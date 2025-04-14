In one of Joe Rogan’s recent podcast episodes Rogan hosted a conversation featuring the American libertarian comedian and podcaster Dave Smith and the British conservative historian and commentator Douglas Murray. Both men have commented extensively on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Murray’s latest book which has been championed by Donald Trump, is centred on that conflict (On Democracies and Death Cults). Dave Smith backed Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

There are areas of agreement between the two figures. Both have been highly critical of leftwing progressive extremism, both have critiqued and mocked the social, racial and gender extremes of wokeness and contemporary progressive ideology. Nominally at least both hold to the idea of a limited State with limited powers, Smith from the perspective of a libertarian minarchist and anarcho-capitalist of the Rothbard School whose principal political hero and influence is Ron Paul, and Murray as a traditional British conservative whose position derives from both an ancient Anglo-Saxon sense of liberty and from the tradition established by Edmund Burke of a belief in the superiority of an organic evolvement of a political system in preference to violent revolution and overweening power from either the State or those who oppose the State.

In terms of domestic policy US libertarianism and British conservatism should actually not be separated by differences of kind, but of degree. US libertarianism is the more radical and extreme inheritor of British conservatism in ways that are actually quite complex. The British conservative tradition arises from the gradual restraint of the powers of both Church and King, and the growth of Parliament as the manifestation of the will of the People. The British conservative has ancient liberty, Common Law and the ‘rights of a freeborn Englishman’ in the place of the more formally defined inalienable rights of the US Constitution and the more general Enlightenment principles of the Declaration of Independence. But the first is the seed of the second, which is why Americans even in contest with Britain have referred so frequently to Magna Carta and the English Bill of Rights (on which the American version is modelled). Washington himself declared at the start of his Revolutionary enterprise that he was fighting for his rights as a ‘freeborn Englishman’.

The shared belief in limited government is a deep one (which makes the horrors of contemporary Statism, Globalism, and Progressive Tyranny as enacted in recent times all the more obvious to BOTH American libertarians and real British conservatives).

In another sense the American Revolution might seem the very opposite of Burkean conservatism. Burke’s principal point, especially in Reflections on the Revolution in France, is that violent uprisings are inherently prone to do more harm than good. Burke of course proved prescient in predicting French Revolutionary Terror, and this has ever since been the foundation stone of British conservatism, that a political system must grow by evolution, or else sudden change and violent discord will introduce a greater tyranny than before. This is a formulation that has been very good in granting Britain unusual political stability (compared to European neighbours) and would seem to be one inimical to the foundation of the US through armed Revolutionary struggle.

But actually Burke’s own response to the American Revolution was very different to his response to the French Revolution. Burke considered justice and right to lay on the side of the American colonists precisely because George III’s colonial governance had introduced novel injustices (new taxes and fines, together with impositions such as the billeting of troops via the Quartering Acts) that were not applied in Britain and that were, as far as Burke saw it, insults to the dignity and liberty traditionally accorded to subjects of the Crown. Burke argued for the immediate removal of these injustices and for a reconciliation with the American Revolutionaries, even after armed conflict had broken out. He expressed support for the justice of the colonists position at the start of the War, lamented the war itself as an unnecessary civil war between the same people, and argued for peace, forgiveness and swiftly renewed amicable relations at the end of the war. He so strongly opposed the War that when the King called for special church services praying for military victory, Burke publicly excoriated the move as a ‘satanic’ one and argued that the only thing British churches should be praying for was peace.

These actions led an American historian, discussing Burke’s attitude to the American Revolution in an article from 2022, to say this:

“From my perspective, Burke was a vital ally in the cause, as patriotic to the American cause as any American revolutionary leader. He not only defended our cause, he did so in a way that could have easily been regarded as treasonous by his own people.”

And why did Burke do this? Because the belief in ancient English liberty is the father of the American belief in inalienable rights. Both assert that there are things which the State, be it headed by a King or not, may not do to the subject or citizen. Both assert that the powers who rule are limited by the inherent rights of the individual, that government is limited by liberty.

All of this may seem a long way from the Rogan podcast, but it is vital to understand that radical Anerican ideas of having no government at all or at most extremely limited government ultimately derive from conservative English ideas of limiting the power of the State and avoiding injustice and Revolution in the first place by refusing to impose novel injustices.

Of course, British official conservatism has long betrayed the liberty of the English themselves in the modern era, and now routinely denies even the existence of an English ethnicity and its claim upon its own land, let alone feeling some kind of liberty and ethnicity based blood bond with its own people and with Americans descended from English and British colonials. Murray would probably be horrified by any Washingtonian or Burkean expression, in the modern age, of the idea that the liberties of the UK or US citizen are both the consequences of the existence of a specific people and the exclusive possession of those people. One of the few moments of agreement between Dave Smith and Douglas Murray was in their shared and very modern rejection of ‘racialism’.

Both seen unaware that racialism can be cast as a positive protector of liberties as well as a negative excuse for hatred and oppression. The Founders of the US that Smith admires, and the Burkean heritage that Murray admires, would actually be somewhat bewildered by the notion that shared values derived from shared blood is an automatically evil proposition. That’s a contemporary understanding based solely on late 19th and 20th century thinking, and embedded in the modern consciousness by the Civil Rights Movement, by the ‘legacy of slavery’, by Marxist and Cultural Marxist propaganda, and by the post World War II conflation of any expression of white nationalism in particular as being always the same as Far Right racial supremacism or German National Socialism. Both a libertarian comedian who sees all government as the conspiracy of the most successful brigands whose power rests solely on their monopoly of violence, and a modern British conservative who sees Rogan’s engagement with just about anyone as a dangerous rightwing flirtation with the extreme of Nazism, actually agree on a false modern proposition: that race awareness is always evil.

But it was race awareness, essentially, that made Edmund Burke so sympathetic to American revolutionaries, that made Burke pray for peace with those colonial rebels, and that made Americans in turn so often capable of swiftly forgetting the animus of the Revolutionary War and forging with Britain a lasting friendship afterwards. The mutual ethnicity, culture, religion, language and identity that makes civil wars particularly vicious when they occur, as disagreements within a family may be more vicious than those with a mere neighbour, also supply the shared values and understandings that reforge alliance from the flames of war more easily and rapidly than new alliances are made with stranger peoples of more alien background.

Before modern mass immigration and most especially before Marxist lessons on Nazi atrocity, before the itself racist conflation of white with evil, the idea that blood ties could be the same as cultural value ties, and a positive bond conducive to fuller liberty rather than a stepping stone to the oppression of others, was commonplace, and existed in the minds of both the Founders of the US and the principal founder of British conservatism.

And here we cone to the thorniest part of the disagreement between Smith and Murray. The chief bone of their contention and the controversy of their disagreement lies in their divergent attitudes to Israel and to the ‘Palestinian’ cause. It’s not disagreement on the size of government or on radical ideas regarding economics that really divides them, but different attitudes to the Middle East. It’s foreign policy, together with degree of distrust or trust in mainstream expertise, that truly divides them. Murray has been one of the strongest supporters of Israel and Israeli efforts in response to the Hamas atrocities of October 7th 2024, whilst Smith has sided almost entirely with the Palestinians and with the idea that the Israelis are the true aggressor in the conflict.

I should say here that I was unfamiliar with David Smith before the Rogan organisation of a podcast debate between him and Murray. So to be fair in writing this I listened not only to the debate with Murray but also to about four or five hours of other podcasts and interviews where Smith expressed his views. In Murray’s case I’ve been seeing him interviewed and listening to him in debate for more than a decade and I’ve read a couple of his books. In the case of Darryl Cooper who Smith and Murray discuss I’ve watched some of his long form podcast productions, although not many of them, and watched his entire Tucker Carlson appearance as well. I think this amount of engagement is sufficient to comment accurately on all three although I’ve not by any means read everything or heard everything from any of them.

Here is the initial Facebook post I made in immediate response to the Rogan podcast episode:

“I have mixed feelings on Douglas Murray.

He’s superb on Israel and Hamas and deserves enormous credit for that.

He’s generally good on western civilisation.

And he’s right on the gullibility of people like Joe Rogan or Tucker Carlson when they feature utter filth like Darryl Cooper.

But at the same time he often plays within boundaries defined by Globalists. He’s unlikely to ever suffer for the truth the way Tommy Robinson has, because he’s a member of the ruling class.

He’s also a credentialist who doesn’t call out Jew hating bullshit from the likes of Cooper on the grounds of the idiocy and evil of the theories themselves. He calls them out on the wrong terms, arguing that only ‘experts’ are allowed to speak.

