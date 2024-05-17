As a middle aged geek, I like playing RPG computer games. But I was never a kid that was into computers. I’m a technophobe geek who would probably be more comfortable in a world where we still used quill pens. Playing Dungeons & Dragons style games online, and then other RPGs, was a substitute for the real tabletop experience. I started roleplaying when I was about 10, and in the ancient misty prehistory of computer gaming, only had brief encounters with PC or platform based versions of the hobby. I can remember dabbling a little with incredibly simple games on the rubber key Sinclair or the Commodore 64, and that screeching and howling set of noises that a loading tape made on devices 40 years ago, but in terms of playing often I was very late to computer gaming.

Sega and similar didn’t appeal at all. Sonic running in a line collecting coins seemed a waste of time. When a few of my cousins got into early programming making 8 bit games and tiny little musical moments (a blocky figure walking across the screen to an accompanying jingle) I just couldn’t understand the appeal. The joke was on me when the skills they developed led on to decent jobs, whilst my storehouse of information on Greek gods, fantasy novels and the like (surprise, surprise) did not.