Americans have grown very used to the war on Elon Musk, even after its fire bombing Teslas stage has died down a little while Democrat street thugs and useful idiots were switched over to harassing ICE agents. In the US the virulent loathing of Musk from the DOGE days and friendly White House appearances with Trump is still present, as you can quivkly ascertain whenever the topic of Musk, X or Grok is broached with any leftist. But the actibe ‘resistance’ (translation-violence and terrorism) part of that was switched off once Musk withdrew from active support of the Trump administration.

The very public pause in what had been a Trump-Musk bromance allowed Democrats to feel that they had achieved their objective and removed Musk as an immediate and vital threat, especially with the subsequent wind-up of DOGE. Once turned on, of course, the programmed loathings of their zombie followers require very clear desist instructions, which haven’t come in Musk’s case, so the hate bubbles along not doing much at present but not disappearing either. Normally, a full Hive Mind Desist pheromone only goes out to the Democrat Collective (take your pick of mindless obedience analogies: insects, zealots, robots and zombies all operate the same way, solely by instruction) if somebody switches fully to their side.

As an aside, the Full Desist Pheromone is what we have seen in the case of Marjorie Taylor Greene, and it proves beyond doubt that there is no real meaning to any of their hatreds beyond whether or not that person threatens or helps Democrat power. Greene has, on the head of a dime, been switched instantly from viciously mocked lowbrow redneck slut with the IQ of an amoeba, from being what Democrats cited as proof of MAGA provincialism, ignorance, bigotry and stupidity, to being a welcomed, admired, celebrated Republican of Principle in the proud and noble mould of Liz Cheney. Because, of course, she’s now serving their interests and attacking Trump.

With Musk no longer chummily appearing besides Trump and no longer loaning a Genius Squad to uncover Democrat fraud (it only takes consciousness to know it’s there, but it does take genius to stop it) getting him murdered via the Kill Pheromone became less important and the troops could be switched to more urgent targets like independent journalists exposing Somalian daycare centres or like ICE agents outrageously deporting illegal alien child rapists.

Elsewhere, though, in Europe and the UK, the war on Musk proceeds without such distractions, as evidenced by the massive EU fine levelled on X, by calls to ban X and by the latest ‘scandal’ regarding Grok’s AI capacity to generate fake nude images (a capacity shared with every other AI). In my last article I talked about story beats, and this is the latest: Musk peddles AI porn and endangers children. Once again the news media and social media are swamped with reportage on Musk, X and Grok which is selling a coordinated lie, that lie being that banning Musk platforms and tech is necessary for the protection of women and children.