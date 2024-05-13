When I first started commentating on politics online, more than 10 years ago, the very first thing that prompted me to start arguing with total strangers was the prevalence of hate filled comments towards the English and their history. Almost invariably, these comments were based on historical ignorance, and easily dismissed by any real knowledge of history that had not been shaped by Marxist and far left interpretations.

Engaging in such arguments quickly made a few things evident.

The internet was full of hate filled and inaccurate interpretations of English and British history, where every tragedy became a deliberate crime, and every achievement an irrelevance. The same tropes and lies repeated again and again, no matter how many times they were dismissed and no matter how inaccurate they were. These inaccuracies and lies were clearly racist in nature, and designed always with a specific ethnic target in mind. The people who called themselves anti-racists and were most likely to deploy the word racist as an insult, were the strongest believers in this particular kind of racism, and the least likely to accept real history when it challenged an anti English or anti British narrative. A large number of English people were very keen believers in the worthlessness of their own ancestral history and their own identity. This tendency to despise Englishness increased with university education, and also increased with social and financial status. Being more popular among the more affluent classes, meant that this anti English attitude had become a marker of higher social status, whereas traditional patriotism had become a marker of low status. Finally, an entire industry had devoted itself to deliberately misreading English history in the most negative light imaginable, to sneering at traditional patriotism and established heroes, and to even denying the existence of the English as an ethnic group. These attitudes were completely dominant in academia, in publishing, and in entertainment.

It was astonishing to me how widespread this ethnic and cultural self-hatred had become. I was a child of the Thatcher years, perhaps the last ever showing of a bold, unapologetic and sincere patriotism from a section of the ruling class we will ever see. Whilst academia, university teaching, and to some extent school at lower levels too, were already dominated by hatred of the English within England, politically these were unsuccessful and fringe attitudes.

When Jeremy Corbyn was backing the IRA in the 1980’s, for instance, or when Ken Livingstone was using a position of authority in London to advance radical left attitudes which included a hatred of the English and their history, these views were considered fringe even within the mainstream of the Left. The Labour Party leadership were furious with Corbyn style antics, rightly seeing that entire ethos as a form of political suicide. Senior Labour figures condemned fringe meetings and extremist figures on the radical wing of their party, with some arguing that people like Corbyn should be permanently expelled.

Partly the growing fury of the Establishment Left towards Livingstone and Corbyn in the era of Neil Kinnock’s leadership came from the realization of how unacceptable the self-hatred these radicals advanced was to the majority of English voters. An anti-English rhetoric that could find purchase in Scotland or Wales based on ancient Celtic grievances was pure poison in most of Britain, the kind of attitude that could only really attract votes in a few university towns and in metropolitan districts already characterized by an absence of white English voters.

At the same time, there was still such a thing as an influential rightwing press, both of the ‘qualities’ like The Telegraph and the tabloids like The Sun. Such papers were far more influential then than they are now, and they were also far more inclined to fight back against the spreading contagion of self-hatred and historical revisionism centered on the universities and the work of radical leftist film directors and cultural influencers such as Ken Loach, who built an entire career delivering England hating dramas to English hating (but English) cultural elites.

Right-wing tabloid pressure helped secure successive Conservative electoral victories, showed how unpopular radical leftist self-hatred and anti-English racism was with the majority of the public, and forced first Neil Kinnock, then John Smith and finally Tony Blair to chart a course towards power based on moving to the Right (at least in appearances-like the ‘moderate Obama’, Blair’s government retained a hidden social and especially ethnic radicalism that would prove disastrous when placed in control of policy).

The 1980s tabloid media, fervently and unashamedly patriotic at all times, contrasts strongly with today’s craven and apologetic outlets, all of which have been suborned to essentially leftist messaging on history and culture. Today the Murdoch empire, forever hated by leftists for its stances in the Thatcher period, offers the same fare as The Guardian or The Metro, and is more closely aligned with outlets like CNN than with their own editorials forty years ago. The Daily Mail and The Sun, once so despised by the Left that my university tutors would snatch away any copy and place it in the bin, can now be relied on to celebrate BLM, praise the England football team for taking the knee, tell us that Joe Biden was legitimately elected, or show full page pictures of a middle aged man in a dress whilst telling us that she ‘looks stunning’ or ‘wows onlookers’.

