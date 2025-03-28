Just as a little Friday Fun in the World Without Borders, I being you my most recent satirical post alongside the (God help us) real world stories that prompted it.

You laugh or you cry.

Or you rise up for a change.

But I think the below will emphasise how we are almost beyond the point now where laughter, tears or rebellion are distinguishable or avoidable.

Heroic as the efforts of the Babylon Bee might often be in the US, sitting in the UK under Globalist rule means being led by neither lions nor donkeys, but vicious psychopaths determined on your destruction.

It’s almost a post satire age. But here are some dying gasps.

I Accidentally Made the News Today, Oh Boy.

It’s funny the things that can happen accidentally.

This morning I accidentally accepted an invite to a private discussion group called Top Secret UK Military Planning Group.

I decided to accidentally screen shot everything.

Imagine my surprise when I found myself in the middle of a chat with Keir Starmer, David Lammy, Rachel Reeves and John Healey.

I was so surprised I began typing up everything I was hearing, as an unprepared person accidentally in a group through no choice of their own will tend to do.

I was shocked to discover them repeating everything they say in public in their private discussion.

They really are that fucking stupid.

David Lammy said that training soldiers to fight was racist. Was there any way we could use cuckold mixed race porn to teach white people to be more submissive? Wouldn’t that end all wars?

Keir Starmer said that Britain’s fighting force has never been stronger. Thanks to his leadership, we have a massive new army of total savages that are terrifying to behold, although they are quite busy raping British children at the moment.

Everyone bowed to Mecca. We broke for a short recess, where Mufti Bombastic, the new head of Ofsted, and the So Solid Terror Cell played Now That’s What I Call Jihad 25 dance tracks for our entertainment. Visual entertainment was provided by Angela Rayner popping in to perform a traditional Bedouin sex act with a goat.

After recess and a quick mop and bucket clean up, Rachel Reeves asked if she could tax soldiers at 99%, or sell their organs to the Chinese transplant trade in return for some shiny glass beads. She explained that tough negotiations had upped the Chinese offer to three Taylor Swift tickets, and Keir shouted “bagsies” before anyone else could.

John Healey explained to everyone else who he was, since nobody had ever heard of him. Then he shouted Slava Ukraini and spent 6 billion pounds in order to make a saving of 230 million pounds.

Here is an official photo portrait of UK Defence Secretary John Healey:

And here is Gollum from The Lord of the Rings:

John was able to reassure us all that 3 out of every 10 UK ships are operational at any time. When asked how many ships were available for action today, he said “I have told you already, 3”.

Some confusion followed until John further explained that we only have 10 ships and 7 of them are in dry dock being painted all over with LGBTQ+ flags.

The pictures he shared were very pretty. Naturally I accidentally copied them. As you can see, the British Navy still presents a formidable fighting force:

I accidentally stayed in the chat for several days, and transcribed the whole thing. Then I accidentally delivered it all to a publisher with an accidental instruction to publish it immediately.