A few days ago Mark Carney, the relatively recently installed Globalist banker and former worst ever Governor of the Bank of England who somehow serves as Canada’s Prime Minister, announced a New World Order in which China is Canada’s bosom buddy while Trump’s US is increasingly classified as an outright enemy.

Carney’s four day visit to China to offer Canadian trade and deference will have been welcomed as a much needed diplomatic win for President Xi, who has emerged shakily intact from rumblings of discontent and the removal of a few key allies in the upper hierarchy of the Chinese Communist Party, a reshuffle some months ago that led some to suggest that Xi was heading for an enforced retirement.

Back in November, an article in The Diplomat summarised just how extensive the internal Chinese leadership struggles had become, especially in the critical military forces the regime depends upon to enforce its rule. While there appeared to be very little indication of Party authority over the average Chinese citizen slipping, deeply engrained issues with the previously surging Chinese economy combined with multiple reversals abroad (particularly Trump’s direct challenge to Chinese global strategy) to render Xi’s personal dominance of China more precarious than it has ever been before. The Diplomat gave a detailed account of the fact that three waves of Army leadership purges had been going on while western powers concentrated on Ukraine, Russia, and being offended by Donald Trump:

“The most telling signs of a power shift have come from an unprecedented sequence of purges in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Since 2023, the PLA has undergone three major “anti-corruption” purges that sequentially dismantled Xi Jinping’s two main sources of authority within the PLA: the Shaanxi Gang and the Fujian Clique. These factions are informal groups that have emerged during Xi’s time in each province, comprising officers and civilians connected by shared backgrounds and CCP patronage.

The first wave of purges, beginning in 2023, targeted the PLA Rocket Force (PLARF), the Central Military Commission’s (CMC) Equipment Development Department, and the Chinese military-industrial complex. Many officers purged in this wave were associated with the Shaanxi Gang, generals with connections to Xi through his home province and shared links to other “princelings.” Most prominent in this group is Zhang Youxia, the current CMC vice chair, who shares both provincial ties and family connections with the Xi clan dating back to the civil war era.

As the first wave progressed, in several instances, Xi subsequently promoted members of the Fujian Clique into positions previously held by Shaanxi Gang affiliates, possibly indicating his trust in the faction. The Fujian Clique consists of senior officials who built their careers alongside Xi’s during his time as a provincial official in Fujian. This first wave of purges likely indicated Xi’s loss of trust in officers affiliated with the Shaanxi Gang. Zhang Youxia remained untouched by the purges, but his network was weakened substantially.

In late 2024, a second wave of corruption purges turned on the Fujian Clique officers, sidelining key CMC figures such as Vice Chair He Weidong and Director of the Political Work Department Admiral Miao Hua. This second wave of purges predominantly targeted the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), alongside the broader Fujian Clique. This round of purges dismantled the networks that served as Xi’s personal foundation of loyalty in the PLA, raising questions as to who spearheaded the purges.

A third wave of purges, affecting the PLA’s internal security, anti-corruption, and logistical sectors, came in the fall of 2025. In September 2025, four more generals were expelled from the National People’s Congress. The most senior officer was Wang Chunning, the commander of the People’s Armed Police (PAP) and a Xi loyalist. This group also included Rocket Force disciplinary chief Wang Zhibin, CMC Logistics Support Department Head Zhang Lin, and Joint Logistics Support Force political commissar Gao Daguang. The affected institutions all underpin the PLA’s wartime command and domestic sustainment capabilities. The mix of officers involved – both Xi loyalists and those without known ties to China’s top leader – possibly indicates that the campaign had broadened beyond factional politics into a comprehensive loyalty audit of the command and control structure of the PLA.

On October 17, 2025, the Ministry of National Defense formally confirmed the expulsion of He Weidong, Miao, Hua, and seven other generals in a rare public disclosure days before the CCP’s Fourth Plenum. It must be noted that only four of the seven CMC members elected in 2022 remain. Turnover of this magnitude has not been seen in decades.

