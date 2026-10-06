Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
Oct 6

One could also say that becoming an adult is to recognise boundaries for oneself and for others. For older people socialisation worked, but in these days of absent fathers, feeling centred education etc., our youth age without acquiring boundaries. 'Be yourself' even if that self has no normal boundaries. Nazi Germany began in Berlin with hedonistic, moral decadence creating conditions for a strong leader, just as Rome fell from its own decadence before barbarians arrived.. Now the West would seem to be going the same way.

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
Oct 6Edited

Daniel, you entered a minefield and handled it well with the still sane. It doesn’t matter what the permanently insane think since they cannot think.

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