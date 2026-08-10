There are periods of history that have an effect on the rest of time far beyond what is immediately apparent. This is easiest to discern in the lives of enormously influential men, the colossal heroes and villains of history, even though a Great Man approach to understanding historical events is sneered at by contemporary historians.

When I was an undergraduate, I chose a combined Literature and History course for my BA. I was always interested in both and the connections between them, such as the way writers reflect and sometimes shape the era they live in. It has always seemed to me that no other two disciplines are as inextricably entwined as history and literature. You cannot understand a specific time unless you read the original texts of that time. You cannot understand the texts unless you know something about the surrounding events that impacted on the lives of those writing them.

The fictions of an age are never divorced from the facts of that age. Recorded history begins with written texts, and all such surviving records, unless they are driest of ledger book accounts of trade and storehouse, are forms of literature with some of the lines between fact and fiction blurred.

Even in the oldest surviving accounting columns or non-fiction descriptions of trade deals between individuals, for instance, we sometimes find digressions of complaint and shards of personality as an ancient trader bemoans an unreliable supplier or an onerous tax. In these we get the more human dimensions of the story, and sometimes a startling sense of connection where very ordinary troubles from alien cultures seem astonishingly close to our own burdens today.

We get this connection buried sometimes in inventories, as powerfully as we receive it from poems of lament or love or from moving funeral inscriptions and orations. Anywhere where human beings speak in their own voice of their own thoughts and feelings, and where that is preserved as a text, we get a sense of the person behind the words….and we are reading literature and history at the very same time.

We know little of a place and time without engaging with the thoughts and words of those living there and then, and the long aeons without writing or languages we can decipher remain far more mysterious than known despite all the advances of archeology, technology and research available to us today.

This is partly due to the fact that history is human. Without our presence and interpretation, without our suffering and joy, we are not discussing history…before Man stands on the rock of Earth and shares a thought on that experience, we are only discussing geology.

But history teaching when I was first at university some thirty odd years ago had long been dominated by the determinism, reductionism, and materialism (dialectical materialism) of Marxist historians. It was thought more real and historical to study the dietary habits of peasant and lord rather than the actions of key individuals. I can remember one lecture that seemed to be entirely about grain supply fluctuations, which no doubt when people starve are a very important consideration….but which when presented solely as figures and charts deprived of human agency tell us absolutely nothing.

I had a few lecturers who were much better than this, but the history courses were either ones where human beings as individuals have no choice and impact on what happens or ones where every past event had to be filtered through a Marxist lens reducing everything to capitalism, exploitation, grievance and the exercise of power for malign financial purposes, even in eras where the same people told me that capitalism hadn’t been invented yet.

What was cast aside, generally, was humanity….both the understanding that historic shifts can be created by individuals and that some people have a bigger impact on history than others, and the capacity of the lecturers and thinkers themselves to be human enough to step outside their ever-present ideological frameworks in their perceptions of the past.

Just as I have always thought that history and literature are bound together, I have also assumed that it is obvious that individuals bear responsibility for their own actions, and that great (in the negative as well as positive sense) individuals bear a great deal of responsibility for the courses that history takes and the events that unfold as a consequence of their actions. To deny this seems to me absurd….even though I have tried on occasion to step outside my own assumptions and listen to other explanations.

The French Revolutionary Terror required many active participants, but to deny Robespierre’s pivotal part is as counter-factual as assuming that Nazism would have emerged in exactly the same form without Hitler.

Which leads me on to another curious contradiction….many contemporary historians and academics seem very intent on denying the heroic impact of individuals who do great good or make themselves into heroes. These are all dismissed as merely fortunate men with feet of clay, as hypocrites and egomaniacs. Yet the same interpreters of history are actually firmly convinced that individuals can have huge and disastrous effects, which others are swept along with, if they are evil. They pretend to regard individuals as powerless to alter the dynamics of power itself or the supposedly inevitable march of history towards what they consider progress or towards some socialist, Globalist or Communist utopia….but at the same time they worship Marx or Barack Obama or Pope Leo or George Floyd.

In other words they have their heroes, as pathetically unworthy of respect as those individuals may be, while denying human agency in every other way.

And here I want to come to a hero of the Left who seems to me to be, today, more influential even than Marx and more related to modern evils even than an event like the French Revolution (where the very designation of ‘left’ was given birth).

I want to talk about the world’s first progressive, who was also the world’s first global citizen.

Because this figure shows how extraordinarily influential Ancient Greece remains on Western Civilisation, and on how great an impact an individual can have….even when few are aware of it.

The world’s first Progressive Globalist was a fifth century Greek philosopher called Diogenes of Sinope. There is an excellent short description of his background that appears in 7 Greeks, a collection of major Greek poets and thinkers selected and translated by Guy Davenport, but unfortunately copyright restrictions prevent a lengthy quote. I’ll offer my own version of it instead, but I urge anyone who can get hold of a copy of 7 Greeks to read it.

