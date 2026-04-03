Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
3d

Neville Roy Singham. Commie dick licker and traitor extraordinaire. Wondering why his citizenship hasn't been stripped and his assets forfeited.

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SD Scott's avatar
SD Scott
3d

30 million over the borders is treason.

Foreign ownership of land etc should be prohibited.

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