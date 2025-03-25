I’m sure most of you will have already seen that arch globalist hack and severe TDS sufferer Jeffrey Goldberg is pretending to have obtained a devastating scoop. In true Goldberg and Atlantic fashion, it managed to include a lie even in the title-The Trump Administration Accidentally Texted Me It’s War Plans.

After that breathless panting opening, readers might expect the article that follows to have included some pretty spicy revelations, unless those readers had ever previously read The Atlantic. Surely this must be some damning stuff? Their ENTIRE war plans? Wow, what must those be? Don’t say the Trump administration has been lying to us about their preference for peace and independence from the military industrial complex! Oh no, is it an Iran War incoming?

Or has JD Vance finally got fed up enough of those snotty Eurocrat stolen valour sabre rattlers and Ukraine fetishists and decided to mobilise US forces to capture Berlin?

As a Brit, I was rather hoping for War of Independence Round Two, where upstart Trumpist colonials finally bring the revolution back to the Mother Country and oust the pathetic shower of Marxist filth currently play acting as the government of Great Britain.

Alas, my hopes were dashed.

As were those of anyone expecting Jeffrey the Journalistic Tease to deliver a satisfying follow up to the titillating headline.

Because what this street corner literary whore actually delivered was like one of those encounters with a Far East hooker of dubiously debatable gender who drugs you and sells your kidneys. If you came expecting a good time you won’t have had it.

All Goldberg and CIA in house magazine Atlantic deliver is a sting with no poison. They actually managed to try and whip up a confected scandal out of absolutely nothing at all.

Major war plans? There aren’t any.

Shocking revelations? There aren’t any.

Vital secret information? Hardly.

Goldberg’s piece consists of a private conversation on a limited group on Signal where a very few luminaries like Hegseth and Vance and NSA Mike Waltz talk about a military strike on the Houthi pirates. But it’s hardly as if anyone could have thought such a topic wasn’t being discussed at the highest level elsewhere. A response to Houthi attacks has been brewing for a very long time and was pretty much inevitable under any administration that isn’t in the pockets of Iran’s mullahs.

Senior figures chatting about whether to do it is hardly a big surprise. And the way they discuss is all stuff that could have been intended for public dissemination without causing the slightest stir.

In Goldberg’s ‘secret war plans expose’ for example we get the incredible revelation that JD Vance objects to Europeans freeloading on the US for the last 80 years, a view which has been publicly expressed multiple times by the President and was well known to be the feeling of this administration even before it was elected.

We also get the devastating news that senior members of the Trump administration believes that international shipping routes should be protected and that only the US has the capacity to do that.

In other words, another completely obvious point that everyone knows is true and xo non controversial to assert that it might equally be expressed by pretty much anyone in politics, including by every hack who works at the Atlantic or by military, intelligence and foreign policy experts who hate Trump’s guts.

But perhaps the most devastating bits come when we hear senior Trump picks reminding each other of their declared foreign policy positions and President Trump’s desire to keep sea lanes open.

WHAT!? My god, these guys are saying the same thing in private that they say in public! They must be mad! What kind of politician remembers their declared already existing policies, let alone in a private group chat!

There is something disturbing and unnatural about that, for the people who still take the Atlantic seriously.

But that’s it. That’s the sum of the scandal. In terms of content it’s actually less than a nothing burger. It makes Vance, Hegseth and the whole administration look pretty good, because it shows them talking seriously about an issue, being smart, informed and working in a collegiate manner towards a decision, and then that being followed by an action that actually does something.

The Atlantic hit piece and Signal leak therefore represents a new form of scandal. You might call it an anti-scandal. A ladnacs.

A ladnacs is when something is pointed at in order to embarrass someone, but embarrasses the pointer instead.

Leaking a conversation that shows that senior Trump administration figures are bright, switched on, have a good grasp of geopolitics and discuss options for military action in a far smarter way than anyone else does is not really a winning scandal for Goldberg and his Globalist masters.

They have triumphantly whipped back a curtain, in order to expose….oh, these are adult statesmen having a sensible conversation.

Shit.

Imagine trying to embarrass the vicar by exposing that he’s read the Bible and doesn’t touch the choirboys.

What they get from their ladnacs is confirmation that the Trump administration rather sensibly wants to keep shipping lanes open, rather accurately sees the European combination of weakness and arrogance, of dependence on America and contempt for America, pretty clearly, and rather refreshingly has several people able to balance being strong enough to take military action and wise enough to always want it to be limited and actually achieve something.

But of course there IS the matter of accidentally linking a rabidly opposed journo into the discussions. I’m ready to admit that is an error, if for example Waltz somehow had clumsy fingers and Goldberg on his mobile speed dial. That would raise a question of sloppiness and potentially even of loyalty, given what an almighty shitbag Goldberg is. But even that may not be the full story, as this take suggests:

We know of course that the Atlantic is a classic example of one of those supposedly nuetral, commercial , objective media organs that is essentially a USAID backed public mouthpiece of the CIA. And we know from the way it’s been presented and given prominence by other media sources thar this is a carefully deliberated ‘sting’ operation.

So the idea that there’s some kind of Goldberg/Atlantic/CIA plot here (to remove Waltz, to embarrass the administration as a whole, and to suggest a slapdash approach to national security and military secrets, is not that big a stretch.

But if this was a ‘scoop’ with CIA fingerprints on it, it is still not much of one at all.

Even the security angle doesn’t work in the favour of the scandal criers. Because they have the ‘exposed’ people saying that they should limit the full details to a more secure discussion platform. AND that attack only brings to focus more sharply that THIS ‘exposure’ shows smart people sticking to their public pledges and genuinely looking at ways to deliver it, whilst prior exposures or destructions of evidence like Hillary’s emails and smashed up computers showed corruption that was so bad it had to be completely destroyed to prevent its release.

Does the Swamp really benefit from having the contents of this discussion leaked? I don’t think they do, which means there is at least as much of an own goal here for the scandal criers as there is for Vance, Hegseth and Waltz.

Other than laughing at someone for being a very skilled lover and a chess grandmaster at the same time, it’s hard to think of a ‘scandal’ that makes the targets look any better.

Maybe telling us that DOGE guys can decipher multiple dead languages from pieces of ash was a bit of an own goal too.

It’s so embarrassing to be exposed as smart, isn’t it?

While this one is literally ‘see, these guys are soooo useless, they really do want peace through strength and what you voted for. Hahahaha.’

There comes a point where one side is so delusional that they can’t even smear or attack their enemy very well, because they simply don’t understand that what the enemy wants, the voters want too. They think that showing this is an exposure, purely because it offends them.

A total and utter ladnacs.