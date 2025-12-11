In the US the latest National Security Strategy Assessment for November 2025 has ruffled feathers and caused predictable outrage by describing a Europe (and UK) facing an existential, immigration and non-integration crisis that fundamentally transforms European nations and threatens their relationship with the US.

US Democrats and European elites have responded in the entirely predictable manner-the US NSSA is not to be understood as a wake-up call from a concerned ally equally worried about European censorship, abandonment of traditional freedoms and liberties and embrace of Third World population replacement which brings with it key issues regarding shared values, but is to be characterised as yet more ‘proof’ of the ‘racist’, ‘fascist’ and ‘xenophobic’ nature of the Trump administration.

These responses have included Democrat politicians declaring that the NSSA expresses “racist conspiracy theories”. The one that is mentioned most is the Great Replacement Theory.

In order to respond to these presentations, to the NSSA Assessment itself, and to framing of all opposition to mass immigration as racism, let’s first give a fair assessment of what The Great Replacement Theory is, and then look at the reality on immigration and identity in the UK.