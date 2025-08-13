Since I have on several occasions offered defences of the ‘legacy of Empire’ I thought I’d discuss here what I’ve come to regard as the Imperial Fallacy. At its simplest, the Imperial Fallacy is that the British Empire was unremittingly awful, oppressive and vile. But on a broader level this false understanding of the largest empire in history expands to an even more all encompassing lack of understanding about the world and about politics, particularly ‘culture clash’ and foreign policy politics.

The broader fallacy is that ‘Empire’ and ‘imperial’ or ‘imperialist’ represent a whole series of other things besides simply having an Emperor. They represent unjustified conquest, aggressive militarism, racial supremacy, historic crimes, and any kind of rule that pursues the conquest, enslavement and oppression of other peoples, races and nations.

The Imperial Fallacy is that empires are automatically evil, and that any nation we consider to be evil can be described as an Empire, and that when we say ‘imperial’ or ‘Empire’ we are saying that this polity or nation is founded on unjustified conquest, treats subjects or colonies in despicable ways, and is driven by an instinct to bully, oppress and exploit others as the primary motivation of its actions.

Imperial becomes a substitute term meaning national evil.

So I’m going to talk here about imperialism, anti-imperialism, where they come from and what they mean today. Because the curious situation is that ‘imperialism’ remains a powerful and influential concept when there are no Empires left, certainly not in the sense and with the associations that the term Empire is deployed today, and haven’t been for a long time.

Japan is the only nation on the planet which still has an Emperor as its head of state. And Japan’s Emperor Naruhito is a constitutional monarch whose role is largely symbolic and ceremonial, while Japan itself is bound by postwar constitutional arrangements and social and political attitudes which severely limit its capacity to ever try to conquer anyone else again.

The actual, factual definition of Empire is a system of rule headed by an Emperor. That is all that ‘Empire’ means in a literal sense.

And in the case of Japan we can see that an Empire can be everything that modern negative understandings describe Empire as being. The Japanese Empire of the early 20th century was highly militarised, extremely influenced by feelings of racial supremacism, and a conquering power determined to militarily impose itself on China, Korea and other Asiatic neighbours. It committed spectacular atrocities such as the Rape of Nanking from December 1937 into 1938. In the image below we can see piled up Chinese corpses, and it is estimated that up to 340,000 civilians in Nanjing and the surrounding countryside were slaughtered by Japanese imperial forces (estimates as ‘low’ as 80,000 have been given as well by different historians):

A contrast of the two images given above, is a contrast between the Japanese Empire of the early years of Emperor Hirohito, and the Japan symbolically headed today by his son.

Because of course the Japanese ‘Empire’ is not just the Japan that established a puppet regime in parts of China and committed atrocities there. It is not just the Empire that piled up corpses, conducted experiments as vile as those of Mengele, or had slave she’s camps full of women forced into servicing it’s troops.

It’s also the Japan which has no ambitions of conquest, which is extremely limited in foreign military actions even of a peacekeeping or internationally endorsed manner, and the G7 member with the most pacifistic, least aggressive record since World War II. It is also the Japan of high technology, robots and anime, very low crime levels and cultural diffidence, self restraint and politeness because Japan is still an Empire, the only one left on Earth.

So if imperial means the things Japan did at its worst….why doesn’t it also mean all the much better things or radically different things Japan has represented, with an Emperor as its head of State, since World War Two? Since Japan is the only nation that still has an Emperor, shouldn’t Empire today be associated with pacifism, strict rules against militarism and foreign intervention, high tech innovation, robot toys and cartoon comic books featuring characters with large eyes? And with a people who foreign visitors find and which both travel documentaries and crime statistics prove are far less likely to be violent, criminal or aggressive than almost any other population on the planet? Japanese football fans are, for example, the only football fans in the world who tidy the stadium before they leave (just as in most Japanese schools it’s considered normal for the pupils to voluntarily clean the rooms).

When people say imperial or imperialist, though, they don’t mean excessive gentility, politeness and willing social responsibility, nor do they mean safe and well ordered urban environments, the kind of society in which wallets, bags and purses can be left in a public place for 24 hours without being stolen, or where children are noticeably more well behaved and responsible than their western peers.

They mean piles of dead bodies, still, in a startling anachronism which ignores both that no conquering empires still exist, and that the only Empire still around doesn’t match any of the negative characteristics of its own past or pinned on the concept of Empire as a whole.

So where does this failure to acknowledge that Japan is still an Empire or that Empire only means having an Emperor as a head of state (and does not prove either automatic evil or automatic good) derive? Why are Empire, imperial and imperialist still active terms at all?

