At least 42 people died in the BLM riots and directly related violence. The riots lasted months in May, June and August of 2020, and caused more damage and cost than any other riots or protests in US history, up to 2 billion dollars in insured damage alone. The ACLED database and even news sources such The Guardian (which supported the protests) noted at least 25 deaths directly related to the BLM movement in 2020, while racial conflict fatalities, all linking back to George Floyd protests, between 2020-23, note 42 fatalities. All of these accounts disregard many opportunistic thefts, assaults and murders which occurred during the riots or in reaction to BLM prompted measures such as police downsizing or police response alterations.

A general notable increase in homicide followed the BLM and George Floyd hysteria:

“Homicide rates surged in 2020 following George Floyd’s murder, with the national weekly homicide average rising from 410 in the ten weeks prior to his death to 523 afterward. This increase of approximately 30% was the largest one-year rise on record, though researchers note that murders had already begun climbing in mid-April 2020 as lockdowns eased, suggesting factors beyond the protests contributed to the spike.

The “Minneapolis Effect” hypothesis suggests that reduced proactive policing and police stops during the post-Floyd protests led to a significant increase in firearm-related crimes, particularly in Black and Brown neighborhoods…”

In other words, an extra 113 people a week were murdered in the US following the Floyd incident, and black communities were especially affected. BLM protests led to more black deaths, not fewer.

Despite the BLM organisation being led by people who were trained Communist revolutionaries:

“Myself and Alicia in particular are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists." BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors stated in a 2015 interview, and reiterated in a 2020 video stating “Am I Marxist? I do believe in Marxism.”.

Despite these people stealing donations to purchase mansions for themselves:

Above, the 5.9 million dollar property Dyane Pascal, a BLM finance officer purchased in cash in October 2020. Pascal was a close ally of Cullors, and BLM claimed the house was a venue for training seminars. Cullors denied living in it, but it was used on multiple occasions for her private events in a manner that suggested habitation or ownership. A Department of Justive investigation into this and other fraud is still ongoing.

And despite 42 people dying because of these riots and whole neighbourhoods being burnt down and thousands of innocent people terrorised, every major corporation in the US, UK, and Europe supported the BLM movement.

The Ben & Jerry’s ice cream company stated:

“All of us at Ben & Jerry’s are outraged about the murder of another Black person by Minneapolis police officers last week and the continued violent response by police against protestors... The murder of George Floyd was the result of inhumane police brutality that is perpetuated by a culture of white supremacy." — Ben & Jerry’s Statement, "We Must Dismantle White Supremacy".

The CEO of General Motors stated:

"I am impatient and disgusted... We must individually and collectively drive change." — Mary Barra, Letter to Employees.

The CEO of Snapchat stated:

“I am heartbroken and enraged by the treatment of black people and people of color in America.” — Evan Spiegel, Internal Memo.

Roger Ferguson Jr., CEO of TIAA, stated he was "outraged" by recent events of police brutality.

The CFO of Citigroup stated:

“Like many of you, I have watched that video of his death with a combination of horror, disgust and anger... The killings of George Floyd... are reminders of the dangers Black Americans like me face."

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, stated:

“To stand together, we must stand up for one another, and recognize the fear, hurt, and outrage rightly provoked by the senseless killing of George Floyd and a much longer history of racism.”

Larry Fink, the enormously influential CEO of BlackRock, upon whose investment loans thousands of businesses rely, stated:

“I am appalled – as is anyone who cares about diversity, fairness and justice – by the events of the last few weeks involving racial injustice in the U.S."

Netflix released a public statement that included the words “To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter."

Paramount, Amazon, Google, Disney, on and on it went. All assuming Floyd was murdered, all adopting the language of Critical Race Theory, all denouncing the US police, all pre-judging the Chauvin trial, all directly supporting BLM while fraud and deaths were connected to that organisation.

Despite BLM activists and associated rioters hunting down and killing or attempting to kill Trump supporters on more than one occasion:

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/man-shot-dead-portland-clashes-trump-supporters-black-lives-matter-protests-a9696036.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9172691/BLM-activist-plowed-car-Trump-supporters-September-hit-additional-charges.html

(highlight links and pick option to go to the articles).

Companies, media organisations, streaming services, TV channels, politicians, newspapers, sports teams, and pretty much every institution in the Western world supported BLM.

New policy documents were created. New hiring policies were initiated. Millions of dollars of funding was offered to BLM and similar groups by major companies. Publicity statements were issued. The support was total, unconditional, and near universal. Banks issued statements of support for BLM. Supermarket chains did the same, and put these statements on boards in their shops. All manner of businesses stated that anyone who did not support BLM was not welcome as a customer. Even before 2020 Social media companies warned that staff who opposed these statements (BLM existed from 2013) would be fired:

“Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg issued an internal memo in February 2016 reprimanding employees who crossed out “Black Lives Matter” slogans on campus walls and replaced them with “All Lives Matter,” describing the acts as “unacceptable,” “disrespectful,” and “malicious.”

The company launched an internal investigation into the incidents, which occurred repeatedly despite previous warnings, and emphasized that the phrase “Black Lives Matter” is a call for the black community to achieve justice, not a denial of other lives.”

In 2020, British politicians joined in. Kier Starmer and Angela Rayner knelt for BLM.

David Lammy said that people should feel “righteous anger” about the death of George Floyd. Every major Labour Party figure expressed outrage, anger and disgust and encouraged these feelings in others. Parliament held a minutes silence for George Floyd. COVID rules on public gatherings were ignored for BLM protestors, while at the same time church services and funerals and family gatherings couldn’t be held. The British police joined in, kneeling for Floyd when protestors demanded it. Police training was altered too, even more than it had been after the death of Stephen Lawrence. Critical Race Theory was put at the heart of policing and judicial policy.

