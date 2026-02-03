Jupplandia

Jupplandia

SD Scott
5h

One thing we know for sure: the immigration flows in one direction. This means that what was created by westerners, and preserved by borders, has value to those who did not and could not create it.

But somehow, it is a moral wrong for westerners themselves to value it?

Richard Luthmann
5h

This slogan isn’t politics. It’s a confession. “No one is illegal on stolen land” isn’t an argument—it’s an evacuation of thought. Seven words to erase borders, history, law, and responsibility. That’s not moral clarity. That’s intellectual surrender. These people don’t reason; they repeat. They don’t analyze; they chant. Give them a meme and they’ll trade centuries of civilization for it without blinking. This isn’t dissent. It’s automation. A worldview so fragile that a single fact would shatter it. A belief system so empty it fits on a tote bag. Not rebels. Not thinkers. Just mouthpieces for a lie dressed up as a virtue signal.