These three waves of purges can be interpreted through several distinct yet overlapping narratives.”

As The Diplomat acknowledges in the same piece by Nicolas Zarbin (Purges and Power: Is China Quietly Rebalancing It’s Command Structure?) the CCP and the Chinese military are extraordinarily keen on not letting either the Chinese people or foreign commentators and governments know their internal business. Zarbin describes the situation as opaque, perhaps because the word ‘inscrutable’ applied to Chinese leadership would today be considered racist). What can be said is that Xi, who didn’t attend the July 2025 BRICS Summit or a CCP Commemoration of the Second Sino-Japanese War in the same period, is very much once again actively the face of Chinese power and authority.

Nevertheless, whether Xi Jinping has bested Party rivals or is working in a more collegiate fashion with them, the fact of the matter is that China’s rise and global advance has in some ways hit the buffers, primarily thanks to Trump administration measures. Humiliatingly for China, Trump’s aggressive tariff and trade policies towards China (and towards any nation imposing high tariffs on US goods) largely worked out in favour of the US (despite expert opinion to the contrary). In October, for instance, it was China that blinked first, not Trump, as following personal talks China de-escalated the tariff war by suspending export controls on rare earths and other critical minerals and cutting Chinese tariffs on key US goods to 10%. Reciprocally, Trump reduced US tariffs from 145% to 30%, a rate that still favours US manufacturers.

Similarly the recent brilliant capture of Nicolas Maduro in the now notorious 35 minute raid that Trump’s critics are desperately trying to frame as a ‘war’ or as a ‘war crime’ flouting international law represented a major blow to Chinese encroachment on South America. Trump’s reassertion of the Monroe Doctrine (now frequently described as ‘Donroe’) has garnered (as everything Trump does) widespread hysteria and condemnation within the West and in leftist activist circles. But as geo-political move it is both highly explicable and extremely successful (thus far). China had spent 100 billion US dollars in Venezuela supporting Maduro’s regime, offering ‘infrastructure’ and in reality obtaining complete control of the Venezuela through Maduro.

The US capture of Maduro then, widely presented by the hard of thinking as a reckless or illegal move, represented a stunning reversal of Chinese ambition. Not only did its effectiveness warn other South American and Communist regimes that the US still has the capacity and competence to act swiftly and successfully, it said the same thing to China. And it illustrates too to those considering alignment with China that China, when push comes to shove, don’t actually step in and protect the foreign leaders it has purchased. Maduro wasn’t even given an escape route by China.

It testifies to a pretty astounding level of either dishonesty or ignorance in mainstream reporting and news coverage, as well as an equally remarkable stupidity in both expert and general understanding, that China’s relationship with Venezuela has barely merited a word as an obvious proof of the strategic necessity of the Trump administrations ‘interference’ in Venezuela. This, after all, is not a complex or difficult to discern geopolitical point, any more than the reasons why the US might need to secure Greenland are difficult to discern.

People ignore the strategic and geopolitical necessity of securing US interest against Chinese interest, apparently because they ideologically prefer a Communist dictatorship with current concentration camps and a habit of harvesting the organs of living prisoners to a US led towards firmer expressions of national interest under Donald Trump.

The truth is that the geopolitical system today is one marked by an as yet undeclared Cold War Two, which this time occurs between a US asserting its own interests for the first time in decades and a China determined to capture world authority through its Belt and Road Initiative, its leadership role within BRICS, and its increasingly direct purchase of power and influence in other nations (cast as investment and co-operation, but usually disproportionately beneficial to China and involving a neo-colonial relationship whereby well remunerated foreign politicians accept national deals that transform their nations into client States). Just a Wikipedia entry on the Belt and Road Initiative alone gives an indication of Xi’s departure from traditional Chinese insularity and the scale of recent Chinese ambition:

“The initiative was launched by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) General Secretary Xi Jinping in 2013 while visiting Kazakhstan. It aims to invest in over 150 countries and international organizations through six overland economic corridors and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. The BRI is central to Chinese foreign policy, promoting trade connectivity and China's leadership role in global affairs. As of 2025, participating countries account for nearly 75% of the world's population and over half of global GDP, based on aggregated membership and international economic datasets.”

In other words, under the guise of trade and investment and with a strong maritime component, China is buying power and influence across the globe, reinvesting the fruits of its vast manufacturing and population base: the first of these gifted to China by Western nations and leaders from the 1960s and 1970s on when these individuals decided to incorporate a previously disconnected Communist regime in the global economy. In another Canadian link, the first western leader to openly declare friendship with Communist China was Justin Trudeau’s ‘father’ Pierre, when he was serving as Canadian Prime Minister. And in another little acknowledged or known link with modern globalism, the westerner who flew to China with a delegation teaching the Chinese Communist Party how to harness capitalism without losing control was Klaus Schwab, the founder of the WEF.

Now for those who point to USAID insanities, to US military interventionism, and to a perceived malignancy in either prior US governments or this Trump administration, how China operates with those it has captured influence over should generate far more rational fear than any move Trump has made.

After all, no matter much continual TDS propaganda has addled your senses regarding this US administration and this President, if you have any rationality at all they should be more preferable to you and less worrying to you than the CCP buying your leaders or the Chinese Communist Party become the most powerful political force across the globe.

And yet this is clearly not the case.

Both governments and members of the public look at Donald Trump and Xi Jinping and spend all their time hating and criticising the first while saying nothing whatsoever about the second. China has become the Invisible Dragon, where its behaviour and its nature gets ignored or treated as irrelevant, even while it remains one of the most brutal and oppressive regimes in the world.

If a single lunatic protestor trying to ram ICE agents with her car gets shot and killed, that is the biggest news imaginable. Everyone has to pay attention to that and everyone is told that such a solitary and self inflicted event matters and describes the ‘wicked’ nature of enforcing border laws. But Chinese human rights don’t get a mention anymore. If Russia threatens or invades Ukraine and occupies a sliver of it for a few years that is cause to exclude Russia from world affairs, treat Russia as an international pariah, seize Russian wealth and assets and advocate for war with Russia….but China’s 75 year long brutal occupation of Tibet is accepted as a permanent and unquestionable reality having no impact on how China should be treated.

China has hosted Olympic ceremonies with the full support of the international community that has often refused to allow Russian sportspersons to compete altogether, or demanded that they don’t compete under their own flag. But if respecting the sanctity of the borders of other nations matters so much, if not invading others matters so much, why isn’t China subject to the same treatment over the status of Tibet? Isn’t seizing and holding another nation for 75 years worse than what Russia has done?

And if Trump demanding some agreement ceding control of Greenland to the US is as wicked and vile a betrayal of NATO, self determination and European allies as Denmark and the EU nations pretend, why isn’t the prospect of China seizing such places, when they have signalled global ambitions and have established a record of interference in other nations through purchase of politicians and corrupt deal making, as well as a 75 year record as an invader, MORE worrying?

If one were being overly charitable, the siruation with Mark Carney’s meeting with Xi Jinping and announcement of a new era of Chinese-Canadian cooperation might be considered no different to Trump’s October de-escalation. A sensible deal, after a period of heightened tension. Like the US, Canada had recently exchanged tariff increases with China, dating back to Trudeau era scandals regarding Chinese election interference in Canada, Chinese use of Canadian and Chinese students as agitators, and Chinese purchase of at least 11 candidates in Canadian elections. Part of Justin Trudeau’s fall was tied to his own financial links with China:

“In 2016, a political scandal emerged when reports revealed that Trudeau attended cash-for-access fundraisers at the homes of wealthy Chinese Canadians in Toronto and Vancouver, where attendees paid up to $1,525 to meet him. Some attendees had ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), including billionaire Zhang Bin, who later donated $200,000 to the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation. The Liberal Party stated all fundraising complied with Elections Canada rules, and Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson concluded no rules were broken, though she did not release a formal report.”

