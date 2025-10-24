Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
1h

Garbage in, garbage out. AI is hardly immune from this truism. Rendering it just another flawed vessel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stuffysays's avatar
Stuffysays
32m

who is it that inputs the garbage that facilitates this nonsense? white tech-bros from california isn't it? middle-class, university-educated white boys educated to be full of guilt and hatred and fear of their whiteness. all a load of bollocks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Jupp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture