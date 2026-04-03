A slightly shorter version of this article first appeared in The Conservative Woman online magazine, which continues to support my work. I hope others will support it in turn.

In the US there has been yet another wave of No Kings protests, while the UK has just seen a Together Alliance rally in London which claimed to have 500,000 attendees (police estimates put the figure at ten times lower than that, stating that around 50,000 people attended). Frequently these leftist protests claim to be defending democracy, opposing racism, responding to the ‘Far Right’ or to ‘fascist’ governance, and that they represent abstract positives such as change, hope and love.

I expect that most of my readers are already well aware of how hollow those claims are. During the Black Lives Matter wave of protests that occurred in Trump’s first term, for instance, and which seemed to gain support from the entire corporate, media and political mainstream, more than 20 people lost their lives and 2 billion dollars worth of insured damage was inflicted as buildings and neighbourhoods burned. The George Floyd and BLM riots shared the anti-Trump nature of the No Kings protests, and were of course heavily supported by parties of the Left. Britain’s current Prime Minister knelt for BLM.

For those of us who are conservatives or on the Right, it’s easy to see how these large protests occuring during the terms of rightwing leaders are designed to serve the interests of the Left much more cynically than their organisers claim or than vague pronouncements about Love opposing Hate would suggest. Constant large scale protest is designed to delegitimise any government that isn’t leftist, globalist or progressive, with a central irony in the case of modern manifestations like No Kings being that while claiming to be defending Democracy these protests represent a refusal to accept that the public are allowed to elect people like Donald Trump and support the policies he represents. At its largest scale such protests represent active refusal to accept an election result and the policy changes that come with that, and in Minnesota for example have become more like outright insurrection against the serving and duly elected President.

The problem here then is one of balance in an ordered society. If a government refuses to allow any public protest and dissent, it is indeed acting in an authoritarian manner, and the right to protest is integral to the public being able to hold leaders to account between elections. At the same time, how is a society facing constant and unrelenting protest supposed to function, especially when those protests morph into the kind of anti social stunts like blocking traffic we have seen from climate protestors, or the violence and riot we saw from BLM, or the direct attacks on federal authorities we have seen with ICE agents being assaulted or ICE facilities being besieged by mobs in Trump’s second term.

Progressive activism is now active domestic terrorism. Supposedly mainstream news and elected Democrat leaders are now continually encouraging extreme levels of lawlessness, violence and crime with the intention that these should join judicial activism in crippling the Trump administration.

One thing both Left and Right can agree on though is that western societies no longer seem able to get the balance between the right to protest and the right to safety and order correct. In the UK for instance we have seen six Palestine Action (a now banned organisation) protestors cleared despite breaking into an Israeli owned facility, causing 1 million pounds worth of damage, and hitting a policewoman in the spine with a sledgehammer. What is obvious from this and other examples is that leftist political activism, despite its propagandistic claims of representing ‘love’, frequently descends into violence, that this violence is escalating, and that police, courts and authorities now seem much more reluctant to deal with this than they are to imprison or harass rightwing individuals for online commentary.

Now do any mainstream sources admit that this descent into political violence and social chaos is deliberately orchestrated by Marxist revolutionaries at all levels of society.

None of the justice imbalances, important as two tier injustices are, strikes to the heart of why we are seeing so many protest rallies, marches and uprisings, especially in the US. The Left of course assert that Donald Trump is hated and despised by everyone, rather than just themselves, and that this is the sole explanation of movements like No Kings. The truth however is that the scale and persistence of these protests is not organic and not reflective of overall public opinion. The protests are designed to make governance by any rightwing authority impossible, and are funded and coordinated by now vast networks of organisations including NGOs, alleged charities, and Democrat Party affiliates.

These groups have pumped billions of dollars of backing into trying to enact a permanent state of revolutionary protest. Many protestors have been paid to attend rallies. Lawyers have been retained at great expense to defend protestors who could not afford those legal fees themselves. These measures directly repeat the support 1960s and 1970s leftist terrorist organisations obtained, but on a much larger scale. The model being followed is partly one established by Weather Underground. Banners and flags have been as uniform and professionally mass produced as supportive articles in the mainstream media are (we see this too with mass produced Refugees Welcome banners). And again and again the names of specific organisations like Code Pink recur as being behind the organisation and coordination of these protests.

It’s instructive regarding what is really going on if we look at one of the people behind these protests, Neville Roy Singham.

Singham is a tech billionaire who is based in Shanghai. Exact estimates of his current wealth are difficult to verify, primarily because he owns a range of interests operating in Communist China. His fortune was first established via founding the Chicago based IT consultancy firm Thoughtworks, which provides custom software and software tools together with IT planning, advice and management, and he’s also held high level positions at companies such as Huawei. Singham is also a graduate of Howard University, one of the universities which even given the radicalised leftism common to US educational institutions today stands out as especially Hard Left progressive in its ideology. As a youth he was a member of the League of Revolutionary Black Workers, a black supremacist and Maoist organisation. Singham remains a self declared Maoist.

