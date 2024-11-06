What a relief. What a day. What a triumph for hope and sanity.

Too big to rig, or simply better and smarter action against fraud this time? Perhaps a little of both.

Hilariously, a few journos and talking heads were confused and scared. “Joe Biden got 81 million votes. Where did they go?” one pundit on Britain’s Channel 4 opined.

Where did they go indeed? The question that every one of us who knows those 2020 votes were fictional can answer.

But it’s not just dealing with the fraud. Trump has added more men, more ethnic minorities, more of everyone. He built a historic coalition.

It turns out that a lot of Americans are far smarter than their ruling elite believe. They don’t fall for calling a decent man a Nazi, or calling a mad woman moderate and reasonable. Mainstream media is losing its power to lie results into being. Ordinary people are sick of it. Sick of the corruption and the lies.

God Bless America.

There’s no way they could get away with a steal now. It’s been called.

When the President of France and the head of NATO and Keir Bloody Starmer congratulate Trump on a win, it’s absolutely over for the Globalists.

All the filthy rats in the world who called him a Nazi are now congratulating him.

A few of them can’t help themselves. Emily Thornberry of the UK Labour Party was spitting poison and warning about “Trump’s attitude to climate change”. Nobody cares Emily, except for freaks and crooks like you. Ed Davey of the Liberal Democrats (the British Party that specifically represents the kind of tofu munching academic too divorced from reality for even the Labour Party) went Full TDS, issuing a long response hitting all the usual lying talking points.

Trump is Hitler doesn’t work, Ed. Read the room, you loser.

But most slithered towards more reasonable language. It’s hard to know which is funnier. Ed and Emily’s fury or Starmer’s naked dishonesty. Starmer really wants to be the first foreign leader whose call is accepted.

It’s truly astonishing to see these people in action. The shamelessness of it. They will now pretend that they have always viewed Trump in a spirit of hearty good fellowship and camaraderie. When really they were praying for that bullet to get him.

But they aren’t the story. They do as they always do, slither and lie. They lied to destroy him and now they lie that they never tried at all.

“Trump? Lovely fellow! Our countries share many values you know!”

Bastards.

But the story really is Trumps.

A man they couldn’t buy. A man they couldn’t destroy. A man they couldn’t imprison. A man they couldn’t kill. A man that the entire power of the mainstream media and the intelligence and security apparatus and most of the rest of the billionaire class and all the transnational bodies could not defeat.

A man they could not bury under lies.

He won’t be perfect. They won’t stop, they will try to undermine him in every way they can and sabotage this term. He will probably still make some mistakes. But by god he’s the only one who might save the western world from the corrupt and crazed within it.

He is the hero of our times. He offers greatness, because he has it himself.