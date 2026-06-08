Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
9h

The worst offenders are white people who demonize other white people as "racist" if they so much as dare speak the crime rates in the black population -- among other issues that are the true causes of "inequality."

I learned long ago that putting people of color in positions of power was -- unfortunately -- going to wreak havoc on law and order.

See my essay: "A Buck-Fifty: A Lesson in Race Relations" in which a black student was threatening other students in my class -- the white ones in particular -- and the POC admin just SHOOK THEIR HEADS AND SAID THAT HE HAD A RIGHT TO AN EDUCATION.

What "racist" means in Black American parlance is that "white supremacist" law against killing other people, selling drugs, speeding, etc...

These people seem to believe that they should be allowed to run amok without any consequences. Pushing back on the criminality is "racist."

Reply
Share
3 replies
Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
9h

in a sane, self-respecting nation, all of these self-abasing fools who "took the knee" should have been kicked in the face, pissed on and then trampled into the mud and filth. Not one should have been permitted to remain in any sort of power. They should have been laughed at, mocked, ridiculed and banished from public discourse. Pathetic poseurs and pussies. I cannot despise them enough.

Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Jupp · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture