In many ways I’m bored of the Epstein scandal and don’t want to discuss it. I’ve said before that I think it is now a waste of time and effort discussing it. Due to the difficulty of proving historic sex crime allegations in court beyond reasonable doubt, my assumption is that we will never see a wave of arrests and imprisonments relating to what actually happened, and due to the nature of a contested scandal used for political purposes, which has no real resolution, we will see opinions offered that never have to be backed by facts, probably for as long as we have seen happen with the Kennedy assassination.

Nevertheless the image above shows that so long as Epstein is being used this way by psychopathic propagandists projecting their own crimes onto their opponents, we are forced to deal with it. The propaganda of the Epstein Scandal has long since overtaken the objective reality of the Epstein case.

How would any real and objective investigation now sort through, for instance, in a completely non partisan way, the ACTUAL evidence, as opposed to the IMAGINARY assumptions so often offered as evidence on this topic? How would a judge or a jury set aside political loyalties and decide fairly, and also set aside all the billions of words offered on it by both mainstream and alternative media? Any further Epstein prosecutions would rest on the ultimate example of prejudicial foundations, and that would be true, unfortunately, even of people I would myself consider likely to be guilty. When something has been subject to this much comment, analysis and conspiracy theory in the public sphere, it becomes almost impossible to attain a genuinely fair judgement, from anyone, on it.