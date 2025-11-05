On September 11th 2001 I was at my parents house, and the TV was already switched to a news channel. Like many others around the world, we watched the Twin Towers fall in real time, and we saw the clips of the planes (American Airlines flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175) hitting the towers. We saw the collapses, and we saw the huge clouds of dust and smoke race through the streets and air.

We saw some of the 2,977 deaths in more detail than others, but really everyone who saw those buildings collapse witnessed every death that day. It was the deadliest single terrorist atrocity not just in US history on US soil, but anywhere. Even a British family, thousands of miles away, could watch in horror and find it both devastating and surreal.

Twenty four years after foreign Islamic jihadists flew those planes into the Twin Towers, New York has a foreign Islamic jihadist as its Mayor.

During his campaign for that position, a beaming Mandani was filmed and photographed with his arm around the shoulders of his friend Imam Siraj Wahaj, who was an unindicted co-conspirator in the earlier 1993 World Trade Centre bombing. Another jihadi, another terrorist assault on pretty much the exact same location. Mamdani praised this bastard, who got way with his links to terror, as “one of the nation’s foremost Muslim leaders” and as “a pillar of the Bed-Stuy community”. The blatant alliance with other people with terrorist links didn’t matter at all.

Mamdani was promising free stuff, and that mattered more.