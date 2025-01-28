One of the key battlegrounds that remains for the Trump administration will come when Robert F.Kennedy Jnr goes through the inauguration process. This will be an appointment that the Democrats and their remaining Republican allies like Mitch McConnell or Lisa Murkowski will be desperate to deny. There will be more dirt thrown, more muck and lies spread, and more desperate secret meetings about this one even than what we saw regarding Pete Hegseth or what will be thrown against Tulsi Gabbard.

And Big Pharma money will be tipping the scales, if it can.

RFKJ is the third member of the alliance that won the election. Trump, Musk and RFKJ are the three most vital and important figures in not just the US battle against Uniparty and Democrat led corruption and evil, but in the entire world struggle against the ideology of Globalism and the entire collection of malign ideas and crooked schemes that compose Globalism. I still have some time for Vivek, despite the immigration differences that led to his ousting, and a lot of time for Gabbard, but these along with excellent individuals such as Hegseth are the second tier. They are important, but they aren’t the highest level of leadership for populism worldwide.

To get to that highest level you either have to be the leader of a nation, like Javier Milie in Argentina, Viktor Orban in Hungary and Georgia Meloni in Italy, or you have to be so influential and so closely identified with an entire movement or an entire mode of thought that you become a symbol, a living symbol of that entire way of understanding the world. You either have to be attacked so virulently and persistently that you become a symbol which provides a shortcut to loathing and immediate emotional response from one set of people, or you become a person who has resisted all that with such fortitude, courage and determination that you become a symbol of resistance to another set of people.

Trump acquired that mythic meaning, that meaning beyond himself, by the efforts made to destroy him and by his own actions to overcome those efforts. Musk acquired it too by both becoming the most successful businessman on the planet and by taking on the cause of free speech and the battle against Globalist corruption.

But Kennedy was born to the role. He was the one who inherited it. He is that most peculiar of American figures, the scion of a political dynasty. And it is still the most talked about, the most mythic, the most large and spectacular political dynasty in US history. Many other such dynasties have existed, in business as well as direct politics. You could easily say that the Rockefellers have exerted more influence, or you could say that the Bush family got more Presidents in place, but the Kennedy’s had all the magic and glamour and as well the important addition of tragedy too.

The assassinations of JFK and of RFKJ’s father Bobby Kennedy may have seemed to have ended the days when a Kennedy shaped the nation, especially when Chappaquidick and the death of Mary Jo Kopechne ended any realistic chance of Ted Kennedy mounting a serious bid for the Presidency. The once mighty clan gradually became a squabbling gaggle of nonentities, with a few much brighter sparks like RFKJ and John F.Kennedy Jnr only illuminating how reduced, as a whole, the dynasty had become. But the myth and magic was never quite extinguished, no matter how hard the majority of Kennedy descendants, through the purest forms of mediocrity, tried to achieve that.

The decades of cover up and lies on JFK’s assassination, feeding equal decades of speculation and theory, preserved Kennedy magic in the amber of national mourning. Even outside of America that Presidency and that tragedy, the promise of JFK and Bobby Kennedy’s youth, energy and charisma combined with the horror of the moments in which they were killed, created a sort of embodied dream, a magical talisman, a flame of memory, ready to be seized by any Kennedy who could recall its original boldness and its original vision.

Even when the brothers were alive the dream was there, a Kennedy dream related to and as powerful as the one expressed by Martin Luther King Jnr in the same decade. It was Jackie who coined the name Camelot in 1963, but the truth was it was already viewed in this mythic fashion before her husband’s murder. The assassination and the dream enforced each other, with early death ensuring that the promises were never sullied by the compromises of expediency or the humiliations of defeat. A dream that ends in martyrdom never has to face uncomfortable realities. JFK can never be said to have lost or failed. Any hope can be pinned upon what might have been. The beautiful rhetoric never really had to pay the debts or achieve the results it promised, because all that was cut short by a bullet.

As it happens, I’ve always been somewhat resistant to the Kennedy myth and to the glamour and magic that has enraptured so many others. Perhaps because it was founded by a typically corrupt Irish-American gangster with a seething ancestral resentment and hatred of my own nation, the magic sparkled a little less. The truth is that Joseph P. Kennedy Snr, the founding patriarch of the clan, represented pretty much everything vile about Democrat machine politics and Irish-American self-mythology. He was essentially an Anglophobic criminal, a scumbag who built his wealth and the start of the dynasty in every crooked way you could imagine. He was a Prohibition bootlegger and can best be described to a modern reader as what Joe Biden would have been if he was actually smart.

