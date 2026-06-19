Some of you may have seen a clip circulating in the last few days, or just posts with pictures of a smiling woman attached.

The smiling woman is a person called Donna Rachel Edmunds.

The posts sharing pictures of her smiling and laughing have caused fury. One instance was shared by former GB News presenter Calvin Robinson. When I spotted that one, it was at 300,000 views on X. Many others have been shared.

All of these posts say something along these lines, which is what Robinson posted:

“Evil is not a red-faced devil with horns. Evil is a liberal woman laughing at the idea of little white girls being raped by foreigners….”

So far this might be something I too would be outraged by. I too, like anyone decent, would find it disgusting if someone laughed at grooming gang victims. But here is the problem.

Calvin Robinson’s post isn’t true.

It’s a partial truth which is also a wicked lie.

It’s true that Donna Rachel Edmunds posted a clip of herself discussing and reacting to Rupert Lowe’s 219 page Grooming Gang Enquiry Report.

It’s true that at the beginning of that clip she laughs and shakes her head.

It’s true that you can find this clip and have this much confirmed by your own eyes.

And it’s certainly true that anyone laughing at what happened to the child victims of the grooming gangs would be a despicable person.

But it’s not true that this is what happens in the clip Donna Rachel Edmunds posted.

What Robinson and others have done is seen the clip and claimed that this wicked evil liberal was laughing at the victims.

Only something makes me doubt that very much. Well. Two things make me doubt that very much.

The first is that I actually know this woman. Not well. Not really personally. But over several years online. And via several years of reading her journalism and posts and seeing the topics she engaged in.

She is a Facebook friend of mine, one of those usually remote friendships that cover years of written content. I have met her in person precisely once, which was actually quite recently. We met at a writers social gathering for people who have contributed articles to a right-wing online publication called The Conservative Woman. TCW, by the way, have also published articles by Edward Dutton (The Jolly Heretic) who shared Calvin Robinson’s post. I have read articles or watched clips by both Edmunds and Dutton on several occasions and I suppose we might be called semi-professional colleagues since we have written for the same publication.

I have known Donna in this rather distant way for several years, maybe even a decade or more (I’m terrible at remembering when I first encounter someone online). Certainly long enough to feel pretty confident in assessing them.

In all that time I have never ever heard her mock grooming gang victims. In fact I know that she has tried to help them repeatedly. She’s written many statements expressing how everyone decent feels about those disgusting and vile crimes. She tried to establish a charity organisation for the victims. She set up an archive of articles, evidence and reports to try to preserve a record of what happened and to arm people with knowledge about it.

So the second thing that lets me know the hate directed at her is unjustified is her own history and comments over years, what she’s actually done, more than many others, to help the victims.

These were not the efforts of someone who has contempt for the victims. They were the efforts of someone who cares, including at a time when many others did nothing. She may not have a record going back as far as some. But I believe she was complaining about these disgusting crimes before Rupert Lowe was, and she has done more in a concrete way about these crimes than Calvin Robinson has.

This is not to defend everything she does and says in her clip. There are four legitimate criticisms that can be raised about the clip that she posted. These are:

It was appallingly tone-deaf and stupid to begin the clip by laughing. The topic deserves solemn horror. It was a clumsy beginning, and someone complaining about lack of professionalism and awareness (as she has complained about Lowe and Resrore both in the clip and elsewhere) should have realised how easily that start could be misinterpreted or twisted. The technical point she makes about county lines as proof of the Report’s inadequacies is a technical nerd’s point that really shouldn’t have been her focus. She’s right when she says that the police talk about county lines in relation to phone lines involved in drug trafficking. She’s right that similar communications and structures were deployed by grooming gangs, and that drugs and the rape crimes are linked. She was totally wrong to scoff at the way the Report mentions county lines, because it’s also true that in everyday ordinary usage most people understand that we have County Councils and there are, in fact, lines between them. The common sense meaning used in the Report (physically moving girls around the country over those regional authority lines) is just as true and valid as the phone line meaning she cites. She underestimates and downplays how important the Report is. She makes the point that investigations go back 20 years or more. That is true. But we have never had a full national enquiry, and we have never had as sustained and independent an attempt to gather testimony from the survivors as this Report. Even if much of it tells us nothing new, even if you think you or others could have provided a more robust methodology, the effort to gather survivors and let them speak and put it all on record should be praised, particularly given the refusal of the government to do the same and the long delays in the official national enquiry. She makes an idiotic point at the end about Muslims which sounds like standard excusatory tripe regarding the connection between Islam and the sexual abuses that took place.