In sport, the national football team adopted the BLM kneel and performed it before every match. The England manager gave woke lectures on race relations rather than discussions of football.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12316861/george-floyd-anniversary-gareth-southgate-praises-role-footballers-have-played-in-addressing-racial-equality

Every club football team in the Premiership and lower leagues too copied this example. In the UK, this kneeling rirual went on for years. For a death 6,000 miles away, that British society had nothing to do with.

In the Floyd case, there was never any real evidence of racism presented. The restraint technique was a standard one taught in police training to all officers. It had been used on innumerable white criminals. George Floyd was a giant, and the officers restraining him were much smaller men. The number of unarmed black men killed by the police in the US is actually incredibly low, not incredibly high, given the number of encounters between armed officers and black criminals. Polling shows that most people overestimate these deaths by multiple 1,000’s. Police training shows in firearms simulations that US police are more reluctant to shoot images of black people than images of white people, with a time delay in those instances that could be dangerous for the police themselves in real situations.

The initial autopsy results showed that Floyd had multiple serious medical conditions caused by decades of drug abuse. Prior to violently resisting arrest, Floyd had swallowed his own drug stash. He had a serious heart condition, among other medical problems. The autopsy found no blockage of the airways, no bruising on the neck, no damage to the windpipe, and none of the other signs of asphyxiation. Floyd’s family and BLM claimed that this autopsy, too, must be racist, and a second was conducted, with the results of the first being ignored.

“The independent autopsy, led by Dr. Michael Baden and Dr. Allecia Wilson, concluded the cause of death was mechanical asphyxia due to neck and back compression. They stated that the pressure cut off blood flow and air to the brain, directly causing death. In contrast, the official autopsy by Dr. Andrew Baker ruled the cause as cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression, without explicitly citing asphyxia as the mechanism.

A significant divergence existed regarding contributing factors. The official report listed arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease, along with fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use, as significant contributing conditions. The independent examination explicitly ruled out these factors, stating Floyd had no underlying medical problems that caused or contributed to his death and that he was in good health. Dr. Baden noted that while the official examiner found heart disease in the portion of the heart they retained, the part available to the independent team showed minimal to no disease.”

The trial of Chauvin went with the conclusions of the independent autopsy, and dismissed the official autopsy of the county medical examiner (the first autopsy). The ‘independent’ autopsy was commissioned by the Floyd family.

The case against Derek Chauvin didn’t prove racist intent beyond reasonable doubt,and didn’t prove that the restraint technique killed Floyd beyond reasonable doubt. But Chauvin was determined to be guilty in a verdict heavily influenced by media reactions, political reactions, prejudicial statements by political and media figures, and the threat of further BLM riots.

In the Floyd scenario, all of Floyd’s guilt was ignored, and even contradictory physical evidence was ignored. The police were judged guilty by skin colour, and Floyd was canonised by skin colour. The case was made to fit the CRT narrative, including via a re-run autopsy, despite the evidence to the contrary. And British politicians including our current Prime Minister, our current Justice Minister, and the current Mayor of London who has considerable sway and authority over the Metropolitan Police, were all keen to interfere in US politics with their statements on the case, and to express not just their own rage and hysteria, but whip that up in others too and tell others that they should feel the same anger.

They were very clear in supporting BLM, despite the deaths in the riots, and they were very clear in deifying George Floyd as a black victim and martyr of police racism, despite the lack of evidence for that, and they were very clear in telling people to be angry while riots were happening.

In the UK people who printed and put up stickers stating that White Lives Matter or that All Lives Matter were arrested, prosecuted and imprisoned for ‘inciting racial hatred’. To state that white lives matter or “it’s OK to be white” became, in some cases, a crime.

This is the context to be remembered today when these same people tell you that it is disgusting and loathsome to express anger about the death of Henry Nowak, when they say that Nigel Farage and Reform are divisive, feckless, irresponsible and extreme for stating that people should feel anger about the Nowak case. They made exactly the same comments, and more inflammatory ones too, about George Floyd, as illustrated in Trevor Phillips discussion with David Lammy.

The people today declaring the police innocent regardless of their actions, in 2020 declared them guilty, regardless of the evidence. The people today condemning protest as violent and revolting, in 2020 declared protests with 42 deaths to be mostly peaceful and necessary and noble. Phillips asked Lammy why politicians expressing anger and encouraging anger over Floyd was right and good, while politicians doing the same over Nowak is wrong and evil. Lammy had no answer. But we know the answer.

The answer is in Lammy’s own attitude to skin colour, in his own racial prejudice. As it is with every person who supported BLM or worshipped George Floyd and now doesn’t care about Henry Nowak, and with the societal adoption of the fixed victim and oppressor race hate categories of Critical Race Theory.

The contrast between Floyd and Nowak is also stark. Floyd was a career criminal resisting arrest after committing a crime. He was a man who once held a gun to a pregnant woman’s stomach. He had terrorised his own neighbourhood. He had a lengthy criminal record. He was in no way innocent. Nowak had no criminal record. He had never been in trouble with the police. His record was so spotless that early police and media attempts to frame him as an aggressor had to be abandoned. Declarations that he was a racist were pure lies invented by his killer and his killer’s family, all of whom knew the effect these lies would have on the British police.

Thanks to the hysteria on Floyd, the injustice towards Nowak was an inevitability. If it hadn’t happened to him, it would have happened to someone else who shared his skin colour. Everything that was a lie about US policing in relation to Floyd, is true of British policing in relation to Nowak.