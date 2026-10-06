Above: the Left never asks themselves how breaking windows, making snap judgements, and damaging property with graffiti actually does anything good…..and they don’t care about rape until they are told to by their political masters.

What is it that really distinguishes an adult from a child?

It is age, of course, but it is also something else.

It is responsibility.

An adult is considered fully responsible for their own actions. The things they do, good and bad, should be ascribed to them, and not to others.

Childhood is largely the process of being taught responsibility and learning and accepting what it means. Every other vital element of childhood-family, love, fatherhood, motherhood, good parenting, good schooling-tends inexorably towards this task.

But our society has largely lost the ability to produce responsible adults.

And partly this is because we don’t ask them to grow up.

Growing up is not living away from your parents. Plenty of people can do that without growing up. University students do that and become more stupid and more feckless and less responsible precisely because they are, often for the first time, away from parental judgement.

Growing up is not drinking alcohol and having sex. Everyone can do those legally once they hit a certain age. And most young adults who are reasonable looking are generally not going to struggle to find opportunities to have sex or drink alcohol or even do drugs.

Growing up is knowing how to engage in adult activities in a responsible way. Growing up is taking accountability and ownership for all your actions, including your sexual choices and your stupid choices.

Here’s where we come to the Jane Doe, Cornell 7 case.

I’m going to be cautious about the case itself, because we haven’t had a trial. But what evidence is already in the public domain?

The evidence is that a group of people engaged in group sex. The controversy is over whether that event was consensual. The prior, public domain evidence we have is this:

Jane Doe made a statement two years ago at the time of the incident. Cornell University had an investigation at that time.

In her original statement as seen by prosecutors Jane Doe did not say she was raped:

“The statement did not allege that she was drugged against her will or gang-raped. Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten noted that the statement described her participation in drug use and sexual conduct as "voluntary, conscious, and consensual," which is why criminal charges were initially declined.”

She DID say however that she consensually had a threesome that she was “pretty ok with”, consensually took drugs including ketamine (which she’d never taken before), and sordid details include elements like drugs being snorted off her body and her snorting drugs off the bodies of the men involved.

All of that suggests the original decision to take no action was correct.

But that wasn’t the full sum of her comments. In the original statement she DID also say that she felt “uncomfortable” and “coerced”, and that she agreed to sexual acts with a larger number of participants only due to repeated requests badgering her into acceptance. She also said that she felt extremely intoxicated and “unable to make any decisions” due to her alcohol intake and drug use. She said it was “the most intoxicated I’ve ever been in my life” and that she was at one stage hit by one of the men involved.

The physical violence claim is obviously key to a coercion and rape argument, just as the lack of ability to consent through intoxication and drug use is.

The really contentious bit comes here:

“A later transcript of her police interview, obtained by CBS News New York, revealed that Doe explicitly told investigators, "I can say with 100% confidence I was raped," a definitive claim that was omitted from the six-page written statement submitted to prosecutors.”

Now if that is true it is very damning of the original investigation and very supportive of Jane Doe’s claims today and of asking for a trial.

Who removed that victim statement? Why was it removed? Prosecutors could have made the correct choice based on the evidence before them, but had been denied a key part of that evidence that would have changed their decision.

As with everything, though, this particular case is wrapped up in so much more than its own details.

There is an argument for this being a sordid encounter where everyone involved made poor choices but where rape did not occur, and there is an argument that consensual sex with two men then led to coerced and unwanted sexual contact with others that constitutes sexual assault or rape.

What I’m interested in here is the reactions, the framing, and the issue of responsibility generally, not in the event itself. That’s not because of any disinterest in rapists being punished. It’s because we don’t know and can’t know fairly and legitimately that rape or sexual assault even happened until it’s gone through a trial.

That’s the point of a trial and the point of the old concept of innocent until proven guilty.

Where there is a claim of sexual assault it must be investigated. Where there is a claim with sufficient evidence it must be prosecuted. Not doing these things is a gross injustice to a potentially real victim.

However, deciding the guilt of those involved before a trial, unless you’ve interrupted or on the scene encountered the assault and know it for what it is yourself, is unfair to the accused.

It is also a gross injustice to assume that men accused of rape have been proven to be guilty of rape before a trial occurs.

The whole importance of a trial and a full determination of the facts seems to no longer be relevant to many people.

The case as well has been massively politicised.

The Left are pushing the rape allegations and using them politically.

“New York Attorney General Letitia James is now prosecuting the case. On October 1, 2026, Governor Kathy Hochul appointed her as special prosecutor, transferring control of the reopened criminal investigation from Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten, who had initially reopened the case on September 28.

Hochul said the appointment was necessary because newly released information — including the full police interview transcript showing Jane Doe explicitly stated she was raped — undermined her confidence in the local prosecutor’s ability to oversee the case. James has already contacted Jane Doe’s attorney and said her office will “review the facts, gather evidence, interview witnesses and, if warranted, pursue prosecutions.”

Now the problem here is this:

Letitia James is an established liar who uses false prosecutions for her political career.

She perverts her role as an Attorney General for purely partisan actions. She doesn’t provide real justice, she provides PARTY judicial and prosecutorial activism.

The Democrat Party has repeatedly used false prosecutions and Letitia James was neck deep in that. This is a person who cannot be trusted to conduct her role with integrity or even conduct her role within the actual law.

Her party have made false rape allegations a standard part of their campaigning rhetoric and a standard part of their weaponry against political opponents.

They concocted false rape allegations against Donald Trump in the E.Jean Carroll case. That was funded by Democrat donor Reid Hoffman. E.Jean Carroll was a leftist activist who was personal friends with several senior Democrats. The case was transparently political and false. It was a 30 years later fiction used to smear Trump. It only obtained a ruling in a civil court, and only because Democrats specifically legislated to remove a statute of limits solely for the purpose of allowing this concocted farce of a sexual smear against Trump.

Carroll couldn’t even name the exact year the rape was supposed to have happened. The details were absurd. The most famous man in New York was supposed to have walked into a busy department store without being noticed by anyone, then gone into the female changing rooms without being noticed, then raped Carroll in a matter of minutes without being noticed, and then left without being noticed. Carroll then herself left without anyone noticing and waited 30 years to claim she was raped.

Letitia James was not directly involved in the E.Jean Carroll case, but as a New York Democrat would be fully familiar with the fact that the Carroll rape claim against Trump was a Democrat orchestrated hoax. Before the E.Jean Carroll case she was one of the earliest Democrats to be falsely smearing Trump as a sexual predator:

“As NYC Public Advocate in 2016, James publicly condemned Trump’s “disgusting record of sexual misconduct” — before Carroll’s allegations went public in 2019.”

Democrats set out to obtain any verdict against Trump they could smear or destroy him with, because he was beating them politically. This included funding and orchestrating a fake rape claim then repeatedly invoking a civil court verdict (Democrat activist judge and Democrat loaded Manhattan jury) as ‘proof’ that their chief political opponent is a rapist.

Democrats conducted an even more relevant fake rape line of attack against Justice Kavanaugh, which just like the Jane Doe/Cornell 7 case was based on allegations regarding sexual acts at a college party on campus. Around the same time as the Kavanaugh hearings (September 2018) where Democrats were trying to stop a Supreme Court nominee on the basis of fictional rape smears, James was attacking Kavanaugh’s nomination and making anti-Kavanaugh commentary part of her 2018 campaign to become New York Attorney General (“with the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, access to reproductive healthcare is in greater peril than ever before.").

People who threaten Democrat political power or who stand in the way of radical Democrat policies keep being falsely accused of sexual abuses and rape. When the Democrat Party wants to remove someone within their own ranks, sexual abuse allegations that were apparently ‘undetectable’ for years suddenly emerge.

Of striking relevance here is the Letitia James role in the Andrew Cuomo sexual abuse allegations:

“Letitia James was the overseeing authority on the Andrew Cuomo sexual harassment investigation.

Here’s the timeline:

February 2021 : After multiple women publicly accused Cuomo of sexual harassment, Cuomo himself referred the matter to James’s office under N.Y. Executive Law §63(8). James announced she would hire and deputize independent lawyers to conduct the investigation.

March 2021 : James appointed former federal prosecutor Joon H. Kim and employment lawyer Anne L. Clark to lead the investigation. They conducted 179 interviews and reviewed over 74,000 pages of documents.

