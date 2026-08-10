Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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JudyC
Aug 10

This was a fascinating read! I have long believed the manipulation of language and history has had the most detrimental impact on the world we live in. Time and again, this has been hammered home to me after spending 73 years living on 4 different continents. Two immediate examples are the election of Zohran Mamdani, a Muslim, as Mayor of New York City 25 years after 9/11 (history forgotten) and language changes such as “unhomed persons” instead of homeless, or “minor attracted person” instead of pedophile/paedophile. The list goes on and on, for both language and history, and even impacts science (changing the definition of “vaccine” to accommodate a gene therapy injection).

Our education systems, world wide, have failed our children and we have allowed it to happen. Hollywood and their ilk continue to pump out altered history (good grief, The Odyssey?, Bridgerton?) while we soak up an altered reality.

Thank you for this important post.

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Sue Kelley
Aug 10

Excellent! "There is nothing new under the sun" and "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it" come to mind.All the while believing they are the clever innovator.

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