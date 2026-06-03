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Jupplandia

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Bettina's avatar
Bettina
6h

I can't help but mentally file any lefties I encounter as low IQ (like Trump) because c'mon people - a) the propaganda is so obvious and b) if you think that taxing people more and more creates a thriving economy, I've got real estate on the moon to sell you.

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SD Scott's avatar
SD Scott
6h

Too many things not worth wasting emotion on - yet nevertheless gripping people emotionally.

No wonder people don’t have close & stable relationships anymore. We’re being tortured!

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