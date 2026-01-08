I did have a very measured, philosophical article planned for today. I was going to share a bit of my mild tone, which does exist and gets n airing now and then. I don’t think I’m Alex Jones or even Mark Levin (I’m not disagreeing with Levin’s arguments here, I just find his shouting style a pain to listen to). Not everything I say is in CAPS MODE like an 85 year old sending a text message.

But then events intervened, so fuck it.

The philosophical stuff will have to wait. The non US stuff will have to wait too.

Because there’s a certain kind of lie that pisses me off more than any other lie, and it’s the one that says we can do criminal shit and stupid shit and you are a monster if our actions end up with us dead.

I’m referring, of course, to the pointless and unnecessary death of a 37 year old white woman, caused by her own actions:

“A 37-year-old woman, Renee Nicole Good, was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent during a federal immigration enforcement operation in south Minneapolis on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. The incident has sparked widespread protests, vigils, and political controversy, with conflicting accounts emerging about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. As of Thursday, January 8, 2026, the situation remains under investigation, with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz preparing the state National Guard for possible deployment and local officials demanding that ICE leave the city immediately.”

Now in this instance I should add I don’t feel angry towards Renee Nicole Good. She was indeed, it seems, a victim. According to reports she was a mother of three, and I do feel sorry for those kids. But to be brutally honest I don’t feel sorry for her, because her behaviour was reckless, dangerous and stupid, and I don’t think she’s the victim of ICE brutality.

In reality, so far as the evidence suggests at the moment, she’s the victim of Democrat and leftist politics. She was a ‘legal observer’ of ICE, and I think it’s going to come out pretty clearly where her own politics sat. Again, I state this on current evidence, but all the indications are that she’s someone who opposed what ICE are doing and objected to illegal aliens being arrested or deported. In pursuit of that bullshit agenda, she blocked a road, then when ICE asked her to either stop or get out of the vehicle, she instead tried to flee, increasing her speed and showing no regard for the lives of the agents standing next to her car.

Now for me, if ANY kind of police have asked you to stop the car or get out of the car, and they are right next to you, and instead you DRIVE YOUR CAR AT THEM, your own decision making is responsible for what happens next. You made a stupid choice when you decided to try and interrupt their lawful actions. You made a stupid choice when you did that based on bullshit arguments about the imaginary rights of illegal aliens. And you made a final, fatal stupid choice when you drove your car at those agents.

I’ve seen the footage. You’ve probably seen it too. Footage can give a misleading view (we all recall the George Floyd footage). But I’m not sure how the fuck you’d get footage to show somebody driving a car with reckless disregard for life and straight at officers and then that footage turns out to be giving the wrong impression. There’s not a lot of leeway for ambiguity in the clips I’ve seen.

Drive a car at increasing speed AT COPS in the US and what do you think is going to happen? It’s not going to end well, and of course it didn’t. Now it might be panic, it might be malice, but it was NOT something you can expect to do without getting shot at. Especially in the modern age where again and again terrorists have used cars as weapons by delinerately ploughing them into people. We don’t know yet whether this was just a ideologically driven woman who thought she would be enacting some kind of protest that went hideously wrong, or if she actually wanted to kill ICE agents by running them over.

And the agents won’t have known that either.

What would happen in such a situation in a sane world is that all the footage and evidence was looked at fairly, statements were taken from witnesses, and yes agents would be investigated if the evidence led that way. But it would be done according to regular procedures and in an unbiased way. Under the Trump administration I expect there will be a just and fair analysis.

But a founding assumption should be that officers or agents whose lives are endangered by reckless actions from others have a right to protect themselves and a right to shoot. If someone is driving a car at you that could kill you and won’t stop, or even if you se it knock down a colleague, no sane person should question the right to shoot.

I’ll put this in the context of other things too, so here goes:

It really should go without saying that if you attempt to drive a car away when police officers of any kind are in your pathway, have already asked you to stop, and will be hit by your car in your escape, you can’t be surprised if they shoot you.

They have every right to shoot you.

You got shot because you were a fucking idiot endangering their lives.

Just like if you’re a giant black guy violently resisting arrest a knee restraint is really not excessive force….and you died from the massive drug stash you swallowed, anyway.

Lots of people get very upset by these things because lots of people are stupid and gullible and there is an awful lot of money and power wanting them to get upset about these things.