August 3, 2021 : The 165-page report found that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women in violation of state and federal law, and that his office retaliated against at least one accuser. James publicly declared, “I believe these 11 women.”

August 9, 2021: Cuomo resigned as governor, days after the report’s release.

The investigation was civil, not criminal — James explicitly stated it “does not have any criminal consequences.” It was a workplace harassment inquiry, not a rape or assault prosecution.

Cuomo has repeatedly attacked the investigation as politically motivated. In September 2022, he filed a 48-page ethics complaint against James with the state Attorney Grievance Committee, accusing her of deliberately mishandling the probe. In January 2024, he sued James to force the release of unreleased interview transcripts, calling the report “materially inaccurate, incomplete, biased, flawed and misleading.” None of these challenges succeeded in overturning the findings.

The parallel to the Cornell 7 case is obvious to critics and defenders alike: in both cases, James’s office is now the entity determining whether powerful men face consequences for sexual misconduct — and in both, opponents have questioned her impartiality.”

Whether or not Cuomo was guilty, Democrats could not see the claims when Cuomo was their guy and useful to them, and suddenly saw them when Cuomo was no longer wanted or needed.

And Letitia James was right the heart of that.

The Cornell 7 are not direct political opponents of the Democrat Party like Trump or Kavanaugh. Nor are they party representatives that the Party wishes to ditch, like Cuomo.

But how can any of them expect a fair verdict from a woman who uses false sexual smears as a political weapon, from a woman who advances her career on the back of politically motivated prosecutions, and from a woman who is a confirmed pathological liar with no respect for impartial, accurate and legal processes within the law itself?

Or from New York Democrat judges who might simply decide a guilty verdict suits their party interests?

This is even before we talk about general Democrat selectivity and track records on the protection of women from rape and abuse which includes:

Importing, defending and early releasing ethnic minority and foreign rapists.

Endangering women and girls through trans access to female only spaces.

Weinstein and Epstein both being Democrats and donors to the Democrat Party.

Decades of ignoring and trashing substantive rape allegations against Bill Clinton.

A progressive, radical Democrat history going back 60 years of actually celebrating convicted and known rapists in radical politics (like Black Panther leader Eldridge Cleaver).

This entire contextual history shows that the Democrat Party and senior legal figures within it like Letitia James have a utilitarian rather than moral attitude to rape. If actual rape serves Democrat interests it is excused, buried, or even celebrated, and if false rape allegations can advance Democrat interests or remove Democrat opponents or embarrassments, then false allegations are promoted, invented, and relentlessly repeated.

Rape doesn’t matter to Democrats, until it matters politically.

And clearly, Democrats are using the Cornell Jane Doe case polirically.

It is not something to universally condemn, it is something to selectively condemn. And it is not something to regard as a very serious allegation requiring responsible treatment protecting the legitimacy of any verdict, it is something to be irresponsibly used and pre-judged for individual and party based political advantage.

This is why Democrat serving student crowds are mass protesting about a case that hasn’t been in court yet.

That is why Democrat serving memes are trying to link concepts like ‘innocent until proven guilty’ and ideas like ‘this should be decided in court on the basis of real evidence’ with Republicanism, with Trump, and with a purely partisan political smear that the Right are rape apologists and rape excusers.

It’s the very depth of Democrat moral perversity and wickedness (including on issues of rape) that explains why they seek to transfer the labels of rape enablers and rape adjacent thinking from their own history onto their political opponents or onto useful targets like the Cornell 7.

But why are the Cornell 7 useful for them in this context?

Factually, the two members of the Cornell 7 that the evidence suggests had no sexual contact with Jane Doe are the two white guys among the accused. The one who is accused of hitting her is apparently black. The one accused of groping her without consent and the one accused of kissing her without consent are both non white. The group altogether had every major racial group present. This is all rather inconvenient if the Democrats want a ‘white Republican boys raping on campus’ narrative.

It does however let them pretend that the most urgent female safety issue comes from existing Americans of middle class backgrounds at university, instead of from third world recently imported migrants, asylum seekers,Muslims and illegal aliens.