There was no doubting that the Kennedy Joe had a brain, a bigger one than the majority of his descendants. But the main thing he had was utter ruthlessness, a total determination to seize, grasp and accumulate, whether that was money, or power, or demanded respect. The things that drove him were the same things that drove the founders and greatest success stories of the Mafia, this seething sense that others had what should be his and this soulless but embittered determination to claim it, to claim everything, by any means whatsoever. It’s the kind of sense of victimhood that can drive a person to a dark version of greatness, conferring upon them a drive and an energy that only heroes share.

But it has to be when there isn’t DEI and comfortable and automatic helping hands already in place. When that is around, the angry self-declared victim doesn’t need drive and intelligence, criminal or otherwise. The system hands them their wins until someone like Trump sets the system ablaze.

But this was essentially what lay at the root of Kennedy magic. An embittered old patriarch doing deals with similarly crooked men on behalf of his golden offspring. The close 1960 electoral win against Nixon was secured at a time when the Mafia were still strong, when the Teamsters Union was very much an adjunct of the Mafia, and when deals could be made with Mafia bosses that would secure large blocks of real votes and footsoldiers enacting electoral fraud via intimidation at polling stations and elsewhere. In certain areas the message could go out telling locals what the mob bosses would think of people who voted the wrong way. In Illinois Kennedy won by a margin of just 0.18%, thereby securing the State’s electoral votes. Notorious Democrat machine Mayor Richard J.Daley, one of the most corrupt mayors in US history (against a lot of competition) was pivotal there, as was Chicago crime boss Sam Giancana.

These men were already either in the Democrat party or leaning that way, and the evidence strongly suggests that Joseph P. Kennedy Senior met with them to obtain their direct assistance in securing a Kennedy victory by illegal means. For those looking for a lengthier description of these Kennedy-Mafia links and their role in the 1960 election result, Seymour Hersch describes it all in his book The Dark Side of Camelot.

Nor, of course, were the Kennedy Boys entirely sweet and nice. While considerably better men than their father, they were not so masochistically noble as to repudiate his assistance. They must have known their father’s connections, how he operated, who his friends were, where the family wealth came from, and how cities like Chicago were operating in Democrat-Mafia alliance. But all this was to some extent mitigated by subsequent actions. Bobby Kennedy in particular I think was sincere in his own career in wanting to end Mafia influence and pursue gangster organisations, even those that had helped his family, and was particularly loathed by Mafia bosses as an ‘ungrateful son of a bitch’ for it. I’m also one of those people who believe that, particularly after the Bay of Pigs fiasco, JFK came to similar conclusions about the military industrial complex and elements of the US intelligence apparatus (particularly the CIA) that Eisenhower expressed in his farewell address.

The Trump release of JFK related materials will hopefully give us more to go on, but I imagine that an awful lot of information vital to a full picture of the reality behind the Kennedy myth has long since been destroyed. It would not in the least surprise me either if some has been destroyed in the transition period between the Biden administration and the 2nd Trump term. Some of these records are of course ‘known unknowns’, documents whose existence is established but whose contents have been hidden, and they are harder to get rid of. But a huge amount of material was destroyed prior to and during the Warren Commission….all of which by the way is entirely consistent with how Hilary Clinton treated official files and online records in her possession, and with how the J6 Committee treated all of the evidence relating to J6. It’s not as if destruction of evidence is a rare occurrence. The FBI have done it repeatedly, and Democrats usually get away with it entirely.

The 1960s present us with contradictions that apply to the Kennedy myth too. It has this golden aura as a time of liberation, freedom, youth and excitement. It’s the period of the casting off of old morals thought to be cruel and restrictive. Its the Civil Rights Movement gaining equality for blacks and fairer treatment for gays. It’s the Space Race, and all the hope and idealism of the moon landings. It showed America achieving remarkable things and an explosion of what seemed like life and joy after the effort of World War Two or the social restrictions of the 1950s.

But all of this was again often partly, and sometimes wholly, a golden mirage. The first interracial kiss on TV, and all that sexy hopeful liberalism of Kirk righting wrongs among the stars…but at the same time its the period where a person like Malcolm X, calling for terrorism, could become a hero, where morality first became inverted enough that a group like the Black Panthers, who were basically race excused bank robbers who beat up and terrorised and murdered their own black female supporters, could be considered heroes. It was the time of the peace loving hippies…and one of them was Charles Manson (the Manson Family was founded in 1967 and arrested in 1970).

Even the female rights and sexual liberation movements were not the golden promise they pretended to be. Almost every stupid and malign idea on gender, sexual politics, feminism, almost every lie on these issues and almost every negative social impact, derives from this same period. Investigate it to any extent and you find that the leading sexologists shaping cultural sexual attitudes were themselves often extreme perverts, even child abusers, using psychological techniques to shift public attitudes towards the normalisation of their own anti-social and harmful kinks and fetishes. That’s what Alfred Kinsey was doing.

What was promised was excitement and freedom and a kind of Edenic innocence returned to male and female relations and to sexual activity and our bodies. What we got was massive explosions of both deliberate and ‘accidental’ harms to children, societal breakdown and an abortion industry. We got the decline of marriage. We got broken homes. We got an increase in the sexual abuse of children and an increase in the number of children themselves ending up as violent criminals in adulthood. We got women as well as men trapped in dead end jobs they didn’t want to be doing. We got the beginnings of vast debt through welfare systems, shackling future generations into paying for the fecklessness of present or older ones. We took that booming 1950s economy (in the US) and spent the proceeds on creating ghettos and slums rife with crime out of neighborhoods that had once been far better. We ruined the groups we said needed the most support, granting them broken families, crime, drugs, parental abandonment and squalid sexual degeneracy, all in the name of saving them and raising them up.

And the Kennedy myth was part of that. JFK certainly, and Bobby probably, were not very pleasant men when it comes to their treatment of women. Ted of course left a woman to drown. Like many liberals who aligned with feminism they were old-fashioned skirt-chasers and permanently on-heat alley cats in their own behavior. Part of the idea of Camelot was this idea of female and male glamour in harmony with each other. Look at how handsome JFK is. Look at how beautiful Jackie is. Don’t look at him fucking every girl in the typing pool or turning the White House into the ultimate pick-up line. Don’t look at how both JFK and Bobby were fucking Marilyn Monroe and whether there was anything suspicious in her death.

All this probably reads as an attack on RFKJ, an attack on the legacy of Camelot which means so much to him. After all, he’s had complications with women. He was, basically, a sleaze moving down an endless line of swiftly discarded women, casual encounters, encounters earned by that Old Kennedy Magic rather than real connection with partners who mean something. And he too partied hard and took a lot of drugs for a long time. That’s the flipside of good looks, money and glamour, of easy sex and limited virtue, of shame free casualness in dating and male and female relationships. It’s fun, fun, fun….until someone gets hurt. Until a string of people get hurt. But here’s the thing.

RFKJ is the last knight of Camelot, and he means it. He means it. He has that dream in his heart. He wears it on his sleeve. He loves his father and his uncle. He loves them as only a child can love a parent they lost. He probably would not read this far and he probably would not believe a word I’ve said about his family. And you know what?

That’s the most natural thing in the world.

The difference between that and corrupt clan loyalty is this. Hunter Biden knows his father is a wicked man, and Joe Biden knows, in his moments of clarity, that his son is a wicked man. “He’s just like me”, Joe says of Hunter. The loyalty is that of bandits working together, of criminals in the same Mob, where none of the evil is ever stopped. The family issues pardons for its own, because they know they are criminals. This is all stuff that every crooked Irish-American understands, that Joseph Kennedy Senior understood. This is what built an Irish Mafia in Tammany Hall and in corrupt police precincts long ago. Clan ties. Anything we do is fine and good. We steal, we harm, we beat and we rob, or if more successful, we embezzle and take bribes. It’s all good if it’s for the Family. It’s all good if it’s for the Democrat Party, which becomes a code for the Family and a patron of the Family.

RFKJ went against his Family as they are, to reclaim the dream of what they were. He came out of his own squalor long ago, and became a better man despite that walk through the shadows. He learned what it is to be a real father, an example of good. And he kept going. All the time the Family were telling him to stop. All the time the little Kennedy non-entities were telling him that the only thing that mattered was the Democrat Party, the artificial Clan. All these little, petty lesser Kennedy’s didn’t have a clue what the dream was, what Camelot was. They had forgotten all the good, and kept living and repeating all the bad. They had returned to the condition of Joe the Founder, in all its gasping petty hideousness. And they had abandoned the only thing that really made JFK and Bobby Snr special….the dream.

Because for all their faults I don’t doubt for a second that JFK and Bobby both, in the end, opposed the worst corruptions of all. I think they learned to want a better and brighter world, a better America, and not merely as rhetoric. Yes, Camelot was an illusion. Lies are a form of illusion with a sordid reality underneath…..

But hope is also a form of illusion. Greatness is a form of illusion we will into being by the force of our character and the sacrifices and effort we are prepared to make. If you are prepared to die for a dream of a better country, a less corrupt country, a country where the Mafia is gone and its political equivalents are ALSO gone….then you redeem yourself. Then you are transfigured and move beyond your sins. Bot only if it is sincere. If the things you want to happen and the things you actually do become beneficial, instead of language designed to hide crimes and promises you never intend to keep.

For all their faults, in the end, JFK and Bobby Kennedy were sincere. For all his faults, RFKJ is sincere. There is something both noble and tragic in this. By being the only one to really believe in Camelot and take up the flame of its dream, this is the Kennedy who has lost his wider family forever. Worthless as they are, it is still his family. They spit poison at him for becoming a better man than any of them can recognize.