The same money and power that wants those stupid people upset by the flawless arrest of a Communist dictator who was trafficking drugs.

In every instance the proper course of action is to do more of the things that upset the very stupid people, because those are the things protecting the actually innocent people.

So far as the guilty people who drive cars at ICE agents, or traffic drugs into the US, or who violently resist arrest and then have a pretty predictable negative reaction to having swallowed shitloads of drugs, all of them maybe deserve a Darwin Award, but not much else.

And yes, I’m ready to jump to conclusions on all of these, because every time I have jumped before I’ve been right, and because the people who think otherwise have a track record of being retarded.

Also, I know the people irate about ICE shooting a woman who DROVE HER CAR AT THEM didn’t give a shit when Ashli Babbit (not using a car as a weapon, or anything else as a weapon) was murdered in cold blood for trespass in a public building.

You see, when it comes to rights and use of force of any kind, it sort of matters quite a bit if the person is DRIVING A CAR INTO THE POLICE. Just as when it comes to rights and the use of force it also matters quite a bit if the person arrested is the HEAD OF A FUCKING DRUG CARTEL or a lifelong criminal scumbag.

The reason people like me have to explain this to people like ‘Them’ is not because people like me are heartless monsters, it’s because people like me aren’t RETARDED MORONS.

Is the above harsh? Yes. Is it accurate? Yes.

People have responsibility for their own actions when they do stupid things that result in their deaths. If I’m playing on the train tracks and get hit, it’s my stupid fault. If I piss about in an era of domestic terrorism with blocking police and driving straight them while ignoring orders and endangering their lives, get, it’s my stupid fault.

One of the unjust disparities here of course is that under the demanded rules of leftist sympathy, there’s no such thing as personal responsibility any more. At least not for leftists of any kind or their favoured groups. There was no responsibility on George Floyd not to be a lifelong thief and violent criminal, and no responsibility on him not to swallow his drug stash and violently resist arrest.

Similarly middle class, middle aged white women can, if they have the right polirics, drive their cars at the police and are completely blameless if that astonishingly unnecessary and reckless act ends up killing them.

But at the same time of course cops or ICE agents are supposed to make split second decisions on this stuff and do so with reference to the Big Book of Bullshit before they act. They have to act as if every move even the most obvious self defence is ore judged as being vile and evil. Because leftists ARE prejudging it all.

And that’s where the real anger should go.

This woman was set on a collision course with ICE agents, not by the agents, but by the people who spent months brainwashing their followers to hate ICE agents. This woman was prepped to do stupid shit, really as anyone who follows the Democrats is.

All with no personal responsibility for consequences, all usually based on lies, and all serving Democrat interests even if it ends up with students of the Democrat School of Black Crime or students of the Democrat School of White Liberal Female Performance, dead.

There was no sane reason to be blocking ICE and doing that kind of incredibly stupid ‘resistance’. These are armed officers doing their protective duty removing illegal aliens who may be violent criminals, killers or rapists. There’s nothing morally or legally wrong with enforcing border laws.

We all know what happens now, it’s already happening. Democrats in Minneapolis and Minnesota are lining up to condemn ICE, to tell ICE to “get the fuck out” and to grandstand about how THEY are going to block ICE and fight ICE. And while the body is still warm they will wave Renee Nicole Good about as ‘proof’ of how wicked and evil ICE are. As is always the case when a Democrat waves a shroud, they are smiling. It’s exactly the kind of death they WANT to happen, so that it can be USED. These people exploit fools when they are alive, and carry right on exploiting them when they are dead, too.

The truth is Democrats have been encouraging people to attack ICE agents for months. We have had full scale sieges of ICE facilities. Like regular police officers in the worst neighbourhoods, ICE agents know that there are lots of people who want them dead and who are ready to attack them. An event like this has been coming not because ICE are “fascists” and not because, as the crooked Democrat Party representatives of Minneapolis assert, ICE brings “chaos”…the chaos comes from Democrat areas and individuals not thinking that laws, including border and immigration laws, apply to them.

The politicians think they can ignore the law and encourage lawlessness and violent confrontations with ICE.

The Democrat followers think they can protest in any way they like no matter how dangerous and stupid and that has to be put up with.

Both attitudes created the death of someone who believed in those attitudes.

So I’m sorry but in that context my feeling is do stupid shit, win stupid prizes.