Well, it has several threads, which it’s best to summarise below:

The American Revolution. The US was founded as an anti imperial project. All subsequent American political rhetoric, from both the Left and the Right, has started from the assumption that anything imperial is evil and that Empire is a substitute word for any evil system of rule that must be opposed and toppled. This cultural understanding permeates US popular culture even today. It’s obvious in Marxist influenced progressivism and student radicalism, but it’s also common to much more general American thinking. Ronald Reagan, for example, famously described the Soviet Union as an ‘Evil Empire’. US Wilsonian idealism. Woodrow Wilson at the end of World War One took it as self evident that the newly powerful US Republic had a moral duty to support ‘self determination’ of ethnic groups and nascent or suppressed ‘nationalities’ ruled by larger political structures. Wilson’s idealism turned anti imperialism into a US moral crusade where the assumption was that the US should speed (and also profit from) the collapse of old imperial settlements. This has been a powerful factor in US foreign relations policy ever since. Irish nationalism. The Irish nationalist movement represents one of the oldest continuous anti imperial projects in the world, and the most successful anti British Empire propaganda legacy too. This hasn’t just been manifest in the form of IRA terrorism and the rhetoric that supported that, but also as a much wider propaganda war that has been incredibly active and which estsblished many of the myth making propaganda devices still deployed by ‘resistance movements’ today. Irish nationalists have probably been the most active online of any group with an anti British bias and a tendency to use the British Empire (rather than Nazi Germany or Soviet Russia) as the template of national evil. And in US isolationism and certain anti British US conspiracy theories of the Right (like the idea that the Windsors are one of Five Families ruling everything) Irish Americans have often played a prominent and influential part. These currents have resurfaced in isolationist parts of the Right possessed of the idea that Deep State activity or banking system corruption represents a 2nd British Empire, and can be seen too in things like Tucker Carlson or Darryl Cooper’s framing of Churchill as the main villain of WWII and the resurfaced Nazi idea that Churchill was a figure controlled by Jewish bankers. This accords strongly with Irish antisemitism as well as with older anti imperial Irish nationalist ideas. Indian nationalism. The second most influential anti British Empire propaganda from a post colonial source feeding into the Imperial Fallacy has been that supplied by Raj obsessed Indian nationalists acting out ancient historic battles by continually rehashing and regurgitating a handful of old controversies (the Punjab Famines erroneously case as deliberate British crimes, Churchill hatred similar to that described above, the Amritsar Massacre, and of course the British response to the Indian Mutiny). Other post-colonial grievance mongers, particularly those which began in postwar independence movements or which today are formed around Afrocentric and black supremacist understandings of history centred on Critical Race Theory. These define ‘imperialism’ and ‘Empire’ not as political systems that happen to be headed by an Emperor, but as legacies of specifically White European (and white European descended) racial malice and oppression. During the period of African and Far Eastern nations gaining independence from collapsing European empires, the Soviet Union and the KGB strongly supported and funded these movements which became trained in Soviet propaganda techniques. Today, the Chinese and Arab nations like Qatar heavily fund racial grievance narratives within the West which often subscribe entirely to the Imperial Fallacy as directed by Soviet propaganda and Marxist historicism. The Russian Revolution and Marxism. The Soviets were of course the successful destroyers of the Russian imperial system, but also inherited from Marx the geberal use of ‘imperialist’ as a pejorative and the assumption that any system or individual standing in the way of Communist Revolution and total State control under Communist Party leadership could be defined as an ‘imperialist’. Marx loathed the British Empire as the then pre-eminent example of exploitative capitalist social organisation and believed that his Revolution would be most likely to occur in Britain (which had the requisite level of industrial development that creates an embittered proletariat). From its first successful revolution on Communism possessed a two-fold kind of anti imperialism, one part addressed to Tsarist monarchical absolutism and one part addressed to British capitalist-constitutional monarchy.

It was Marxist ideology and rhetoric which first cast ‘imperialist’ as automatically evil, malign, exploitative and oppressive. And it was KGB and Soviet funding and influence on post-colonial independence movements, socialist and leftist domestic politics within the West, and even black supremacist groups in the US, which attached the idea that Empires are automatically evil to any anti-western, anti-white and anti-conservative movement.

The Chinese Revolution and Maoism. The Chinese followed the template estsblished by their Russian Communist forebears, but were in no position to have the same level of influence until the West itself fatally decided to rehabilitate Communist China and make the largest remaining Communist nation integral to the global economy. Framers of this policy from Nixon and Kissinger on seem to have supposed that rapprochement and economic engagement would transform China into a more western model of democratic nation. Instead Chinese colonial era bitterness was added to the cocktail of anti western (posing as anti imperial) influences already at work. The CCP used and use imperialist in as broad and inaccurate a fashion as Lenin did. Instead of them becoming more free and liberal, the West helped China develop and industrialise and modernise while it still shackled its capitalist explosion to the dictates of One Party Communist rule. At the same time the Chinese became very active in purchasing western politicians and institutions, enacting their own colonial power grabs throughout Africa and the rest of the globe, and sponsoring and funding self hating narratives within the West exactly the same way the Soviets had. Instrad of gaining a more liberal and free China, the West got its own Maoist struggle sessions and a Chinese reading of history just as ‘anti-imperial’ (now code for anti-western) as the readings of Marx, Lenin or Stalin would be.