First raised in 2016, these links became especially damaging after Canadian intelligence officials briefed Trudeau in 2023 that China had engaged in a covert campaign to influence the 2019 and 2021 elections. Trudeau’s Liberal Party were also on the hook in terms of Chinese influence via their major campaign fundraiser and kingmaker Michael Chan, linked by Canadian intelligence services to Chinese agents, former Liberal MP Paul Chiang (who encouraged Chinese speaking Canadians to hand a political rival over to the Chinese Consulate) and Chiang’s replacement candidate Peter Tuen, who had attended military parades in China led by President Xi and was linked to multiple China backed organisations. Trudeau’s reputation went into terminal decline too from 2022 onwards, after he was caught being publicly rebuked like a naughty subordinate by Xi at a G20 summit.

It’s in this context that during the election that Carney (a nominal Canadian who had spent most of his career living abroad and never run for office before) was parachuted in to replace Trudeau and eventually (and suspiciously) won, he described China as Canada’s greatest security threat. That statement was given when Chinese influence on his Liberal Party and Justin Trudeau was at the forefront of public awareness. During the election, Carney had to pretend to take the Chinese threat seriously, had to pretend to be a more Sino-Sceptic candidate given the depth and breadth of Chinese capture of the Liberal Party. But even then this statement was secondary, a defensive measure, with most of his campaign already focusing on an antagonistic relationship with Donald Trump. A confected ‘hands off Canada’ paychological operation allowed the frequently treasonous Liberals to cast themselves as the ‘true patriots’ standing up to US bullying, just like more recent hysteria on Greenland allows weak, unpopular, militarily and geopolitically inept western leaders who refuse to face the Invisible Tiger pretend to a courage and resolve they don’t possess by blustering about their ‘defiance’ of Donald Trump.

When it comes to why globalist western leaders ignore the Chinese threat we are presented with the same variety of answers we have regarding why they pursue any of the frequently stupid, even more frequently crooked, and nearly always disastrous policies they pursue on other topics. Partly it is ideological alignment. As Trudeau once foolishly expressed, these people don’t see China as a threat do much as a model to admire, a form of rule that now (following modern CCP economics) allows BOTH total political control without accountability AND individual enrichment, luxury and greed. China is in fact the kind of society these Globalists want us to have, where a Party or political elite of the Elect (rather than elected) get to impose whatever policies they prefer regardless of the irritant of disagreement from the general public. They all want a digital currency, a social credit system, technocratic feudalism and a Chinese model of ‘efficiency’ which ends individual rights in the name of collective causes. They see Chinese success as proof of ‘what can be achieved’ when the pesky inconvenience of public consent is no longer, in any way at all, an issue.

And in the short term, before that is fully acquired, China is simply not considered a threat in the same way that Islam isn’t considered a threat. Globalists somehow think they can adopt subservient postures towards these forces, on behalf of the nations and people they don’t care about anyway, and the Globalists themselves will never be shown what a savage does to a submissive. That will all fall on the ordinary citizen, while the Globalist collects a fee. Those who accept Chinese bribes and Chinese influence, those who pretend that Trump is a threat and Xi is not, and those who align with China supplanting the US, do so on the understanding that they will be rewarded by such acts, while all the cost falls on people they don’t like….such as the average citizen.

While Trump makes moves that genuinely try to counter Chinese power and global influence creep, he does so not for his own profit but for the profit of his nation. When a Carney or a Starmer accommodate China or prefer China over Trump’s US, that’s not a sane geopolitical choice for the good of their nations. It’s the choice that is founded in delusion and advanced by corruption.

The dragon should not be invisible, but he is.