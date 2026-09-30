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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
Sep 30Edited

I believe the 10 second pause was because the man with the “applause now” flag fell asleep! Burnham didn’t dare continue in case the man belatedly raised his flag in the middle of the next sentence.

Fabian Burnham is nothing more than a puppet for the deep state which really calls the shots. Whether he a “useful idiot” puppet or a fully-aware and obedient puppet is moot. I’m sure it’s the latter (with most of his brainless lackeys the former) but it actually makes no difference which to us poor sods. Our only hope is to get rid of Labour and the rest of the treasonous Uniparty.

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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
Sep 30

Only account of the conference I've read. I don't doubt it is the best as well!

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