In the 1980’s, though, the ethnic and cultural targeting of the English, together with the erasure or distortion of all of our history, was very much a minority concern. And even Labour leaders knew it, which is why they tried to reprimand or purge the embarrassing radical fringe that was harming their electoral prospects and had been labelled ‘The Looney Left’ by the tabloid papers. Back then, the idea that Corbyn would one day become Labour leader was absurd, as was the idea that Livingstone backed self-hatred screeds would become the standard language of corporate policy documents. The cultural confidence of the Right was such that The Sun could produce a headline celebrating Falklands victory with the words ‘The Empire Strikes Back’, knowing that however much it infuriated a small section of society (the people in half empty meetings or lecture halls decrying ‘racist imperialism’) almost everyone else felt it expressed their own mood.

Having just turned 50 in recent months, my first encounters with political commentary were from the kind of sources that the radical Left, then and now, would label ‘jingoistic’. Like most of the Right at that time, although more excusably given that I was a child back then, I was complacent about where our culture was heading. The benefit of hindsight allows us to see, today, that for all the good they did in terms of opposing the Soviet threat, winning the Cold War, and enacting some very sensible economic measures creating periods of rapid recovery from a 1970’s slump, the Thatcher-Reagan years represented a key period of conservative error.

Conservatives at that modern high water mark thought they could ignore the radical left dominance of culture and its already firm grip on education and entertainment. More particularly, they thought they could ignore what the radical left was saying about race, ethnicity and history, and simply argue for better governmental management or a steadier hand on the tiller of the economy. Refusing to fight a culture war meant refusing to combat radical left influence where it would have the greatest, longest and deepest impacts, which was in forming the social mores and ideological assumptions of the next generation.

This failure was all the more astonishing if you go back and read the comments and speeches of Reagan and Thatcher throughout that period. Again and again both delivered very clear speeches on social issues, on national identity, and on the necessity of cultural and ethnic identification with the history of the nation, which provide words still relevant today. Reagan gave extremely lucid summaries of the dangers of allowing Communist thinking and ideology to govern a society, and described exactly what happens to nations that reject both capitalism and nationalism. And yet almost all of that awareness was focused beyond the borders of the USA, while generations received increasingly open Marxist indoctrination in American universities. Similarly Thatcher articulated incredibly prescient and powerful commentaries on the invidious weakening of a nation and the liberty of its people that comes from over reliance on the State, whilst still allowing a network of State funded bodies to produce self-hating propaganda at public expense.

Thatcher’s termination of the Greater London Council that was Livingstone’s power base represents, in fact, perhaps the only time either her or Reagan addressed the problem of national institutions funded by the public purse becoming engines of self-hatred when directed by radical leftists….and therefore the only time an actual conservative blow was struck in terms of a cultural battle that the other side waged with every position they ever obtained. It was a success eventually to be reversed by Conservative support for increasing the powers of a London Mayoral office, which now allows Sadiq Khan to do everything that Livingstone once did, and more.

Unlike the Right, the radical Left never believe that a victory for the other side cannot be reversed. Progressives, communists and the kind of people who racially detest the majority in white nations never tell themselves that society won’t accept them overturning a thing they dislike. Instead, they work to acquire the means to do so (a lesson that Rightists worried about ‘crude language’, ‘mean tweets’, being called racist or being considered out of touch, should learn but never have).

It’s my personal belief that hatred of the English marks the beginning point of a great deal of what we today call wokeness, and certainly is the seed from which a wider and culturally accepted racism towards white people generally derives. If you look at racial hate directly unjustly towards a group who have generally advanced civilization and done good, the English are the only other ethnicity subject to the kind of hate and the kind of reasoning shown towards Jews. And if you look at the majority white nations where ethnic replacement is promoted as good whilst self-respect is described as far right extremism, these are all nations shaped from an Anglo heritage.