What everyone on the Right should do is praise any and every effort to let the survivors speak and to help them share their story. Each effort adds to the rest. Each testimony is an act of courage. That should have been foremost in Donna’s mind.

Instead, she did post her clip to mock the way Restore and Lowe conducted the enquiry. This comes, as she explained, after her offer to help them was rejected by them.

Having seen her work, I know that she is ferociously intelligent so far as detailed reporting is concerned and produces highly convincing and well researched pieces. She probably could have improved what Lowe’s people produced and she probably does know more about the topic than they do, but it was still really missing the point for that to be the focus of her reaction to its publication.

Those are the legitimate criticisms of what she posted.

Saying she was laughing at the victims is NOT a legitimate or true statement. She was exasperated, as a person who has worked on this issue more than they have, in the Report containing some elements that could be criticised for poor methodology. I fully believe that the laughter came from exhaustion with a lack of professionalism when the Right makes important points (a feeling that Pete North has also repeatedly expressed about Lowe and Restore).

That lack of professionalism and checking the facts is also evident in the responses to the clip, because most have only viewed the laugh or read the posts without bothering to know anything about the person they are hating.

Robinson calls her a liberal, for instance, using it in the American style to mean a leftist. Actually, she’s always advocated so far as I’ve seen conservative positions, and even populist ones. Resrore supporters sharing her image as an object of hate along with the claim she was laughing at victims (which her entire prior record disputes and which five minutes of googling what she’s written and done in the past would dispute) have fallen for a vicious smear.

Even the rest of the piece she shared, even the damning clip itself, makes it bloody obvious to a fair judge that she’s NOT laughing at the victims, she’s expressing if anything despair that the Report (due to weak methodology) won’t be as effective as it should have been. I’m not sure she’s right on that, but I am sure that calling her the personification of the kind of evil attitude towards all this many leftists and officials DID show (and still show) is a horrendous example of assigning guilt without due process or rational proof.

This wasn’t Naz Shah 2.0. This wasn’t a leftist saying don’t talk about those rapes, don’t care about those rapes, those rapes don’t matter, it was a nerdy details oriented person criticising the lack of attention to the supporting details in the way the Report is written.

The final unedifying part of this case of a circular firing squad on the Right comes from the number of people who in immediately believing that Donna should be hated and that Donna is evil and laughs at the victims openly cite that the reason her ‘vileness’ doesn’t surprise them is because she’s Jewish. Her original clip had barely gone out before it was being seized on to hate Jews some more.

And once again what we should ALL be concentrating on-how do we get proper justice for those who were raped and how do we force the British Establishment to give a shit about white lives and our women and children-gets ignored while a bunch of freaks jump in to tell us how much they agree with Hitler about Jews.

For those of us who hate living in a society where 250,000 children can be tortured, gang raped, horrendously abused and the authorities cover it up and never fully deal with it because they are much more horrified at the thought of being called racist or Muslims being upset, none of this helps. It doesn’t help that Donna did the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen her do in posting that tone-deaf clip. It doesn’t help that people like Calvin Robinson are outright lying about Donna and who she is and how she feels about the victims. And it definitely doesn’t help that stopping white children being raped gets transformed by antisemites immediately into the usual smears on Jews.

The Report is important. The testimonies it contains are important. The fight to get real justice is important. The victims are everything. The future victims, preventing future victims, is everything.

We cannot, as the Right, let them down. Not again. Not by adding our stupidities to the stupidities and crimes of the Left. Not by letting Jew haters turn this into something else. Not by conducting hate campaigns against somebody who, before she released one very insensitive and foolish clip, had worked hard for justice and proven that she wasn’t and isn’t what Calvin Robinson claims she is.

We have policemen who ignored the victims. We have grooming gang members being released early under this Labour government. We have social workers who did nothing or even facilitated the rapes still in post. We have Labour MPs who told people not to talk about it. We have a Prime Minister who told prosecutors not to do anything about it. We have many, many, many guilty parties who have gotten away with it and are still adding more potential child rapists to our country every single day. We have judges who give very light sentences for rape or child porn while cracking down hard on dissent and protest.

We have plenty of people who actually do deserve the hate we justifiably feel following these crimes.

The least we can do is be accurate about who they are.