Diogenes was born in 404 BC in Sinope, a Greek city on the Black Sea in modern Turkey. His family were disgraced and exiled when his father, an official of the mint, was caught debasing the coinage. From affluent beginnings Diogenes became an outcast who would come to reject material possessions and famously live on the streets among packs of wild dogs, deprived of all possessions save a barrel, tub or jar in which he slept. Despite his impoverishment and some rather severe peculiarities, the exile managed to study philosophy in Athens under the more conventional Antisthenes, particularly taking advantage of the free public lectures provided by philosophical Athenians in the plaza and in locations such as gymnasiums (Antisthenes favoured a gymnasium called The Silver Hound).

The Cynic school of philosophy that Diogenes founded takes its name from the Greek for ‘dog’, and Diogenes as well as living among canines described himself as one (“I am Diogenes, the dog…one who fawns upon those who give me anything, barks at those who give me nothing, and bites the rogues”.).

In terms of the period in which he operated the long life of Diogenes straddled the most tumultuous period of the Greek city states and particularly the most significant years of the Athenian Republic. He was five years old when Socrates took hemlock, and 57 when Plato died at the age of 80. He was 48 years old when Alexander the Great was born, and 68 when Alexander took the throne. The proud Athens of Euripides and Sophocles was, through his lifetime, humbled by Spartan defeat, and then incorporated in Alexander’s Macedonian Empire. Once the greatest city of philosophy, culture and education in the Greek world, by his death his adopted city (which he never loved) was being supplanted by Alexandria as the jewel of learning and sophistication in the Ancient World.

In personality Diogenes was a quite literally execrable character. He was sharp tongued, insulting, acerbic, and deliberately rude. He loved to outrage public decency. His philosophy asserted that any private act was equally valid in public, and that public and social morals were hypocritical and arbitrary. One of his famous aphorisms was that anything a person does by their nature is natural, that all bodily functions are equally valid in any context. If it is publicly acceptable to see to the needs of the body when hungry, it should also be publicly acceptable to masturbate and defecate in the market, theatre or in other public spaces, a philosophy that Diogenes took delight in putting into practice.

He rejected all social morality as false, enjoyed outraging and disgusting others, and saw freedom as the right to do whatever he pleased wherever he pleased regardless of others. When criticised for his father’s family shame and his own public indecencies, he replied that the job of a philosopher was to “debase the coinage” in a similar manner to which his father had debased real currency. Diogenes meant that the coin of respectability was purchased by hypocrisy and conformity, and that a free, honest and rational man did not worry about the outrage of others but expressed his wants, desires, needs and bodily functions without shame.

In fact, according to Diogenes, since worldly goods occupy the thoughts and aims of most men, and since most men do in private what they condemn in public, the homeless tramp outraging sensibilities was a truer philosopher and a more rounded human being than others, and a person who more fully possessed themselves. Diogenes made it his mission to shock and disgust what Marx would some 21 centuries later call bourgeois morality. Diogenes was described as a ‘mad Socrates’, but set out to offend and revolt and “corrupt the youth” of Athens far more than Socrates ever did.

Now the first parallel I’m going to draw with contemporary progressivism should be fairly obvious from the above. In setting out to disgust and offend social taboos and in regarding social morals as inherently hypocritical, and in seeing no distinction between what is acceptable in private and what is acceptable in public, Diogenes was a one man modern Pride Festival. He told people to be proud of things for which they were traditionally told to be ashamed of. Even according due consideration to gay rights and the fact that people should not, generally speaking, be attacked or shamed for consenting sexual acts between adults when they confine them to private spaces, the modern Pride and LGBTQ+ activism tactic of making more and more extreme fetishes a matter of public celebration strongly recalls the attitudes of Diogenes. Diogenes was the grandfather of the notion that individual rights encompass extreme perversion, exhibitionism, fetish and disgusting or unhygienic and unsanitary actions in public.

When Diogenes asserted that he had an innate right to masturbate in public because it was a natural act, frankly this is directly comparable to arguments in favour of bondage and fetish displays in public, or arguments suggesting that arresting men who solicit other men in public toilets or engage in public sex acts is ‘oppression’ and ‘homophobia’. Diogenes too would have considered it unjust and irrational to protect children or the unwilling spectator from witnessing such acts.

We can also see the Diogenes attitude, which at times is more the behaviour of a loathsome perpetual adolescent that has never been taught rational boundaries, in the artistic movements of the late nineteenth and twentieth century (lasting to our own times) which perceive the primary purpose of Art as being shocking and outraging bourgeois sensibilities and tastes, forever after manifested in artists behaving like boorish barbarians and the art world delighting in ‘shocking’ political extremes.

