Yesterday I went in the newsagents and saw a rack of newspapers.

Every single one had Trump Guilty on the first page. Every single one trotted out line for line the Democrat take on the trial, treating it all as serious and true. A couple of the tabloids included Orange Man in the headline.

In the US it’s the same.

Almost total conformity from the legacy media. The press being nothing more than the mouthpieces of a vile authoritarian regime.

This media conformity was the first sign of how bad things are. It came before the electoral fraud was huge enough to be noticed. It came before the Dominion machines. It came before lawfare and the total corruption of thr judiciary. It came before the Soros funded DAs.

They had the media in their pocket first, and the media set the conditions for the rest. It’s still the case that a scandal is only a scandal if the MSM say it is.

Legacy media is dying in terms of normal people buying it, but it’s still got a monstrous grip on the minds of millions of people who don’t think for themselves and it’s still key to the evil we are living through.

If you see some moron saying how glad they are that Trump has finally been caught, you can bet your life that they consume MSM. If you wonder how a jury could let themselves go along with such a Stalinist bullshit show trial, look at the media sources those jurors consume.

If a terrorist atrocity was committed against a mainstream media organisation now, I couldn’t do anything other than laugh. There would be a poetic justice in it to some extent, since these MSM sources also love Hamas and since they also support a kind of constant ongoing terrorism against ordinary people. And no, I’m not saying I support political violence. I don’t. But I’m not going to cry either when one evil targets another.

I would like at it the same way I look at a store with BLM support plastered all over it being looted. You kinda asked for that, didn’t you?

Aren’t we in a state of terror now about where our culture is going and what our children will suffer? We should be. And who put us there, headline by headline, lie by lie, insane policy treated as normality, after insane policy treated as normality?

Who refused to make stolen elections a scandal? Who refused to make open borders a scandal? Who pretended that invading armies of violent criminals are a good thing? Who backed riots and domestic terror groups and racial hate theories and racial hate groups? Who backed corruption politicians, corrupt judges, corrupt leaders? Who took the coin of people like Soros who are destroying the West? Who tells us that Islam is wonderful whilst it takes over? Who made lies their only product? Who praises the politicians most likely to create a nuclear war?

Who set the conditions of tyranny? Who are the cheerleaders of tyranny?

The mainstream media.

The reaction to that, the solution to that is simple, if we ever get any power back. The first thing we should do is break up media empires, refuse radio and TV licences, stock media regulators with our people, shut off all public funding to every legacy media outfit, seize media empires from funders like Soros and make the Soros network a banned terrorist organisation, pump public funding into patriotic and alternative media, physically kick Regime mainstream media out of public life, out of the buildings they use, out of jobs, out, out, out.

And get some of them in court and then in jail cells too.

There is no freedom of the press anymore. And the press are the ones who ended it by becoming the enemies of freedom and, yes, the enemies of the people.

We need to stop playing nice and letting them have all the security and protection they deny to us. We need to think of legacy media more like a rabid dog that needs dealing with, than as anything or anyone with the same rights as decent people.

They put us here. And believe me, they want a lot worse than they have already shaped. They are the voice of the slave masters of the techno feudal permanent tyranny they are installing.

Not listening to them anymore is a start. But you don’t hear the sound of freedom again, until they are silenced.

Your freedom matters more than theirs, because they are guilty.