In 2005 Thoughtworks opened a branch in China, and Singham (then owning 97% of Thoughtworks stock) was able to combine his revolutionary Maoist and tech capitalist investor hats by increasingly obvious alignment between his commercial interests and the Chinese Communist Party. By 2017 Singham’s other business interests and connections with the CCP were so extensive that he was able to sell Thoughtworks for $785 million, move to China, and operate an office shared with the Maku Group, a CCP propaganda ministry affiliate whose declared mission is to “educate foreigners on the miracles that China has created on the world stage”. As with all Chinese based companies, Singham’s businesses are legally obliged under Chinese Communist law to act as agents and adjuncts of the CCP, supplying all technical knowledge and support requested and able to be subsumed or destroyed by the CCP at any point.

What Singham represents then is a very modern and somewhat historically bizarre phenomenon, but one that is highly influential in the explosion of anti Trump protest movements and radical leftist protest movements with corporate backing. He is the archetypal Marxist Billionaire, even more obviously merging the worst excesses of the capitalism his rhetoric denounces with the treasonous aim of transforming the West and the US into a version of China or into a place unable to resist or oppose Chinese global hegemony. His Maoism is not a slur or a defamation coming from enemies (as the idea that Trump is a fascist, a ‘king’ or a dictator is) it is a proudly self declared political loyalty.

This is a man who openly supports the greatest mass murderer in human history. The direct death toll of Maoism stands at up to 80 million, with the scholarly Black Book of Communism placing the figure at between 65 and 70 million. Mao had already murdered millions of people even before his final victory over the Chinese Nationalists. Singham is both a propaganda agent of the current CCP (which still enacts horrific oppression and State mass murder, currently including organ harvesting from living prisoners and concentration camps for both religious and political dissidents) and an apologist for and admirer of the leader of the CCP when it was even more murderous than it is today.

And it is this man who is both funding and coordinating, along with his fellow Marxist Billionaires in the Soros family, the No Kings protests. A few days ago journalist Asra Nomani revealed the findings of an extensive Fox News investigation of rhe funding of the No Kings movement:

“A network of about 500 groups with an estimated $3 billion in combined annual revenues is behind the coordinated nationwide “No Kings” protest Saturday, including communist groups who are using the day to call for a “revolution,” according to a Fox Digital News investigation.

According to a copy of the permit for the “flagship” march in St. Paul, Minn., Indivisible, a national well-heeled Democratic political advocacy organization funded by billionaire George Soros, is the lead coordinator for the protest.

But Fox News Digital has also identified key participation by a network of radical socialist and communist organizations funded by Neville Roy Singham, an American tech tycoon and avowed communist living in China.

Over nearly a decade, Singham has financed a constellation of activist institutions that promote revolutionary socialist politics and frequently collaborate in protest campaigns, including the People’s Forum in New York, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the ANSWER Coalition and CodePink, whose co-founder Jodie Evans is married to Singham. These groups work closely with the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

They are all sending members to the protests and one group said they plan to bring a message of “revolution” to the protests.”

To summarise then, Singham is an avowed Maoist who is fine with political mass murder. He is based in China. His Chinese business interests were founded in coordination with the CCP. He shares his office with a CCP propaganda front. His wife is the co-founder of Code Pink, a Democrat aligned activist group that claims to represent women who are against war. This representation has mainly consisted of opposing Trump, supporting Palestinian activism and aligning with Communist dictators such as the now US held Maduro (while still in power Maduro presented personal gifts to various Code Pink leaders in gratitude for their support). In 2020 Code Pink led a ‘China is not our Enemy’ series of protests. 25% of Code Pink’s funding comes from Singham.

The fact is that there is a difference between organic protest on specific issues that arises from genuine public feeling, and coordinated campaigns involving 500 pressure groups funded by a Maoist in China who works hand in glove with the CCP. There is a difference between legitimate protest representing ordinary people and protest that becomes rioting, arson, looting or murder. There is a difference between opposing a war with a peaceful march and breaking into an Israeli company facility and attacking people with sledgehammers. There is a difference between honestly and peacefully disagreeing with Trump policies, and openly rebelling, as local Democrat leaders, against lawful federal authority while whipping your supporters into coordinated acts of criminality.

Just as there is a difference between a Moderate Left that once mostly operated within rational limits and an Extremist Left that has normalised Communism, Maoism and political violence and which conducts an ongoing, unending civil disturbance which often edges, now, into full on domestic terrorism. At the heart of this difference stand Marxist Billionaires like George Soros and Neville Roy Singham, using their wealth to try to bring down Donald Trump but more broadly any western nation that elects a rightwing leader.

It’s almost as if the world’s most repressive remaining communist regime, and various leftist extremists worldwide, are united in using any measure they can to topple Trump and reverse the democratic choice American voters made in 2024. Many of my readers will be aware of all this, of course. But how many voters generally, especially outside the US, have heard of Neville Roy Singham? How many appreciate where the normalisation of Marxist Revolutionary action comes from? It comes from an agent of the Chinese Communist Party.

So how much influence is the CCP, through Singham, supposed to be allowed over the politics of the US, the Democrat Party, street violence, and terrorist adjacent organisations? How long can we let such people fund protests, and let the protests call for Marxist Revolution, before we recognise that this is treason?