This is all most evident at the extreme ‘conspiracy theory’ end of political thinking, and I say this as someone who knows that conspiracy theory is a dismissive label, sometimes, for actual truths. But if you look at ‘too far down the rabbithole’ explanations, they always end at a point asserting either that Jews are responsible for all evil, or that the English are. And as with Jews, too, the English get this treatment from both the radical left and some branches of the far right. Some US nationalists and Irish nationalists (more obviously) will subscribe to extremely distorted versions of history that take complex interactions over a thousand years or more and boil them down to ‘the English are inherently evil’ or ‘the English are responsible for all evil’-positions which say the same thing as Cultural Marxism and the Radical Left.

Recently, for example, I encountered the writing of Richard Poe, a Newsmax contributor and supposedly right-wing US author. Poe was advertising a new book based on a Substack article of his titled How the British Invented Communism and Blamed It On the Jews. Communism, of course, was invented by Marx and Engels, that’s where it’s entire ideological framework comes from. Both Marx and Engels were German, not British. Radical leftism predates Communist theory, but is primarily historically influenced by anarchism and by the French Revolution. A distinguishing feature of the French Revolution, apparently not spotted by Poe, is that it was French, not British. The British instead supplied the most articulate, erudite and prescient criticism of the French Revolution, written by the Anglo-Irish Edmund Burke in probably the most important foundational text of political conservatism (Reflections on the Revolution in France).

The first and most significant translation of communist theory into actual rule comes with the Russian Revolution. That was, rather like the French Revolution being French, something which notably occurred in Russia, rather than in Britain. It was led by Russians and people from parts of the Russian Empire (like Georgians). It was enabled by the support of imperial Germany, which sheltered, funded and then delivered into Russia with German military protection on the way one Vladimir Ilyich Lenin. Lenin, notably, was also not British. The British, in fact, proved to be among the most determined anti Communists in the world, supplying an army to assist White Russian forces and recognizing the last White Russian general to still be fighting against the Soviets in the Crimea.

Despite all these obvious facts working against the narrative of British guilt for communism he is supplying, and despite apparently knowing that similar claims that ‘the Jews created Communism’ are false ones smearing an entire race with the actions of a small handful of people, Poe nevertheless feels the need to now base his career on smearing the English. Ironically, just like Marx tended to do and just like actual Communists do (both traditional class based Communists and modern race based Cultural Marxists), Poe seems to decide that history can only be examined through a lens of hating the Jews, hating the English, or both.

Sometimes ‘British’, ‘The British Empire’ or the Royal Family stands in place of ‘the English’ when these racist hate filled distortions are being presented, but we can legitimately recognize these substitutions as code for Englishness and English ethnicity. None of the people doing this attempt to offer any specificity distinguishing the innocent English from the governments and monarchs that have ruled them, even if their obsessive tracing of British alleged atrocities and Royal influence touches on the truth at some specific point (which it usually does only in referring to an event that occurred, then distorting every detail of that event).

The effect and the intention, at all points, is to smear the entire English race, throughout all of their history, and regardless of the social position, complicity or knowledge of any of the English individually in any of the things being criticized. Again this works exactly the same way that the general smearing of Jews works. Just as someone obviously intending hate towards all Jews will point out that this or that Communist was ‘a Jew’, or use ‘Zionist’ or ‘Israel’ or ‘the Rothschilds’ to mean ‘all Jews’, so too will ‘the British Royal Family secretly controls the world’ actually mean ‘hate everyone British’. If interrogated, that last one will again be a code in another way, as British, on further questioning, will be found to mean the English.

When these broad ethnic smears are questioned, when the fact that this criticism is a hypocritically racist endeavor is spotted, the same lying justifications will be supplied, such as the rhetorical question asking us if any criticism of any English government or history is allowed, or if we are saying that nobody can ever criticize anyone English. Those questions will pretend that the focus on exclusively English alleged crimes is not obsessive and motivated by hate, when the degree of intense scrutiny (supplied to no other group) shows that it is.

