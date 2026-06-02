Cenk and Piker are denied entry to the UK.

This is because the Labour Party government that recognised ‘Palestine’, were praised by Hamas, covered up Islamic grooming gangs, observes every Muslim festival, constantly condemns Israel, is stuffed full of people who love Hamas, wouldn’t support US and Israeli action against the mad mullahs of Iran, is desperate for the Muslim vote, has handed Britain over to Muslim control, is itself riddled with Jew haters and spreads the Gaza genocide lie themselves…..

Is ‘controlled by Israel’.

The usual suspects are sharing this absurdity.

It is funny seeing the Radical Left terrorist lovers shouting ‘free speech’ though. They have only just finished celebrating Unite the Kingdom speakers being denied entry to the UK.

All of the people denied entry for Unite the Kingdom have no links to violence….except for death threats against them by Muslims and leftists. Here was what was really happening at Unite the Kingdom:

And here is how the Left portrayed the English protestors, with cartoon depictions of an obviously racist nature:

Subtle stuff, isn’t it?

The British Justice Minister (part of the government now being called Far Right itself, in a delicious irony given their love of the label) made clear which side the government was on:

In other words any hint of disturbance and they were going to fast track people into jail, just like their reaction to the Southport protests. Such threats have never been made to the organisers of the Notting Hill Carnival, which gets more violence and crime than any Unite the Kingdom protest ever has. As far as I can tell Cenk and Piker being denied entry is the very first time even the mildest balance has existed in terms of Keftists extremists being banned…..and even there, as explained above, it’s a false moral equivalence.

The fact is that Cenk and Piker both express opinions that SHOULD be banned, and Unite the Kingdom speakers do not. They speak in FAVOUR of tyranny, terrorism and racial hate. Unite the Kingdom protests AGAINST those evils.

Unlike the Left I don’t pretend to believe in absolute free speech one minute (when they are saying that people like Piker who celebrated 9/11 or people like Cenk who excuse Oct 7th are fine) and deny it another moment (when people criticise Islam, leftism, child rape and terrorism). I don’t defend or support these actions based on an abstract concept of free speech. I support Cenk and Piker being denied entry because they are extremist leftist filth who would happily see me and my children dead. I oppose the earlier bans on Unite the Kingdom speakers because they were all peaceful opponents of Islamic extremism, terrorism and conquest.

There’s a clear contrast, which is only opaque or unjust to people who are already indoctrinated fools.