We have millions of lives snuffed out and now legally up to full term. We have politicians who cheer and clap each other on the back when they sign a law allowing the murder of a fully formed, fully viable, about to be born baby that has a fully developed brain and experiences all of the pain and suffering of its termination, which is the polite, robotic way of saying ‘murder’.

And we have a woman who kills a 5 year old, a 3 year old and an eight month old baby and is championed as if she saved lives, rather than ended the lives she had every natural and moral duty to protect even at the cost of her own.

We should not have to tell the mother, or anyone else, that the lives of Cora, Dawson and Callan were sacred. We should not have to explain to anyone that murdering children, murdering your own children by strangling them to death one by one having made sure your husband isn’t in the house first, is evil.

If you don’t realise that abortion has been a factor in complete social collapse into evil when you see women dressed in pink who can excuse child rape by Muslims and celebrate child murder by an American mother, then you aren’t paying full attention.

Modernity reported:

“Lindsay Clancy has admitted killing her children. On January 24, 2023, she used exercise bands to strangle them in the basement of the family’s Duxbury home while her husband was out picking up food. She then cut her wrists and neck and jumped from a second-story window, leaving herself paralyzed.

Her defense does not dispute the acts. Attorney Kevin Reddington argues she suffered postpartum psychosis, heard command voices, and should not be held criminally responsible. Prosecutors maintain the killings were intentional and planned.

None of that stopped the pink-clad crowd. More than 400 people, overwhelmingly women, gathered outside Plymouth Superior Court for the “Stand in Peace for Lindsay.” Many arrived early. They lined the street, formed a circle, held a moment of silence, recited the Lord’s Prayer, and made heart shapes with their hands.

When Clancy’s transport or her attorney arrived, cheers erupted. Some waved. Videos captured the scene of women treating the arrival of an accused triple child killer like a celebrity moment.”

We all know those crowds don’t contain a single right wing woman. We all know exactly what their opinions on everything else will be.

Leftism always confers the right to take innocent life, one way or another.

It ends with you supporting terrorists murdering Jews in Israel. It ends with you supporting Muslim child rapists in England. It ends with you ignoring the death of Laken Riley in the USA and supporting South American drug cartels who boast about rape and torture. It ends with you supporting the industrial scale abortion of babies in the womb. It ends with you ignoring 100 million murders around the globe and suggesting it’s time to give Communism another try.

And it ends with you shouting ‘compassion’ while celebrating a woman who murdered her own children.

What is the psychology behind all this?

Well, if you have a meaningless life, if you aren’t capable of controlling your own behaviour, if you are selfish, irrational, or even fully insane, leftism welcomes you.

It offers no criticism of your most self destructive acts.

It offers no criticism of your most anti social acts.

It praises both. It celebrates both. It excuses both. And it gives you the meaning you lack. The meaning you can’t see in work and family and sane behaviour.

The meaning you can’t see in your own children.

Every leftist cause is essentially a gathering of empty and nihilistic people in a cult of death and excuses.

The celebration of a mother who murders her children is only one among many obvious indicators of this. There is no form of depression which excuses the murder of children.

Any social idea should be judged on its consequences, not its claims.

And the consequence of legal abortion is that evil acts have been completely normalised in the name of an alleged good that was illusory.

Which is the fundamental nature of all leftist positions on anything.