Diogenes would have approved of many of the things which contemporary progressives approve of, whether that was some avant-garde stage performance including bodily functions, or whether it included sexual fetish and gender confusion, or whether it included the kind of cosplay political extremism that sees many young people today becoming enthusiastic communists as a professed act of rebellion or of bands like Kneecap telling us how much they would like to be terrorists.

All this would be encompassed by a philosophy rooted in nihilistic rebellion against everything wholesome, traditional and decent.

But this is not even the sum of the relevance of Diogenes to modern times and modern political phenomena.

Diogenes shows a modern pattern in other ways too. Because while he was supposedly a great rebel denying all conformity, the ultimate individualist prepared to deny all social rules and laugh at all morality as hypocritical and arbitrary, his life saw the transition from the Greek city state to the Macedonian Empire, and it was a transition that Diogenes did not condemn. Famously, Alexander the Great said that if he had not been Alexander, he would have been Diogenes. Alexander meant that if he could not rule the world, he would utterly reject it. Alexander admired the fact that Diogenes did not care what anyone else demanded. The two men met, Diogenes was his usual astonishingly rude self, and Alexander was amused rather than offended. There seems to have been a recognition that in their very seperate ways each of them were forcing the world to accede to their will and their desire, and that neither considered the world greater than the sum of themselves. Both men died on the same day, too, as if fate itself acknowledged that these two seemingly very different figures, the world conquering young aristocrat and the rules rejecting old penniless philosopher, were in some ways the same egomaniac.

Rejecting the entire world takes just as much ego and arrogance as setting out to conquer it.

Diogenes offended and disgusted the ordinary Athenian who didn’t wish to see him masturbating on the street. But this supposed rebel actually amused and delighted those who lived in palaces. He set out to destroy old values, and those imposing a new tyranny were not at all opposed to that because it actually did not threaten them at all.

Is there not a great deal in that exactly parallel with the modern elite adoption of Luxury Communism, is there not a reminder of Athens transitioning from freedom and glory to irrelevance and submission under foreign rule, spanned by a capering philosopher-fool outraging traditional limits, in the decline and transition of our current civilisation, where once again the elites and the people in palaces actually sponsor and encourage those who disgust the rest of us?

There is one modern political inheritance that directly honours Diogenes and sees him as a founding father. And that tradition is anarchism. Anarchists have long seen Diogenes as their precursor and long admired his rejection of all social rules and inherited social morality. But anarchists too are the individualist fools who serve a collectivist totalitarian end. They too are the capering foot soldiers, either philosophically or actually, who usher in a period of greater tyranny. The Communist movement grew alongside and sometimes out of the Anarchist movement. The anarchists claim to be rejecting all authority, but in repeatedly attacking existing or traditional rules only make the ushering in of a new tyranny (something like Communism or Islam) much easier.

They tell themselves they are rebel iconoclasts, while every stone they break and statue they topple builds the foundations of a new, Communist palace. They say that they oppose bootlickers and submissives, not realising that they are the least aware and most controlled servants of power there has ever been.

Anarchists always prepare the way for Communists, who are much more collectivist and much more oppressive than traditional western political settlements are. All things at their ultimate extreme become their opposites, and the lovers of chaos always build a New Order more oppressive than the last. They assert as virtue what they deliver as vice….much like a man claiming that wanking furiously in the marketplace makes a profound philosophical point.

Diogenes, like the street Anarchists of modern times, prepared the way for Communism. One of his other aphorisms was that “money is the metropolis of evil”. This influenced even St Paul, who attended a Cynic school of philosophy in Tarsus. “the love of money is the root of all evils”. It’s not just compassion and Christ’s generosity of spirit that can be distorted by modern progressives, but also this concept, so close to Communist framings regarding capitalism, which comes via St Paul from Diogenes the Cynic.

Nor should we let Globalists free from the hook of being the inheritors and disciples of the degenerate Greek philosopher. They, too, share those sensibilities of shock, vulgarity and transgression. They are the kind of people who consider it the height of sophistication to praise ‘art’ that is a scatological, perverse or obscene. and they too are opposed to the inherited nation state and the inherited moral and social values that make sense.

Along with all his other faults, Diogenes was the first man in history, so far as we know, to declare “I am a citizen of the world”. He rejected national loyalty along with public morality. He literally preferred encompassing tyranny (Alexander) and actual slavery (he seems to have willingly entered into a condition of slavery whereby he became the tutor of the children of an elite fool) to ordinary respectability and regional loyalty. As one of the founding fathers of the Cynic school of philosophy, his opponents turned the word cynic into an insult…..but how extraordinarily right they were. Diogenes was also one of the earliest people to describe himself as a cosmopolitan, a citizen of anywhere, a man without loyalties or limits, a man proud of his basest displays….and today his tone, his nihilistic selfishness, and his essential vacuity repeats all around us.

Today, his may be the most widely dispersed personality type in the modern world.

Diogenes is the father of millions.