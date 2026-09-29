Above: an image of the arrested Fairford Five. They have been released on bail after the material in the vans was found to not constitute a viable bomb, but s terrorism investigation is proceeding.

On September 27, 2026 five men were arrested and subsequently released on bail following a suspected terror plot at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. The arrests followed reports of three white vans being spotted near the base. Reports state that a local farmer spotted the vans and saw masked men behaving suspiciously, and that this person (apparently female) then called 999.

Since RAF Fairford is used as a US Airforce base, Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) were alerted and led the responses. A 400 meter cordon was established around the van and approximately 85 households in the village of Whelford were evacuated while an army bomb disposal unit used remote controlled robot to examine the vehicles.

Five men were arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act and of preparation for a terrorist attack. They were subsequently released on bail while investigators allegedly probe links to a foreign state, namely Iran, which has publicly denied involvement. The BBC and others have reported the alleged Iranian link.

The responses have come in these forms:

Mainstream media have concentrated on the alleged Iranian links. US sources have done the same with Marco Rubio stating that there is clear evidence of foreign involvement. Mainstream media and search engines have been very quick to frame the potential terrorist attack as one involving “five British nationals in their 20s from London” as the Brave AI puts it. James O’Brien, the LBC Radio host who always tends to lead the charge on these kind of responses, devoted an entire segment to the Bririshness of the arrested men. Alternative media has been flooded with responses calling the incident a false flag event. Some of these alternative media narratives have claimed Israeli involvement in a plot to get the British public to support attacks on Iran. James O’Brien has used these alternative media responses to press his standard and familiar narrative of ‘rightwing lunacy’ and ‘Far Right extremism’….ignoring the fact of course that many of the Israel hating conspiracy theories comes from leftwing sources.

In other words, the incident is already shrouded in obfuscating layers of official, mainstream and alternative bullshit, involving the ever present modern desires to minimise criticism of foreign born or non-white or non-British people, maximise criticism of the White British and rightwing people, endorse State militarism and moves towards war, and maximise hatred towards Israel and Jews.

Both minimising criticism of foreign people and maximising criticism of British people is accomplished by prioritising the claim that the arrested men are British. What is carefully left unmentioned by such responses are the names of the arrested men (are these of British or obviously immigrant origin?), the colour of the arrested men (photographs seem to indicate that none or possibly only one of them were white) and the religious and cultural backgrounds of the arrested men.

It would be a pretty safe bet to bet your life that these ‘British’ men are all first, second or third generation immigrants who aren’t called David Smith. This of course is the reality and the likelihood that Must Not Be Named.

It would also be an almost entirely safe bet to bet your life on the fact that these men are not Tommy Robinson supporters, Daniel Thomas supporters, or working class whites who object to open borders, mass immigration and asylum hotels. The overwhelming likelihood is that if it is interrupted criminal activity other than terrorism, they aren’t White British but belong to some ethnic gang, and if it is terrorism (independent or linked to a foreign State) it won’t be rightwing in nature but Islamic in nature, or leftwing in nature.

All of these things are obvious to everyone, and indeed are reflected in statistical evidence regarding who commits most gang related crimes and who commits most acts of terrorism and even who still lives in London.

The overwhelmingly least likely involvement is that of rightwing genuinely British people whose ancestors have lived in the UK for a very long time. That reality of course does not form the basis of any response you will see in mainstream media OR alternative media.

The evidence that exists is that these men were non-white and their Britishness will be, if it does exist, a matter of a passport rather than of being members of the majority demographic of the British Isles.

This is not to say that terrorism or crime from white people should be ignored. It is to say, accurately, that the White British are FAR less likely to be engaged in terrorism than (especially Islamic) immigrants are, and that no media responses dare or want to tell that basic truth. Nor do they want to tell the second basic truth, that if white people are involved in terrorism, it is overwhelmingly more likely that they are leftwing terrorists rather than rightwing ones.

All of this covers the inherent, malicious, evil bias of the mainstream media and of commentators like James O’Brien, who insist on and prioritise the ‘Britishness’ of the arrested men purely to deflect from these facts and try to load hatred on the people least likely to commit acts of terrorism.

But there is another ‘loading operation’ of this kind which occurs again and again, and that of course is a similar desire to shift blame from the most likely perpetrators to…..Israel, Mossad and the Jews (another category of least likely perpetrator).

A typical example of this comes from a source called Council Estate Media. I’ll share some of their commentary:

“For the past few months, we’ve been told by people with a crystal ball that an attack on UK soil was imminent, and now it’s finally happened. There was an incident at RAF Fairford last night that resulted in 85 homes being evacuated. The media would like you to know this incident was terrifying. So terrifying, in fact, that you should probably get ready for war.

This is an emerging story, but here’s what I’ve managed to piece together so far. Given the media seems to be making this up as it goes along, some of the details are probably gonna change. Needless to say, they have plot holes to fill…

A farmer was driving home in the early hours of the morning and she noticed three white vans blocking the road. No one was inside them. She turned around and spotted a bunch of Middle Eastern-looking boys running off into the woods. Those woods were incredibly dark, but thankfully, she has the eyes of an owl. She was able to work out their ethnicity through the shadow of the trees, despite the fact they were wearing masks.

