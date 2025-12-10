The above shows text messages between grooming gang survivor Fiona Goddard and Labour minister Jess Phillips, during the chaotic preparations for a grooming gang inquiry. Goddard quit the inquiry survivor liaison panel with other survivors. Following that, the inquiry was in suspension. Yesterday the government announced it is to recommence under the stewardship of Baroness Anne Longfield.

Goddard’s descriptions of the first phase of the inquiry aren’t ones which suggest it will be a success:

“We were being pushed to accept a remit that downplayed the racial and religious motivations behind our abuse,” said Reynolds. “It was ultimately gaslighting us into thinking we shouldn’t be saying anything about where our abusers came from, what ethnicity, it was really awful,” Reynolds added. “We were very scripted. We were very structured in what we had to say. It was meant to be survivor-led, but you felt a little bit like you were treading on eggshells. You didn’t really know what you could say, what you couldn’t say.”

I return to this comment having today having had a conversation with someone insisting that the grooming gang scandal is a minor matter, not at all reflective of the nature of modern Britain. That belief of course is part of the exact same gaslighting Goddard found in the inquiry itself.

In the dark and benighted Britain of 2025, all kinds of monsters thrive. Looking out my window at a reasonably bright December day, it might seem as if this is a normal country. Perhaps a country with too many ugly concrete buildings and too many potholes in the roads, but still a normal, western, modern democracy.

This, of course, is merely an illusion of normality. Think of it like a video game. There’s some opening scene where things appears normal, but gradually the shadows stretch, the atmosphere builds, and horror enters the scene…..as it did, in full and spectacular fashion, at our last election. But as it did, too, much earlier and much more devastatingly, for white children in places like Rotherham.

I can’t for instance look out of my window and see a crowd of Muslim men raping children. Things haven’t got quite so blatant yet. Instead, I see some tawdry and pathetic attempts at Christmas decorations, and small groups of people moving between the shopping centres. At this distance I can’t even see how many of the shops are boarded up, and which have homeless tramps sitting besides the entrance.

But the grooming gangs did happen, and are still happening. And we don’t see it on our news. And it isn’t referred to in the polite papers. But it happened. It’s still happening. An American with British relatives told me today that the whole thing was exaggerated. There were just a few cases. His British relatives, who I assume must be leftists, told him that only malign racist people, Islamophobes, refer to it all, and that they are just stirring up trouble because they are bigots. The description paints Muslims as the innocent victims, with the actual victims, the girls who were raped again and again and again in the most brutal and disgusting fashions (yes, even exceptionally brutal by the standards of rape) completely forgotten.

This is the kind of forgetting that occurred while the rapes were happening. It occurs now, the same moral crime, because we can look out our windows and only see a normal scene. It occurs now, a repeat of the same moral crime, because nobody in media or politics, with a very few noble exceptions, wants to learn or change. Nobody wants to acknowledge the shadows, or look in the face of horror. The normality, even if it’s not true, is so much easier to face. The middle class tell themselves that Britain is still a pretty decent place, that Tommy Robinson is an awful oik, and that England flags are a more urgent and distressing example of racism than what was done to white children. A bus passes beneath my window, decked in Pride colours. What’s made public, what’s aired, are the prejudices and concerns of the middle class.

The wounded feelings of favoured groups still triumph over the wounded bodies of the disfavoured.

In my conversation with the ignorant American, I was reminded of how a betrayal like the betrayal of the white working class has all the characteristics of opposing claims that are entirely false. That’s one of the ironies involved. While the true and present horrors are ignored, our society dredges up an endless tide of old grievances and imaginary slights. These old or invented or often trivial experiences are treated as more relevant and a risk then the greatest race based sex crimes in British history, and are all given, still, more attention than the grooming gang scandal.

A rational society, a just society, for instance, might consider it obscene that our media, who did nothing to expose and stop the industrial scale rape of children, are now trawling through Nigel Farage’s childhood for allegations of racism. The contrast in the enthusiasm with which they treat 50 year old allegations of verbal misconduct as a scandal, compared to their 30 year record of covering up grooming gangs, is truly revolting.

When I worked for the Fire Service I attended a meeting on racism. A black firefighter told us about racism he had experienced 30 years earlier, which included things like a white woman telling him she didn’t date black men. All very horrific, I suppose. But I’d venture to suggest considerably less horrific than being gang raped for years as a child, or than having the police laugh at you when you try to report your brutal rape, or than having devices forced into you to stretch your anal passage so that men can anally rape you more easily, or than having men piss and shit on you or stub cigarettes out on you after they have raped you.

