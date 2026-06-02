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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
7h

I am a native New Yorker who lost friends on 9-11. So if I were to be in the presence of Cenk or Piker when they celebrated 9-11 would I not be warranted in throttling them on the spot? Indeed would I not be warranted in punching anyone foolish enough to admit to voting for a Ugandan Islamist to run New York less than 25 years after the atrocity of 9-11. You tell me, as I am genuinely confused and don't even recognize the city or country of my birth. These people are lunatics.

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
7h

“Delicious irony” - it is.

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