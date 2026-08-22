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Jupplandia

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
3d

Jupp connects the dots.

Here's the scary part. The pinkies will vote. In Droves. But will the normies( men and women)?

Again there are multiple dots. Abortion is one but there are many others. Intersectionality demands that the left ( whose members may not be all in on every dot) VOTE and do whatever it takes to win elections so that they can get control over every single dot

Those who choose to not vote because they are upset about candidates x or y or what Trump does or says will facilitate the pinkies and the red- green alliance who have made clear how they will exercise power if they obtain it

Will the reluctant or upset voter be heard from? If nothing else, will they votev for their own children's future. In 75 days we will get an idea . Britain perhaps has already passed the tipping point given demographics and power in place in its largest cities ( America has a similar big city problem that is unlikely to be reversed in the foreseeable future)

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Kathy Ward's avatar
Kathy Ward
3d

i live in massachusetts and am appalled by this case and the liberal women here who somehow support this woman; or healey and the loafer wearing cabal who rum this state.

the hypnotism to nod and sympathize by suggesting absolving the desperate shock sadness of these three little children being heinously murdered, what their little eyes and cries must have expressed at the monstrous hands of the one who they loved, knew as mommy, their protector- that betrayal, makes me weak.

God have mercy.

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