Experiencing these things as a 12 or 13 year old child should be treated with more horror, by any sane reckoning.

I suggest too that (if they are even true) being called names by a 13 year old Nigel Farage in the playground 48 years ago, is a less urgent scandal, story and example of racism than the rape of thousands of children.

Because these are the comparisons we never make. The media tell us which matters to them, and when they do so they tell us how disgusting they are. Society frames one form of racism as deserving of obsessional focus, and another form of racism as a thing only racists care about. These double standards are themselves horrifically perverse.

We never note that there are for example 15,000 BAME advocacy groups in the UK, charities, NGOs, and professional bodies, all eager to defend black and ethnic minority groups from verbal insult or employment discrimination or mere offence. But there were no groups advocating for those white children, save when people like Tommy Robinson came along (and were roundly condemned for it). And there certainly aren’t 15,000 groups today ready to protect white people from any form of racism. In my meeting at my old job we all listened sympathetically to a grown man recalling 30 years earlier old verbal incidents….in the same society in which over 30 years of white girls screaming went unheard. This is not to say that the first was meaningless, but it is to say that obsessing on the first and ignoring the second is an obscenity, an obscenity which shows which skin colour is actually subject to deep and engrained societal racism in 2025.

Labour of course are working towards a public inquiry now, in the way that one works towards a thing you don’t want. Actual victims have quit in disgust, knowing that their stories still won’t be fully heard, knowing that the political establishment crafting the inquiry want to control and limit what it says and what they say. It will be like the COVID inquiry, which instead of looking at how horrific the things done turned out to be, told us that we didn’t go mad quickly enough. It will be like the earlier reports which concluded, completely dishonestly and against all the existing evidence, that since white males (40% of the population) commit more sexual offences overall than Asian males (9% of the population) white men are a greater sexual threat to children than Asian men. Look on search engines today and you will get this absurd kind of argument about sexual offences and grooming, which totally ignores that a much smaller group commit almost as many offences as the much larger group. Or you will be told that there’s no racial correlation in the grooming and rape of children, which is an outright lie.

The fact is, of course, that THOUSANDS of white children were gang raped by THOUSANDS of Muslim men of mainly Pakistani descent. There were no white grooming gangs targeting black children. There were no Jewish grooming gangs targeting Muslim children. All the horrific abuse was coming from brown skinned Muslim men, and all the suffering and agony was experienced by white girls (the sole exceptions being some Sikh victims, in much smaller numbers). Researchers who have done serious enquiries into these crimes suggest that they were going on in EVERY British town or city with a Muslim population. In just ONE, Rotherham, 1,400 children were victims in a roughly 10 year period. The lowest believable estimate I’ve seen of grooming gang activity cites 73 different confirmed locations.

So increase the 1,400 victims of Rotherham by hundreds of times (the number of other towns and cities it was happening in) and times that by 3 (the number of decades it went undetected or deliberately ignored). It’s absolutely certain, based on the number of prosecutions, that there are men walking around who took part who have never been detected or punished. It’s absolutely certain too that there are victims who have never come forward. And, in the end, we might say why should they?

Their voices are still ignored, their suffering is still dismissed, their lives are still treated as if they are worthless.

And the forgetting doesn’t end there. Not only do we all live in a society where people still dismiss what happened, we live in a society that won’t admit it is STILL happening. The idea that these crimes completely ceased when the first few legal cases started putting some of the child rapists in prison is false. The Grooming Gangs TaskForce found 4,000 new victims and made 550 arrests in its first year of operation (2023/4), and a further 9,000 historic cases are being investigated, but the Metropolitan Police offer excuses and racial evasions, no data seems to be being kept on the number of active grooming gangs in operation, and the Mayor of London repeatedly and falsely insisted that London didn’t have ANY grooming gangs.

So when I look out my window and see an average town, when I see the people going about their Christmas shopping, this normal scene is in many ways less real then the reality that won’t be acknowledged. It’s less real than the fact that now grown victims have to live in a society that is still pretending they don’t exist and still refusing to offer them full justice and full honesty. It’s still a place of horror and shadows where an untold and unexamined number of child raping gangs operate. There still might well be rooms in my town or any other where Muslim men gang rape white girls. The whole thing is treated as historic…which makes it all the easier for it to continue.

The scandal is still, for the middle class, mentioning it, rather than that it happened. The reaction is still to ‘shut up for the sake of diversity’, and the forgetting encompasses and drowns out the reality that these crimes are still occuring.

And people are still telling themselves and others that it was a few isolated cases that are only discussed by those nasty white Far Right racists who are so unjustly mean to Britain’s wonderful and integrated Muslim community.