She called an emergency line that locals had been given for just such a scenario, but no one could be bothered to answer. She called 999 and police came out within ten minutes of her call. When they arrived, they said they’d first been notified nearly an hour ago, but hadn’t bothered doing anything. There were no routine security patrols around the base either. It’s basically the sloppiest security effort since Netanyahu gave standdown orders on October 7……

It seems more likely this was a performance rather than a serious attack. Shortly after it happened, we had a news crew flying above Fairford in a helicopter, showing the location of B1 Stealth Bombers and other sensitive things. If there was a real threat, that’s the last thing they would allow.

Now you have to ask yourself which parties would benefit from this. Israel needs us to join its war, the US needs to keep using Fairford to bomb Iran, and the UK needs to justify its involvement.

Even though we attacked Iran first, they will probably spin it into something like this: “Iran is attacking the UK, even though we are a neutral party. Therefore we have no choice but to get involved”. This would be a terrible legal and moral argument, but it just needs to convince stupid people. We have to make sure stupid people are not taken in by this crap.”

Now there is lots along this line in the Council Estate Media post that I’ve not shared, but this gives you the core of it.

It was Da Joos.

But of course it wasn’t just Da Joos. It was Da Joos working with the US Airforce, with Donald Trump (he gets a specific mention in the bit I didn’t share), and with the UK government and the Labour Party.

And a highly trained female farmer who is actually a security asset.

The narrative here is spectacularly stupid.

It is that the USA and Da Joos of Israel and the British State (led by the Labour Party) conspired to create a fake terrorist incident in order to persuade the British public to go to war with Iran.

It is that Andy Burnham (just like Donald Trump) works for Benjamin Netanyahu.

There are, to put it politely, a few problems with this narrative, which might be evident to people who aren’t Jew hating lunatics.

As well as being ludicrous in terms of the alleged benefits to Israel (who, let’s face it, are now much more competent and well equipped than we British are militarily and have been handling Iran pretty efficiently on their own or with minimal US assistance) it is ludicrous in terms of the active partners in the ‘conspiracy’.

This Labour government, like the Labour Party as a whole, hates both Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump. We can list the problems with the idea that the Labour led British State is working under the orders of Da Joos to allow war against Iran as follows:

The Labour Party is dependent on Muslim votes in key constituencies which they are desperate to appease and get back from Muslim independents and the Green Party.

The Labour government have been repeated and strong opponents of US and Israeli ME policy and the Iran interventions.

The same Labour government recognised ‘Palestine’ at a crucial moment, granting Hamas legitimacy and making the US and Israel furious.

The Labour government have issued repeated denunciations of Israel.

The Labour Foreign Secretary issued a major statement to Parliament endorsing the Gazan Genocide lie which enraged the Israelis.

The same Labour government has been praised by Hamas for its anti-Israel stance.

The Labour Party is full of representatives and voters who despise Israel and are profound antisemites.

This Labour government's policies and attitudes are such that a large percentage of British Jews are contemplating leaving Britain since they no longer consider it safe for them to live here.

The majority of Labour voters would not care in the least if a US Airforce base in the UK was subject to a terrorist attack. It certainly wouldn’t make them support a British attack on Iran. The Israelis, unlike online conspiracy theorists, are smart enough to know this.

The Israelis have been so infuriated by this Labour government that they have stopped cooperating with us under the traditional Five Eyes system of aligned intelligence agencies. They do not share sensitive information with us because they no longer trust us. They certainly would not trust us enough to join a false flag event with this Labour government directing UK intelligence operations.

A similar situation applies with the US. The US administration does not trust or respect our government, and are furious with its failures to support the Iran interventions. Even more, it is furious with Labour election interference in the US and British connections to operations like the Russian Collusion Hoax. In turn, the Labour government despises Donald Trump. The idea that the two would be acting together to concoct a reason to attack Iran is absurd.

The efforts of the British military industrial complex and its aligned politicians ARE working furiously to drag the UK into a full war. But it’s not a war against Iran that they want. Such a war would be deeply unpopular with the Muslim votes Labour needs. Their efforts are instead entirely geared towards war with Russia over Ukraine.

All of these factors make the ‘Fairford was da Joos orchestrating a false flag’ argument the kind of retarded logic outline that only prior, existing mental and moral degeneracy can explain. It is too stupid to be entertained by anyone other than an existing Jew hater…..just as the need to declare these arrested men ‘British’ only occurs to those who hate the native White British.

In both cases what we are getting is events twisted to fit the pre-existing narrative of prejudice and hate. For someone like James O’Brien, it has to be twisted to endorse his prejudices against the White British and the Right. For someone like whoever operates the Council Estate Media account, it has to be twisted round to endorse their prejudices against da Joos.

None of this says that false flags don’t occur. I am someone who considers it glaringly obvious that J6 in the US was a false flag event (a position yet again confirmed by newly released FBI documents covering the number of FBI agents whose presence was planned for months before a Trump led election protest was announced).

It’s just screamingly stupid to apply it to the Fulford incident in a way that pretends that the US administration and the UK administration are allies directed by da Joos of Israel.

Nothing could be further from the truth and more obviously contrary to the existing evidence and the confirmed nature of the three parties supposedly acting together.

Still, I suppose Council Estate Media are doing a great job of pushing up ticket sales for Macklemore’s Terrorism Support Tour. Special guests Kneecap?

They probably have a national lottery grant. But this world is controlled by the White British Far Right and Da Joos of Israel……of course it is.