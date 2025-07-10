Another betrayal! They said they’d release the Files! Trump is compromised!

The cry of the Wounded Influencer has been heard far and wide. We know who is furious and disappointed, we know these people have big online presences and lots of subscribers and followers on various platforms.

We know how very angry they are because they keep telling us, and perhaps because their revenue is dependent on being in a mirror image state of continual offence and outrage to their progressive leftist counterparts.

I’m half expecting, now, to find Tucker Carlson filming himself weeping in his car about just how upset he is that Zionist Trump betrayed America.

The latest Offence Marathon centres on the way the whole Epstein Issue has broken down like a tired circus jalopy shuddering to a halt, belching plenty of smoke but no real danger. To be fair, the limp end of the review and its pitiful conclusion of ‘nothing to see here’ is worth being pissed off about. In my view it’s sordid, and Trump did sound defensive and evasive when he leapt to interrupt an Epstein question posed to Pam Bondi.