It’s not that Cooper isn’t a credentialed academic expert that’s the problem. It’s that he says things which any even mildly informed person should know are evil and not true.

And we have seen just how evil and false the ‘acknowledged experts’ can be, again and again and again. We have seen it on Trump, on foreign policy, on economic policy that harms ordinary people, on NATO, most spectacularly on COVID, and on Ukraine.

Murray is right on Israel and Jew hatred, both morally right and factually right. But on Ukraine and on academic expertise and on COVID and on NATO he seems to be a standard ‘Con Inc’ supporter of a false consensus and of the model that has failed ordinary people.

Trump praises him, but Murray is of the class and has some of the attitudes that sneer at populism.

Joe Rogan is nowhere near as bright as Murray, but his gullible willingness to talk to anyone and listen to them has both advantages (on things like COVID) and severe disadvantages (on things like platforming pseudo historians and genuine crackpot grifters). Similarly Murray’s respectability has both advantages (on identifying the crackpot grifters) and severe disadvantages (on refusing to apply this discernment to mainstream institutions and the entire post 1945 settlement).

Independent logic and knowledge(and not the credentialed status Murray supports) is what tells you when both the mainstream and alternative voices are lying.”

Having since gone away and watched much more content with Smith in it, I think the points expressed above remain true.

The fact is that Murray seems to have entered the debate belligerently, perhaps through personal conviction and emotion (which is understandable to an extent) or perhaps through instruction. Rogan introduces him and Smith as people who agree on wokeness and leftwing extremism, but who differ on other topics and states that he respects and admires both of them. Murray immediately responds with an interrupting question essentially castigating Rogan for the kind of people he ‘platforms’ and lends credence to. Murray begins with some truly terrible arguments-seeming to assert that Rogan and Smith can’t speak on Israel because they have never been there, a ludicrous point to make which, as Smith partly points out, would mean that most of us couldn’t speak on any topic at all or any conflict outside of one happening in our own street. Murray merges this into a general appeal to authority and credentialism, pointing out that few of the people Rogan talks to are credentialed experts such as tenured historians or academics. Murray states that the rightwing is now flirting with radical extremism in the same way the progressive Left has excused extremism for decades and for example has minimised the horrors of communism.

In the initial stages of the debate Rogan and Smith both seem surprised by Murray’s vehemence and immediate attack posture, and for a neutral or uninformed witness this tends to suggest that Murray is performing badly, dishonestly or unfairly. The natural tendency for someone who comes into the podcast without already strongly supporting Smith or Murray is to see Murray being aggressive and using some very bad faith weak argumentation in the form of logical fallacies like the appeal to authority and therefore be inclined to side more with Smith. There’s even been a clip swiftly created that intersects Murray’s own comments on logical fallacies and bad faith arguments as responses to Murray’s comments in the Rogan podcast. In that, Murray for example tells us that one can know a situation accurately without personally experiencing it and criticises ‘lived experience’ as the sole criteria of judgement, an understanding thar is contrasted directly with his absurd idea in the Rogan podcast that one must touch the ground in Israel to comment on the war in Gaza.

To some extent this mockery is justified. Arguing that only experts can have a say is phenomenally stupid and anti-democratic, particularly in an era of increasing censorship of truthful and accurate comment and particularly in the aftermath of repeated examples of ‘the experts’ being wildly inaccurate or deliberately lying (Murray later acknowledges this recent history in reference to COVID masking and lab leak origin, which all three men recognised as false policy backed by dishonest expertise). At this stage, the general principles of honest debate favour Smith rather than Murray. One is belligerent, one is calm, one immediately deploys ridiculous logical fallacies and elitist sneering, one points that out while seemingly having entered the debate with a friendlier attitude.

With all that said, though, I think what a lot of the criticism of Murray following the debate misses is that Rogan and Smith almost as quickly succumb to different errors. It’s within the first ten or twenty minutes as the debate turns to Darryl Cooper that Rogan and Smith show their own flaws, flaws just as obvious as Murray’s emotive aggression and patrician assumption of intellectual superiority. Because when it gets down to actual specifics, whether on the Israel Palestinian conflict or what people Rogan has hosted have actually said, it’s Murray who is being most accurate, both factually and morally. And this is most evident regarding Darryl Cooper.

Murray points out that Darryl Cooper describes Churchill as the main villain of World War II. Rogan is quick to try to quash this point, saying this is not what Cooper says. Rogan says that Cooper raises the point about Churchill as a joke with an ‘Anglo-Saxon’ friend and Smith joins that by trying to cast Cooper’s words as a sort of playful thought experiment, mere hyperbole for the purposes of entertainment, suggesting that if you add ‘of course Churchill didn’t commit as many atrocities as Hitler’ that excuses the whole thing.

Only I’ve watched now, at length, Cooper, Smith and Tucker Carlson all talking about Churchill as the real villain of World War II. The defence of Cooper by saying he didn’t really mean that is a false one. Not only did Cooper mean it, but Tucker Carlson and Smith have also agreed with it too. In Smith’s appearance on Tucker’s podcast, Tucker starts on a segment where he opines that he doesn’t understand why Churchill is revered and respected. Carlson says that Churchill dragged his nation (and the US) into the most devastating war in history to defend Poland, but then gave a Poland to the Soviets at the end of World War II. Smith agrees with that, just as Smith and Rogan and Tucker have all nodded along, in person or by subsequent support, when Cooper trashes Churchill.

It’s clear what, policy wise, leads Smith and Tucker to this point. Both are people horrified by modern US foreign policy and its effects, by perpetual war since World War II, by modern neocon military adventurism, and by the devastating costs in life and treasure of failed and disastrous neocon wars in Libya, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and of course in support for Ukraine and involvement in the Maidan Uprising which started Ukraine on a path to war with Russia. Having found that modern US leaders have consistently lied the US into unnecessary wars since WWII, wars costing trillions of dollars and resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths, they have cast their minds back through history and looked at World War II as the origin point of modern American Empire.

Because George Bush and Tony Blair lied about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, or because every foreign threat is described as a new Hitler by those whose only historic reference is pre World War II appeasement, the scepticism regarding perpetual war must be applied, too, to the Allied leaders of World War II (although there seems to be very little need from these American isolationist doves to question Roosevelt, Eisenhower or Truman, or Patton or anyone American….all the scepticism falls on Churchill).

Smith describes World War Two as beginning the era of American Empire, which is largely correct, but seems to extrapolate from that the idea that Churchill somehow deceived the US into the war and is to blame for both US involvement and for the war itself. In another interview he talks about a document from US neocons setting out the desire for several contemporary wars. I’ve no doubt that such documents exist and that senior US neocons planned going into Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya etc before these wars happened. I totally agree with Smith that these wars were unnecessary and corrupt, disastrous both in cost of life and in only inspiring new generations of terrorists from bombed and broken nations. But he adds that these neocons did what they did ‘because they felt it would be good for Israel’ and then adds that the entire neocon series of unnecessary wars were “Netanyahu’s doctrine”.

So we have what is effectively a blood libel on Churchill, no different in its loathsome distortion of history than leftist Cultural Marxist points blaming Churchill for the Bengal Famine. That blood libel cannot help but excuse and support Hitler. If Churchill is the villain, then Hitler isn’t. Tucker and Smith think they are being clever and shattering a myth that has since been used to justify other wars. They aren’t. By smearing and demeaning Churchill in this way, they are insulting Britain, they are doing the opposite of what Burkean and Washingtonian shared blood and values did after the Revolutionary War, they are being massively historically inaccurate, and they are transferring blame from Nazism to the man who did more than any other individual to defeat Nazism. It is morally obscene as well as nationally insulting and historically false.

The Smith understanding of an invention called the Netanyahu Doctrine applies blood libel to Israel and to Netanyahu in the same way. Netanyahu is not responsible for US neocon wars. Israel has no more deceived the US into alliance than Britain did. US leaders made those choices. Churchill did not start World War II. Islamic persecution of Jews did not begin with the creation of modern Israel. It begins with the earliest atrocities of the entire Islamic religion. The first people the first Islamic terrorists behead are Jews. And Mohammed himself leads them in that. Modern Israel didn’t steal Palestinian land. There was no nation of Palestine to begin with, and more then 70% of the British Mandate went to the creation of Arab nations. For 80 years Israelis have offered a two state solution, and for 80 years Palestinians have preferred terrorism. The bombing of Gaza begins not because Israelis are genocidal maniacs, but because Palestinians are.