Back in 2023 in the censorship hearing of the Select Sub-committee on the Weaponisation of the Federal Government we saw what Kennedy will face in his confirmation process. We saw him face the most disgusting, malign, cynical charges of anti-semitism and racism and white supremacism, of being a Nazi and a conspiracy theorist spreading ‘hate speech’, all because he stood up against the corruption and harms enacted by Big Pharma, by Dr Fauci, and by the Democrat regime. We saw him slandered and maligned, we saw Stacey Plaskett, as the senior Democrat present, engage repeatedly in the vilest of smears and lies. Again and again she tried to pretend that opposing medical negligence and corruption to save lives meant endangering lives. Again and again she pretended that mRNA vaccines were safe and effective and that questioning them was murderous, when in reality supplying them was.

Not everything Kennedy says has always been wise or sensitive, but by God there is a huge difference between comparing a REAL EVIL you oppose to the Holocaust and using the Holocaust, appropriating it as a tool, to turn on people for telling the truth. Kennedy did the first. The Democrats do the second.

There are times when he’s spoken about COVID measures in a clumsy way, as former British MP Andrew Bridgen also did. But both men raised these connections because they were trying to save lives, not because they hate Jews. If you describe a thing you think is very, very evil (and which is killing people) as like the Holocaust, you might be guilty of insensitivity but you aren’t saying the Holocaust didn’t happen or was a good thing-you are confirming how hideous it was and how much it disgusts you because this is what occurs to you as a comparison when you want to say “this is murderous and vile”.

And they did it about an experiment that broke the Nuremberg Code. I wonder why Nazism would occur to someone in that context?

You don’t fight antisemitism by banning or silencing all references or comparisons to Nazism. And you certainly don’t try to impose that blanket reaction on your opponents, where references even in CONDEMNATION of the kind of things Nazism did are taken as SUPPORT for Nazism, when you yourselves run around labelling anyone who opposes you or opposes the Democrat Party as a Nazi. The party that will label all patriotism as Nazism, all white people as Nazis, and even all Jewish Israelis as Nazis, are not the party who get to decide when a Nazi reference is accurate or appropriate.

After repeatedly having it implied that he is a Nazi and a racist, Kennedy responded with this extraordinarily poignant appeal:

“Debate, congenial, respectful debate, is the fertiliser, the water, the sunlight of our Democracy. We need to be talking to each other. This is a letter that many of you signed, many of my fellow Democrats. I have spent my life in this party, I have devoted my life to the values of this party, 102 people signed this. This itself is evidence of the problem this hearing was called to address. This is an attempt to censor a censorship hearing….by the way, censorship is antithetical to this party. It was appalling to my father, my uncle, FDR, Harry Truman, Thomas Jefferson…

I am being censored here through smear, through misinterpretations, through lies, association-which is a tactic that we all thought had been discredited after the Army McCarthy hearings in the 1950s, but those same weapons are now being deployed against me to silence me… I want to say something that’s more important…which is the need [to end] this toxic polarisation, which is destroying our country today. How do we deal with that?

We need to start being kind to each other. We need to start being respectful to each other….my uncle Edward Kennedy had more legislation with his name on it than any Senator in United States history. Why is that? Because he was able to reach across the aisle.”

I urge people to go away and remind themselves of this exchange. It is a truly remarkable one. Kennedy is respectful, polite, striving for understanding. He really believes the good of Camelot and the good of what the Democrat Party once was. He believes it with all his heart and his intentions are for shared understanding and civilized debate.

Plaskett tells him he is disgusting, tells him he is spreading hatred and bigotry, tells him even after this appeal that he is each of the things he has denied being. On one side is a man trying everything in his power to reach an understanding and invoke a broader loyalty beyond the Party, a man who thinks the best of what his party is can still connect with the best of what a Republican is. It’s an idealistic, heartfelt appeal to a loyalty shared as Americans or as human beings or as people in politics who differ on things but are both there from good intent. How did modern Democrats respond? Plaskett even tells him that he wants black children harmed by not taking vaccines.

Kennedy offered civilization, the assumption that debate is better than censorship and that political difference does not mean hate. The Democrats rejected it, utterly. The corrupt and the fanatical in his own party sneered at him. When Kennedy showed himself as sincere in this quest for shared aims with an assumption of mutual good intent, Trump offered him an alliance.

It is a strange thing to see a man walking around, holding a torch his father gave him, that none of his father’s party can see. But it is symbolic. It is noble. It does have the flickering light of greatness about it, made even more poignant by the shadows. At an earlier time he would have had no opportunity to embody that dream as its sole custodian, and at any other time there may have enough fellow dreamers left to make him the President. Only in this time could he be what he has become. Imagine being such a symbol, when another one rises and sweeps you in its wake.

It matters that he gets the job that Trump has offered him. It matters a lot.