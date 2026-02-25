Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
13h

The American and European Left should be ashamed of how recklessly they deploy the term “White Christian Nationalism” as a catch-all smear against citizens who value faith, heritage, and national sovereignty. In both the U.S. and across Western Europe, political and media elites increasingly conflate church attendance, border enforcement, or cultural continuity with extremism. That is not a serious debate—it is character assassination. Loving your country and practicing Christianity are not crimes, nor are they threats to pluralism. When progressive movements treat majority traditions as inherently suspect while elevating every other identity as untouchable, they abandon equality and embrace selective tolerance. That double standard corrodes democratic trust.

Reply
Share
Jeremy Stewardson's avatar
Jeremy Stewardson
10h

We used to have a very clear idea in Britain of who we were and what we were . We were British and most of us were white with a sprinkling of Commonwealth citizens and visitors , some of whom weren’t white . That was fine . Then the soviets dreamt up this long term psy-op plan for Britain - to demoralise the country . There were plenty of “useful idiots” here , to help spread these ideas , firstly through academia , then the press and then through the institutions on which the country was built . Successive generations were able to grow the army of “idiots”, to the extent that the country’s education system became an anti British indoctrination programme . Cut to today and we have had our language altered , our belief system changed and our approach to our own best interests so crippled by doubts we are just short of committing national suicide .

We are British . This is our country . It has a tremendous heritage of which we should be proud . We have Commonwealth members have rights here , Irish people also , then guests and visitors. We are justified in wanting them to fit in with us - if they don’t , they have to leave .

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Jupp · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture