Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Pete North's avatar
Pete North
8h

Well done for saying this. The way she's been bullied and harassed is disgusting. She absolutely doesn't deserve what she's been put through.

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1 reply by Jupplandia
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Kevin Bennewith
9h

Restore has been the only organisation willing to try to make an inquiry into these crimes. Obviously, it doesn’t have the resources of the State behind it and most criticisms of its report are true. The British Government has failed to do anything to resolve the issue of the rape gangs, just as they have failed to prevent the illegal immigration across the channel. It is about time that the Government faced up to its responsibility to stop these abuses, or they are setting the scene for civil unrest and perhaps civil war.

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