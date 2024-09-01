Once again we are faced with a stark contrast between reality and media presentation, of the kind we have become so familiar with.

On Monday 26th August Trump attended a respectful memorial service at Arlington National Ceremony. He laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and visited the section of the cemetery where fallen servicemen and women who served in Iraq and Afghanistan are also buried.

The event took place in response to the 3rd anniversary of the unnecessary and avoidable deaths of 13 US service personnel during the horrifically botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The obvious contrast was not a good one for the side of politics favoured by the mainstream media. Whilst Trump was showing respect at Arlington, Joe Biden was in his usual reclining position on a beach and Kamala Harris was in a bunker somewhere successfully avoiding even her slavishly devoted press cheerleaders.

The simple metric of presence and absence shows which side actually respects the fallen, even before you know which side tends to send soldiers into wars that serve no purpose other than corrupt profit, and which side prefers to project strength without getting drawn into an endless cycle of perpetual conflicts serving no interests except for those of the military industrial complex.

Context, after all, is everything.

The media, though, are nothing if not practised in the dark arts of turning the most loathsome flaws of their own into pious sermons on the evil of Trump.

The stark reality-that Trump goes and honours the dead that only died because the Democrats and the war whores of the Pentagon are merciless, soulless, uncaring incompetents who cast away the lives of service personnel and then forget about them-could not be allowed to stand.

Nor could, of course, images of Trump standing with head respectfully bowed, doing what a real President does, when the fake one was comatose on a nice warm sun lounger.

So it was that we very quickly saw a different narrative spread through the media, a very familiar one.

Trump staffers had, allegedly, rudely pushed aside an unnamed female cemetery official, and disgracefully ignored rules and guidelines regarding photography and filming at such events. This wasn’t respectful behaviour at all. It was a cynical photo opportunity and actually disrespectful to the fallen.

You may feel a slightly ironic smile, a knowing smile, here when remembering Biden military graveside photography during the 2020 Presidential campaign, and perhaps not be very confused by the media conveniently forgetting those images.

The truth of course is that all politicians of a well known enough standing receive both frequent invitations to memorial services AND tend to be the kind of people who would happily exploit such moments for positive press (presumably this is why Arlington’s rules exist in the first place).

The media simply cast any such attendance from Trump as a cynical photo opportunity, while at the same time counting any attendance by a Democrat as sure proof of their respectful decency and innate patriotism.

How then do we tell the difference and avoid being exactly the same as the loathsome mainstream media, who simply give exactly opposite interpretations of the same act depending on whether it comes from Trump or someone else? How do we know that Trump is sincere, and that his attackers are not?

Well, for a start, we could note that Globalist politicians, even when they are serving as national representatives automatically obliged to attend many such events, frequently avoid doing so. Britain’s former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for instance notoriously skipped home early from D-Day commemorations, whilst both France’s President Macron and Joe Biden have avoided such events with excuses ranging from clashing diary commitments to inclement weather.

Trump, it should be noted, attended graveside ceremonies in the pouring rain. Nor has there ever been a record as far as I can recall of him ever leaving such an event early or avoiding it altogether.

Where the truly disrespectful avoid such events, Trump volunteers for them, obviously seeing it as a duty and a responsibility that pertains to both a serving President and a former one. I would be willing to bet my life that if the numbers of occasions on which a politician turned up to show respects for military personnel (living or dead) was totted up, Trump would have been at twice or thrice as many of these moments as any of his critics have.

The thing is though, there is a predetermined media take on Trump, to which everything else must be adapted. The media and Democrat presentation of him has always been that he is a selfish, amoral, crude, narcissistic, unfeeling man who only cares about himself. This is the image they have constructed (for themselves as much as for others) and it’s the image which justifies interpreting even Trump’s best deeds in the most unwholesome and damning light.

If they recognised that Trump’s biggest motivation is patriotism, and that he attends these events because he actually does respect those who died for his country, the whole ludicrous and deranged hate they feel for him is exposed, and shown to be deeply unjust and more reflective of their negative qualities than any that pertain to the object of their loathing.

Perversely, it is important for the media and for Democrats to especially attack Trump when he is showing himself at his best. It is the quiet Trump, the thoughtful Trump, and the respectful Trump-all of which exist-which must be attacked even more than the bombastic or the impolite Trump.

When Trump is honouring the fallen, he shows both that he is more than they have described him as being, AND that they are far less than they claim to be.

His decency when it shows is even more a threat to them than his mockery or his stubborn persistence and refusal to leave the stage of American politics.

All of this is the real context of a ‘scandal’ at Arlington. It is in the same category as the immediate claim that Trump only visited a church during riots because he wanted a cynical photo opportunity. The idea that Trump does have some form of Christian faith and responds to it is anathema to his haters, because they themselves of course don’t have any belief system except a Marxist or a black supremacist one, and they themselves have no love of their nation, no sense of a God judging their actions, and no spiritual dimension except perhaps a Satanic one.

Trump is an imperfect man who is nevertheless possessed of real beliefs, real love of his nation, a real degree of respect for its flag, it’s fallen and its faith, whereas those who detest him have a virulence fronting a void, an essential emptiness far greater than anything they pretend is characteristic of Trump.

Perhaps part of the depth of their hate stems from secretly knowing that. Knowing that this flawed but somewhat great man (certainly greater than most of the tissue thin figures of our times) has touched something they could never reach, has connected with something they could never feel. They hate him because they have seized America as a rapist would, they have pored and clawed and gripped every inch of rhe nation to themselves for the satisfaction of their needs, but Trump, like any patriot, has loved what they abuse, and felt some of the true gift of nationalism, which is the sense that others share that feeling too.

For them Trump must be cynical and insincere, he must be merely using a mournfully patriotic moment, because they feel nothing at such events themselves.

None of them criticised Biden for checking his watch and yawning while the bodies of heroes were taken off the plane in front of him, because they find it all a boring necessity too. None of them have ever been able to supply a photo of Trump behaving that way.

So they need somebody to step forward with the seed of a false narrative, and who better than a petty official (no doubt in her way rather like the Obama appointed librarians ready to confect a case against Trump). Petty officials, especially female ones, are natural servants of such a dishonest regime as the Biden administration, and just the right character types (speaking as a generalisation) who might let themselves be used by the grubby hands of the mainstream media as those soiled fingers seek to reshape the narrative.

Through such means we get to the point where Trump doing the right thing (a thing his Democrat opponents can’t be bothered to do) becomes a ‘scandal’. Where going and paying your respects is being disrespectful, but being directly responsible for the deaths of those being mourned is somehow perfectly alright.

Trump mourns them and is disgraceful. Biden and Kamala and the Pentagon generals (note the intrusion into the affair of an Army spokesperson, no doubt one of the highly politicised cadre of military post holders having been put in place since the Obama years, to fan the flames and get the media sirens screaming) don’t give a shit that the anniversary exists or the event is taking place and certainly didn’t give enough of a shit not to abandon US citizens in Afghanistan, and are according to the filthy propagandists of the media decency personified.

All to serve MSNBC headlines from the likes of Steve Benen, desperately trying to whip up a froth of confected outrage and artificial crisis with his For Trump, Arlington National Cemetery Controversy goes from bad to worse. You can always tell a fake news hatchet job when the same journo runs a series of attacks on the same ‘scandal’ (a bit like a schizophrenic having a conversation with himself) and so we have Benen also writing another piece titled New details suggest Trump’s Arlington controversy won’t end soon.

Taking incestuous mainstream media hysteria to exemplary levels, Benen helpfully provides links to himself talking about the same thing within both articles, just in case you hasn’t noticed how fake it all was. Benen knows the story will run and run, and tells us so, because he’s going to keep writing about it.

The demonisation of Trump is standard, the twisting of his virtues into a vice is standard, and even the self-referential meta-narrative of the press referring to themselves as the proof of their personal interpretations based on pure malice being somehow evidential (“I say this, and for confirmation, follow this link to me saying the same thing here”) is also now standard.

Benen is nothing if not standard.

To be fair to Benen, his colleagues expose themselves as filthy lying bastards just as determinedly as he does. It’s like an in house competition. Also in MSNBC online territory we have James Donnie’s offering, titled Opinion: Trump’s Arlington stunt was even more offensive than we first thought.

Ah, yes, ‘offence’. The great leveller, greater even than Death itself. The thing that makes not liking someone more important than people dying. The thing that makes a photo of a man paying respects to the dead more urgently outrageous than the policies and wars that killed them.

It’s always the journos who want to tell us what offends them (EVERY bloody little thing that offends them down to glances and the racism of mathematics) who are always NOT offended by a whole industry of war, have you noticed? War after war after war gets their approval. Hundreds of thousands of churned up mangled and broken bodies never offend them. Bombing campaigns never offend them. Losing these pointless wars never offended them. 13 abandoned poor bastards dying for nothing did not offend them. James had nothing to say there.

Trump turning up to bow his head. THAT offends them.

It would be obviously loathsome and vile even without knowing that Trump was the only recent US President to avoid starting a new war. It’s doubly so knowing that, and knowing too that as we speak the military industrial complex and the ‘respectable’ Globalists are just as guilty (if not much more guilty) than Putin for half a million dead in Ukraine….a war that was made possible by the CIA backed removal of an elected government, by western duplicity and breaking of agreements like the Minsk Accords, by NATO expansionism, and then only continues today because Joe Biden sent Boris Johnson scurrying to Ukraine to scupper a peace deal both the Russians and the Ukrainians were ready to sign.

Knowing that the same mainstream media confecting the Arlington ‘scandal’ backed every bloody, stupid, reckless arrogant moment of all that. Knowing that they lied through their teeth on the causes of it, the necessity of it, and the morality of it. Knowing that MSNBC, CNN and the like would still be beating the war drum with wild enthusiasm even as nuclear war approached.

That’s the kind of knowledge they don’t want you to have. The news they will never admit is news. The history that is rewritten as it happens, or diverted from by such pitiful fare as ‘a Trump aide pushed an Arlington official’.

And that push that mattered more than a thousand bombs?

It’s already debunked. The whole sordid hit piece circus of it. Why?

Gold star families present have shared the truth. Any of us can go on X and see their comments, although where we would see them if X was banned or in ownership other than that of Elon Musk, I do not know. The families of the dead have strongly defended Trump and asserted that the media are lying. The whole attack line is in collapse, another exposed moment of pure mendacity and evil from the mainstream media and the Democrat regime.

But then Trump and those families share something more than just patriotism and love of America. They share the respect that comes from a mutual loyalty to things higher than themselves. They share an understanding both that your nation is worth dying for, and that those throwing your life away or risking it for wars solely designed for profit are guilty of the most profound betrayal there is.

It’s an understanding the modern mainstream media can never fathom, and can only ever hate.

Do we think Brenen or Donnie will be rushing to interview the relatives of the dead who disagree with them, the people exposing their lies? Surely that’s got to be the follow up piece that comes next?

I’ll wait.