It is immediately being used in a propaganda manner to defect from the Democrats poor record on rape and to continue the Democrat use of rape as a political tool. It does endorse their general feminist anti-male stances and concepts regarding ‘toxic masculinity’ and it is being heavily linked by them to their Republican and Trump sex crimes narratives.

But let’s get back to responsibility and adulthood.

Everyone involved in the actual case even if no crime occurred was behaving sordidly, selfishly, and stupidly.

Every male involved was using a girl solely as a sex object. Even if innocent, they have nothing to be proud of.

Everyone involved was being a total idiot given what can happen in such encounters.

None of them were thinking about anything except immediate gratification. Sexual, and drug and alcohol based as well.

You go into a party looking to group fuck while off your heads on drink and illegal drugs and you aren’t exactly being moral or smart.

It’s adult behaviour in the porn sense way rather than in the better, older, saner meaning of adult (a person capable of making their own choices responsibly).

And this level of criticism about behaviour and personal responsibility can be made about the girl as well. By her own admission, Jane Doe was “pretty OK” with fucking two guys she didn’t know that well at a party in front of others. She was stupid enough to take illegal drugs she had never taken before in that vulnerable scenario.

None of that justifies her being raped, if that happened, but it does show she had the same lack of genuine adult thinking that the ‘men’ present had as well.

She didn’t think about the possibility of it descending into abuse. They didn’t think about the possibility of it descending into a claim of abuse.

Should adults be free to fuck as many people at once as they like, to drink as much as they like, and to take as many drugs as they like? Well, the position of our society, and especially of the Left and of Democrats, is that yes they should have this sexual and social freedom.

But it is this sexual and social freedom, the meeting of bodies, drugs, drink and sex, that also creates the fairly obvious conditions where rape is more likely.

Importing third worlders who think rape is normal and women have no rights makes rape more likely.

Telling 18 year olds and twenty year olds that they can drink and fuck and do drugs all at once with no potential consequences at parties and that this is what university is for….well, that creates the kind of scenario where consensual sex becomes group sexual abuse as well.

Everyone has poor choices to account for.

But it’s pretty rich seeing those who created the Fuck Fest Drug Rampage sexual morals of the modern age that turned universities into such ‘hotbeds’ of immoral stupidity, the people who destroyed the idea that sex should be special or meaningful and not treated the same as getting a burger, the people who removed all the cultural protections and barriers around the treatment of women and told women to act like sexual predators themselves as if there isn’t any practical difference in likely results, to now claim to be the ones protecting girls like Jane Doe.

They were the ones who told Jane Doe to get in that room. Just as much as the Cornell 7 did. They shaped the general morals that let that situation occur.

Have everything you want. Have it now. Have it from every angle. Have it in any numbers. That’s being an adult. That’s adult.

Only it isn’t. It’s the opposite.

It’s not taking responsibility. It’s not thinking. It’s gratification without consideration.

I say all this…at 18 or 20 or 22 if I was invited to an orgy I’d have been just as thoughtless and just as stupid. I’ve done drugs at parties. I’ve got drunk enough to black out. I’ve had sex with people I barely knew. Most adults have to admit to all of this, and I’d have done a lot, lot more if I was better looking.

This is the point. Young people aren’t very bright about impulse control. Poor impulse control can lead to terrible situations.

That is why prior to the 1960s sexual revolution we had a very firm moral attitude to sex, drugs, drink and situations involving all three.

This is why ‘adult’ used to mean ‘responsible’ and not ‘fucking like crazy’.

Accurate general points regarding societal aspects of this don’t detract from individual responsibility for stupid choices and even less from individual responsibility for evil ones….but they do give a rounded idea regarding just how loathsome Democrat reactions here are, and how prejudicial and irresponsible it is to be making public claims on guilt before a trail has taken place.

Publishing the names and images of the accused along with memes stating outright that they are rapists, or publishing images and details of Jane Doe as well, is nearly as opposite to the concept of responsible adult behaviour as getting too high and drunk while engaging in sexual activity to know what you are doing or what is happening or where the boundaries of consent are.

The old moral rules were not decorations, and were not solely restrictions either.

They were protections of civilised standards and everyone involved, just like having trials that aren’t politically poisoned is a protection allowing justice to occur.