So amid all the anti ICE badges and bullshit, all the elite level whores showing as much flesh as a cattle market, and all the usual inane circus of dim witted pricks and useless cunts that is the Grammies, we had the sharing of the new and latest Pearl of Leftist Wisdom:

“No one is illegal on stolen land”.

Now the stolen land fallacy has been around for a long time, decades in fact, as a key part of the Communist agenda of nation hating idiocy leading to inevitable collapse into some version of Communist rule.

If all property is theft, then it’s easy to also believe that all nations created by Europeans are stolen. Anti capitalism and anti ‘imperialism’ go hand in hand, and anything ever created, built, discovered or owned by Europeans and their descendants has always been considered especially bad, even before Communists moved from economic victimhood as the route to total power to racial victimhood as the route to total power.

The thing is all of this concept is purely about destroying the western world and delegitimising western populations, nations, borders and, quite obviously, anything and everything created by or currently owned by white people.

There’s little to no doubt in this for anyone addressing the absurdities and hypocrisies contained in the sloganising or in the concept of stolen land as a whole. The reason it’s quite effective as a slogan is becauseit’s easier to build a slogan when you ignore most of reality.

It would be tiresome and pointless to list all the ways in which ‘stolen land’ and ‘stolen land means open borders’ breaks down when subjected to logic or facts.

We shouldn’t have to engage in that, any more than we should not have to explain to people that raping children is wrong or that 100 million deaths from Communism suggest it’s not a great system, or that we should have to explain to people that supporting Hamas after October 7th (or before that, but especially after that) is wrong.

It’s part of a network of attitudes that are purely poisonous and evil.

So I’m not going to run through all the logical flaws and stupidity of it.

The interesting thing for me is the sheer reduction of it, and how what it represents concerns the innate core of who we are dealing with. Everybody has memes and slogans and shorthand propaganda. But the really terrifying thing here is the extent to which it is abundantly clear that there is virtually nothing else that these people have.

They are given a seven word slogan and for them, it answers everything. They don’t have to add any more to that. They don’t have to put it in their own words, which is fortunate for them, because they don’t have those words or the thoughts behind words.

There is little evidence, for example, that Billie Eilish can say or think anything other than the seven words given to her. What is there about her that isn’t exactly what you would predict for her type? Where is some human capacity for independent thought?

If one were to write a music star as an algorithm, what would you change?

If this was an AI hologram programmed with a very sparse and minimal number of leftist cliches in about ten minutes by a bored IT technician, what would be different?

Hollywood celebrities have in recent years become very worried by the growth of AI, and you can see why.

If any human being is replaceable with a few key strokes by a thing that has no mind of its own, it is them. And not just in a film or a music video by some animated character or AI character. In real life.

The Japanese are making sex robots for sad perverts that have more chance of sharing an original thought with you than Eilish or anyone else saying “no one is illegal on stolen land” is.

Slogans and memes are often reductive and stupid. They often leave out parts of relevant reality. The ones that sound clever, are often the most stupid. And they are fundamentally dishonest and propagandistic, because they are always designed to deliver a political point as ruthlessly as possible.

The meme, the reliance on the meme or slogan for the expression of a big issue, is fundamentally a thing that signals a turning away from thought, an incapacity for thinking, and a controlled reliance on external instruction. They are all like that, even the ones I agree with.

But it’s hard to think of one more chillingly reductive, more supremely ignorant, more all encompassingly vacuous, than this one. It references so much, and it represents so little, that it manages to be both vast and infinitesimally small at the same time, like a grain of sand the size of a house, or like a dank fog that covers the whole world.

There is both nothing there of substance, and the entire ‘substance’ of the Progressive Communist worldview. THAT is what is really significant and terrifying about this.

It’s the ‘hello’ of what might be described as a new kind of species, a new branch of humanity only dimly connected to those that have gone before.

In The Golden Man, a short story written in 1954, Philip K.Dick gave us a story that was both droll and terrifying, half joke and half despair. The story is about the next evolution of humanity. It’s a play on ‘end of humanity’ science fiction stories, and it’s about a mutant. This mutation is a golden skinned, physically perfect and handsome man. He’s held by authorities trying to prevent his escape, and he has only two gifts. Every woman wants to sleep with him, based on some chemical pheromone. And he has a limited precognitive ability that lets him predict where enemies will be in the next few seconds and avoid them.

But all of this works solely by instinct. He doesn’t think. It’s just reactions, like an insect. He navigates corridors, naked and golden. He avoids capture. And he inseminates women. Based on a total lack of thought, and purely chemical weaponry, he escapes, and the narrator knows that this is the end of his branch of humanity. The end of the thinking branch. The golden man will have a thousand babies, and each of them will have a thousand babies, and the last human being who can think will die out, replaced by this precognitive unthinking pump and dump monster.

And it occurs to me that Billie Eilish, or any celebrity, or any version of modern progressives spitting out slogans as astonishingly stupid as the slogans they spit out, is a version of The Golden Man.

Mere vehicles of a Golden Lie.

A single atom of independent thought would destroy their worldview. A single flicker of independent consciousness would spot the absurdities and the logical contradictions. A single human capacity would prioritise 400 years of reality and hundreds of millions of lives above a seven word slogan.

But it’s not there.

Seven words genuinely can encompass their entire worldview, which is a worldview of almost total insubstantiality, untethered from any concrete reality, perfectly self contained, no more real or thoughtful than a shiny metal ball sitting in its slot in a pinball machine, no more thinking involved with it than the same required for the reflex of a finger pushing a button.

Both vast, encompassing hundreds of years of time and millions of loves and lives throughout those years, and empty, ignoring the reality that surrounds it, the shared facts that make any society sane, the context without which no reaction to reality is itself real and true.

A shallow understanding thinner in its references and knowledge than the understanding of a Stone Age grunting caveman, who at least could decide for himself if he felt something, believed something, knew something, and at least might impose some modicum of individuality in the way he fished and hunted and lived and acted even within a narrow list of daily experiences common to his time and place.

What is there that is individual or human in living today by a seven word expression of vapidity that encompasses your entire belief system?

What is there about the opinions of Grammy celebrities that rises above the programming of a machine or the reflexes of an insect? It seems to to me that they barely exist as real people at all, and that this isn’t just a consequence of ignorance combined with affluence, but something deeper, something worse.

When they can utterly commit themselves to so many egregiously stupid things, and do it one after the other in total uniformity, and do it on command again and again, and do it never deviating from the instructions that are giving, taking garbage in, spitting garbage out, unthinking all the way, when last season it was Hamas and this season it is ICE….I see the Golden Man and the Golden Woman.

Homo Motto. Homo Mimematis. Homo Sapiens Nihilis.

Pump, dump, pump, dump, pump, dump.

What lies is in the pregnant belly, what Golden Lie is being born next, what monstrously empty slogan will slip from all the same ever fecund lips, above and below, next season, wet with birth and smelling of Death?

And all done by instinct.