I don’t mean to belabor the point, but I’m sure my ‘Zionist imperialist’ friends will find lots of this stuff familiar. The entire race criticized collectively? Check. The ethnic group considered only by the worst things they have ever done, or the worst readings of those things? Check. All of the good forgotten and ignored? Check. The claim that this group is responsible for every evil, including ones by other people? Check. The idea that this group secretly runs the world to malign purpose? Check. The description of even the good this group has done as evil? Check. This group getting criticism from both the radical Left and the nationalist Right? Check. Other people defining your identity and claiming you don’t exist as an ethnicity despite a long historic record showing otherwise? Check.

I don’t think even those of us who are aware of how pervasive and hypocritical anti white racism is fully acknowledge how significant and dangerous this shift in cultural values has become, and how much it started in hatred of the English and ‘English imperialism’. Anti English racism has been baked into Communism from the start, just like antisemitism, because Marx saw the Jews and the English as, respectively, the pre-eminent capitalists and imperialists. Marx expected the Communist Revolution to occur in Britain first, because Britain was an advanced capitalist imperialist nation (more cosmopolitan and developed than Russia, with more of that industrialized base considered necessary for the radicalization of the workforce).

So when a rightist or a nationalist starts believing distortions of English history, they are enacting a Communist core belief, and when they hate the English ethnically, they are likewise, ultimately, taking an instruction from Marx and agreeing with current Cultural Marxism. Even if they think of themselves as rightists or conservatives, and definitely if they define themselves as progressives.

Communism, from the start, has been distorting history, and erasing or demonizing particular races. It’s one of the triumphs of Communism, really, that we think a racial element to it is entirely of recent invention, rather than the drawing out and making obvious of a poison that was always there in its envy and hate based ideological underpinnings. The most historically successful peoples in the modern era are Jews and the English, both of which groups had small numbers but a very large impact on the world (for good and ill, at some points, but mostly good). Communism as the politics of envy and false reasoning targeted both, although of course Jews have had a much longer history of being targeted by the envious for their success.

Today, the impact of Communist directed anti colonialism and radical leftist anti English rhetoric over generations is evident in the way that hating the English is a leisure activity of choice for both the extreme left and the extreme right. It is pervasive, and it often goes completely unquestioned. The English are routinely told both that they don’t exist, and that their existence caused all evil. They are both a ‘mongrel people’ and the whitest white supremacists. If they vote for not being ruled by others, as they did with Brexit, other English people will wail that they are uniquely stupid and xenophobic and vile. Just for asserting a modicum of independence. Hating the English is the hate that never needs to hide.

Why on Earth are people still discussing the British Empire as if it was extraordinarily vicious, rather than undoubtedly the most overall benign imperial project there has ever been? Why is Churchill, who was rather busy saving the world from Nazism, blamed so unjustly for the tragedy of the Bengal famine? Why is everything good the British Empire did, like ending the international slave trade, dismissed whilst evils it engaged in for shorter periods than other equivalent powers are obsessively focused on?

Perhaps because the British, yes led and directed by the English, did more good than evil. The hatred comes not in spite of the good, but because of it. For the failures, and the weak, for the pitiful, for the disastrous, for those who have never achieved anything, and for those who never will, for those who love tyranny and crave control over others despite their own remarkable unsuitability for the role, English liberty and English success, historically, is a constant reminder of their own inadequacy and failure. As reduced as we are, we have been giants.

And pygmies resent that as much as tyrants fear it. Of course the English, like the Jews, have to be hated and oppressed for evil to have free rein today. Of course we have to be blamed for everything past, since we are most likely to save anything from the past worth saving or to challenge any novel evil that arises. That is precisely what we have done before.

We achieved too much for it to be any different. The anti English Communist creed, is the anti achievement Communist creed. And it’s been there a long time. Modern race theory just makes it more obvious.