Arab Nationalism and Islamism. Wahhabists, the Qataris, the Palestinians, the Muslim Brotherhood, and all of the Islamic activists, propagandists and settlers in the West who receive funding from Arab nations have simply copied what they saw working for the Russian Soviets and the Chinese Communist Party. They have followed the same practices in terms of revising and radically inverting true history or any and every current event within news cycles, and they have allied with western leftist progressives and with self-hating Globalist western political establishments. All of these have the same understanding of ‘imperialism’ and the same Imperial Fallacy assumption that all empires are evil, all empires are white, all empires are western, and all empires must fall.

What can be seen from the above then is that hatred of the British Empire is part of a much larger Imperial Fallacy, and that this imperial fallacy is actually STILL central to understanding why very outmoded terms are still deployed as if they refer to real things.

By any rational understanding, for example, nobody could apply the term imperialist to any modern nation. None of them have Emperors. It’s a completely antiquated idea to equate conquest and evil only with the European model of imperial rule over distant colonies only witnessed between the 15th and the 20th century and in most cases utterly dead as a system for a century. There were conquests and evils before that, through all human history. And there are conquests and evils today, coming to the former European colonial powers and coming from former colonies.

To still talk of western imperialism today is particularly absurd, when western nations are the ones being colonised.

But of course the purpose the Imperial Fallacy serves is precisely to facilitate and enable that kind of social and demographic revolution and that kind of conquest. When someone says they are ‘decolonising the curriculum’ they mean that they are removing all white authors and supplanting them with foreign and non white authors. In other words the western, white educational framework is undergoing a more brutal and pervasive ‘correction’ by foreign masters than any colony experienced in being offered the addition of Shakespeare and Milton and the Western Canon. Ironically, supplying western literature to the colonies did not automatically mean the denial or removal of all non western literature. But today, progrssive culling of the canon deliberately denies a people their own heritage, while calling itself progress.

One of the things the Imperial Fallacy does then is not just to malign past European empires unfairly. It is to whitewash all other forms of political evil and conquest. The far greater crimes of Stalinism and Maoism go undiscussed, for instance, in people who have been trained in Stalinist and Maoist condemnations of the white western historical legacy. Even the crimes of the Japanese Empire barely get a mention, because they do not fit the template of what the Imperial Fallacy aims to destroy.

The purpose is to disguise other conquests and evils, particularly the conquest of the Wear, as they occur. All evil is transferred to the 19th century, or the British Empire, so that the British of today can be enslaved.

And even with people who were formed in an anti-imperial moment, like Americans, are subject to this. When a popular culture show like Invincible uses Empire as a template of fascistic evil, it is with the understanding, only partly hidden within a tale of superheroes and aliens, that any kind of national exceptionalism and any kind of national organisation except one centred on saccharine and sentimental versions of progressive Marxism, is fascistic and evil, that America is fascistic and evil, that white people are fascistic and evil and that national success is fascistic and evil. Invincible joins Star Wars and Star Trek and Star Trek offshoots like Picard and Seth McFarlane’s Star Trek clone Orville as science fiction popular culture examples of the Imperial Fallacy. It does so with the (literally) graphic violence of The Boys (which of course presented Homelander as an American Super-Powered Fascist with obvious anti MAGA ‘jokes’ included):

What we have seen in popular culture since Trump defied existing lessons in western self hatred is an explosion of angry woke depictions of anti white supervillains. All of them deploy the Imperial Fallacy, even in future and imaginary settings, as a short hand for ‘white history and nations are evil’.

They do this because Trumpism has defied all contemporary understanding by being unafraid of excellence and unafraid of success and desirous of Anerican influence and power abroad.

In Invincible the main characters father (pictured above) is a superhero who is revealed as a supervillain, an alien who comes from a race of super-powerful supremacists who despise weakness and lesser races. They all dress in white uniforms and only one of them is depicted as black. They, of course, have an Empire. Excellence can only manifest, when it’s unashamed of itself, as Evil Imperialism, and US popular culture of 2025 expresses exactly the same understanding of what Empire means and what success means as was expressed by Karl Marx or by Lenin or by Mao.

Trumpism of course is partly despised by the degree to which it is oblivious of these cultural lessons in self hatred and these Marxist notions regarding unashamed greatness. By contrast with the lesson that growth and decency only comes from without and via submission, MAGA traditionally conceives greatness as delivering for your own people and coming from within your own people. It’s been unashamedly focused on doing well for its own citizens, at a time when all past examples of western nations doing well are viewed through the Imperial Fallacy as inherently evil. This does not mean that Trumpism is an imperial project, only that the end result of the Imperial Fallacy is that any attempt at western success is cast as imperialism and therefore innately wrong.

And it’s the Imperial Fallacy underwriting western self hatred exactly as Marx and Lenin meant it to when they deployed imperialist as an insult.