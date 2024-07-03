The Supreme Court decision on Presidential immunity has raised some interesting responses.

In a Facebook post, I referenced the fact that those on the Trump side celebrating the ruling as a huge win might be a little premature. The ruling actually represents a typical Supreme Court balancing act, offering to the Trump side the acknowledgment that Presidential immunity exists and even applies to a President the media and the Democrat regime hates. But this is qualified by not offering any condemnation of the way the trial that prompted the Supreme Court decision (and several others) represent a grotesque assault on the basic civil liberties of Trump and other defendants and the roughshod trampling of pretty much every principle of justice the western world has held to be important since the days of Magna Carta.