kay
16h

I don't like what Bill Gates does and I don't trust what Bill Gates says. And when a study came out showing that the lab meat Bill Gates was making caused 25% more damage to the environment than cows do, I anticipated his next move would be to change his view on climate change. After all, he's gotten all the money he needed out of the fake green energy so-called solutions and now he wants to control the food supply. So as far as I can see this is just a move towards that and nothing to do with climate at all.

Douglas Brodie
15h

“This of course is why it was so important for them to prevent a 2nd Trump term, and why they did everything imaginable to prevent it.”

I made this point recently myself: “With meticulous planning [Trump] is taking a wrecking ball to everything people like Starmer believe in. No wonder people like Barack Obama wanted him in prison, or dead.”

To see the embedded hyperlinks in that extract not supported by Substack (the first to a Daniel Jupp post), check out my online post (near the end just above the Trump “Fight, fight, fight” image): https://edmhdotme.wpcomstaging.com/the-charade-of-net-zero-2/ .

