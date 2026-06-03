Trump has the most idiosyncratic vocal markers of any human being alive. He speaks in a unique fashion which is very easy to imitate and which lots of people have mocked. The phrasing, the pauses, the hyperbole, certain words that repeat, and the digressions, are all instantly identifiable.

Hear one second of Trump and you know it’s him. Hear one second of a person pretending to be Trump, and you know who they are imitating.

And yet the Deep State controlled hacks of outfits like Axios can’t even mimic him successfully. They present a supposed leak of him berating Netanyahu and not one line of it actually sounds like Trump.

It sounds exactly like how a Deep Stater or a left winger would talk about Netanyahu. And it sounds exactly like how they would talk about Trump.

It’s hilariously obvious in its fakery.

It’s also another cognitive dissonance, lack of logic moment. It supplies what people want to hear, almost what the most brainwashed would themselves say to Netanyahu, rather than what sounds real or makes sense.

Trump doesn’t talk like this. At the height of the 2020 steal when Republican governors betrayed him and they leaked conversations, he didn’t speak to them like this. When he posts attacks and insults he normally invents a name for them or attacks their IQ. He doesn’t usually say anything like ‘everyone hates you’. He says ‘nasty’ far more often than ‘crazy’. Crazy is the standard insult applied by the brainwashed to him or to Netanyahu.

This is their voice, not Trump’s.

And the real fallacy core of it is that the people believing and spreading it are the same people who say that the Israeli Mind Masters control Trump and that he is Netanyahu’s puppet.

A puppet who berates a strong national leader like Netanyahu like this and Netanyahu the Trump Controller just takes it?

It’s a ridiculous scenario. Leftist, Deep Stater hacks sharing some fervent wet dream of their most wishful fantasies. But every absurdity like this has been believed by those programmed to believe. Trump grabbed the steering wheel of the secret service vehicle. Trump performed the quickest rape in history like a magic trick. It was such an amazing magic trick that the victim can’t remember any of the relevant facts about it, including the year it happened. It was horrific, but forgettable.

These people don’t do logic.

Trump praised Nazis and Trump is controlled by Jews are in their heads at the same time.

As a sane human being it offends me that people are this receptive to bullshit and this easily controlled. Because propaganda like this ‘leak’ isn’t even well done. It offends me as a writer as well as on a moral level.

It’s so fucking lazy and incompetent. They can’t even get Trump’s voice right? But it’s sufficient for the audience it’s aimed at.

For me it looks like Mark Levin (whose support of Israel I entirely endorse) has jumped the shark in condemning the leak as a violation of federal law, because that presupposes that the content of the leak is real and adds some weight to the notion that it is real. Levin is an emotional guy and reacts accordingly. The emotion is understandable but sometimes lessens his effectiveness.

I also don’t really buy the argument that the Trump administration themselves invented this story to signal to the Iranians that they are sincere about a ceasefire, or to pressure the Israelis regarding fresh strikes or plans for them.

That would be a game almost as stupid as the games leftists and Deep Staters play. Trump can disagree with Netanyahu in private conversations and shift Israeli policy without needing any of this language or any of those tactics. It’s been proven by earlier shifts.

As with any alliance there will be points of difference. I’m prepared to believe those discussions can get ‘tense’, as the Israelis described them. Trump’s desire for a deal is at times his worst failing, and Netanyahu is probably more realistic about the Iranians.

But this leak, this inauthentic voice, this absurd idea of Trump talking to Netanyahu with these specific words and tone?

You’re f***ing crazy.”

“You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me.”

“Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.”

Total utter bullshit. Everything that Trump haters and Netanyahu haters want to hear, everything designed to drive a wedge between the US and Israel and inflame both sides.

And as ever, no names are attached to the supposed sources of the leak. How convenient.

Maybe basic logic is just dead these days. Maybe very few people have an ear for distinguishing between the authentic and the inauthentic. Maybe we are so surrounded by constant propaganda that there is no propaganda too clumsy to be recognised as such.

At least in the Soviet Union Russians learned to recognise and laugh at the style of Soviet propaganda so that the propaganda became its own enemy, a source of mockery rather than a source of persuasion.

Millions in our propaganda age are still far from this level of realisation.