There has never been months and months of planning by Israelis before Israelis, civilian and military, invade Palestinian homes and rape, torture and murder Palestinian men, women and children. There has never been a moment in history where Israeli civilians have taken jobs working on Palestinian lands and then spied on them, delivered the details of where they live, who they are, where the children will be, straight into the hands of Israeli terrorists who then laughingly torture and murder the parents, behead babies, rape women to death, and burn children alive while sitting in the same house eating, smiling and watching. Every death that follows that is on the heads of those who planned and committed the atrocity, and not on those who justly and righteously respond to the atrocity.

Whether obscenely justifying Hamas today by blaming Israel for the consequences of Palestinian terrorism, or equally obscenely justifying Nazism in the past by pretending that Churchill and Britain are the villains of World War II, what your alternative reading of history is doing is supporting evil, exactly in the same way and with exactly the same targets as woke progressivism justifies evil.

What unites the Cooper, Smith and Tucker understanding of history is not, as leftists and progressives would argue, white racial supremacism. Smith is himself Jewish with Holocaust victims and survivors in his family. Tucker isn’t a racist in the sense of considering white people innately superior to anyone else, at least as far as anyone honest can tell. Cooper could possibly be an actual Nazi, but seems much more to be a person who has ended up minimising Nazi atrocity, denying the full horrors of the Holocaust, offering totally batshit crazy excuses for the Holocaust, on the basis of being a nerdish obsessive busily constructing an alternative vision of ‘secret history’ in the same way some other people try to prove the Egyptian pyramids were built by aliens.

What unites them is falsely casting the understanding that the modern mainstream lies about wars they want to wage, back into the past or out onto the nation of Israel. Rather then settling a truth on the shoulders of the guilty, and blaming US neocon criminals for modern neocon wars, a thing I would heartily agree with them on, they apply moral relativism and conspiracy theory to Israel today and Churchill in the past, in ways that utterly discredit the things they have got right.

You cannot support Hamas, as Smith has done very directly, and claim a higher moral ground than leftists who do the same. You cannot tell us that Darryl Cooper is a genius when Darryl Cooper gives us the evil absurdity of saying the Holocaust was accidental, and still be taken seriously. Murray used stupid logical fallacies. But Smith has excused evil moral obscenities.

And Rogan is a guy who knows very little, by his own admission, but to his credit wants to learn and to his discredit is prepared to learn from anyone.

All of them have wandered off into the long grass of delusion, although they started from the correct path of dismay at mainstream dishonesty. They are completely accurate when you want to ask them about modern Democrat Party corruption or modern neocon warmongering or about whether ordinary people have the right to an opinion or about whether wokeness makes sense or even about what a logical fallacy is…..and completely wrong on almost anything that requires real and deep historical knowledge.

Understanding World War II? understanding Israel and Palestine? They don’t have the real hinterland. They don’t have the expertise. Not the credentialed kind, the ‘I’ve read about this before today’ kind. They don’t have the actual knowledge. As absurd as Murray’s instruction to touch the soil is, as false in logical terms as any appeal to authority is, Murray is actually right on Israel because Murray knows and is thinking of the history as he examines the present. He’s wrong on Ukraine for the same reason, by the way, since he ignores the very different history there.

Both their agreements and disagreements with Murray are instructive. All of them conflate Israel and Ukraine. And that’s a profoundly ignorant thing to do. They are very different conflicts. They aren’t both examples of pointless neocon wars and they aren’t both examples of imperialist aggression. Israel is a long standing ally, Ukraine is not. Israel is fighting Islamic savages, Ukraine is fighting a Russia with which it shares very deep historical ties as a proxy for western Globalists who feel no ties to anywhere.

All of them, Smith, Murray, Rogan, (Cooper it’s harder to judge and depends on whether his views are just ludicrous or have real Nazi intent) can’t really understand ethno-nationalist conflicts because all of them, as strongly as they disagree on which side is right, are very modern ‘thinkers’ who apply almost no blood and soil thinking to their own nations. Murray for instance can recognise someone else’s existential fight for survival, can recognise that the Jews have very good reason to want a homeland and to vigorously defy genocidal terrorist assaults on that homeland, but would be very reluctant to apply that logic to, say, English people defending their homeland. Rogan would through a haze of marijuana expect everyone to get along. And Smith can empathise apparently with Muslims throughout the world when bombed by Americans or Israelis and their tribal responses to that, but seems to feel that Americans and Israelis have no right to defend themselves from Islam.

The truth is that it takes at least some tribal loyalty to recognise true friends and enemies, and they all fail that test somewhere or other.