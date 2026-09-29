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Derek Sibthorpe's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe
Sep 29

Shabanna Bad-mood has announced her intention to 'end the smuggling gangs' by making safe routes for 'asylum seekers' which means employing the 'gangs' to bring them in 'legally'. She also wants to bring in women from Afghanistan and 'Palestine' which will bring comfort for the 'asylum seekers' in their HMO accommodation. The existential terror threat to Britain is from people like my 89 year-old widowed English friend who has just returned in his car from two weeks in France and had his car searched at U.K. Customs and given a body scan with a wand as he is, obviously, a potential far-right threat to the Britain that he and his 100% English forebears were born and grew-up in.

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Thomas F Davis's avatar
Thomas F Davis
Sep 29Edited

Iran’s war against All began in 1979. One of their statements of intent was uttered by an Iranian general about 30 years ago: “We have identified 25 targets that if destroyed will bring down Anglo-American civilization. We are quite serious about this.”

Such statements demonstrate that the idea of third party nefarious actors dragging the UK into war is a fantasy. The UK was dragged into war in 1979 by the nefarious actors in Tehran. Like most of the world, the UK has had the luxury to pretend that the Iranians are mere ankle nippers.

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