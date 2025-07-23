At the moment in my country there is a startling example of just how much modern western universities have become factories of evil. In its smaller way it is as representative and as chilling as the Hamas loving displays of the Glastonbury music festival or the similar campus based protests against Israel in the US.

As is so often the case, the pure evil that is taught in universities now and which infects and rots so many young minds comes in the form of a perverse, unnatural and excessive devotion to the Other.

One of the key characteristics of a university state of mind is its slavish devotion to everything and everyone alien, foreign, immigrant or exotic. But this devotion is not out of genuine love of any specific otherness, even in its fanatical respect and admiration for the Palestinian ‘cause’ and the Muslim religion. Nor is it in other manifestations like white university educated support for black supremacism really about genuinely admiring people of darker skin tones. Rather, it seeks out for particular championing whoever and whatever is least like the West, least likely to be of benefit to the West, and most likely to harm and endanger other Western people, particularly the white working class.

Nobody who possesses the university taught hypocrisies on race and identity actually gives a shit about black lives, but they do care about Black Lives Matter. If they cared about actual black deaths in the US for instance, they would care about gang culture, knife crime, drive by shootings, fatherlessness and parental abandonment, drug addiction, gangster rap encouraging violence and criminality, and how many young black men kill other young black men. But they don’t give a shit about any of that. What they focus on is academic bullshit illusions like ‘white privilege’, ‘white fragility’ and ‘white guilt’, or on crooked schemes from failed nations demanding reparations from people who have never owned slaves.

If they cared about actual black outcomes and lives, they would notice that Democrat run cities with black Mayors, black police chiefs, black DAs and black community activists spending billions in black directed public funding are terrible, shitty, broken places for poorer black people to live in. But they don’t notice that. Instead, they encourage all the things that fail, all the attitudes that do harm, and all the stolen spending that goes nowhere except into the pockets of crooks and grifters.

What do these university educated champions of the US black community actually care about? They care about demonising and hating white people and they care about funding streams that people just like them can control. The black kid dying on a sidewalk doesn’t get noticed at all unless they can pin the death on a white cop. The little black girl shot because some prick raised on gangster movies holds his firearm sideways while spraying bullets around the street doesn’t get named or remembered at all. There’s no number of those deaths that make the white progrssive champion give a shit about real victims.

Similarly in the UK the people who talk anout female rights the most are the people who have turned Britain into Europe’s rape capital by importing savages who see all western women and girls (but especially white ones) as easy meat, and as sluts who exist to sexually service them. It’s white progressive men and women, nearly always university educated, who clamp down on any criticism of foreign rapists as racism, or who were in those positions of authority that turned a knowing but blind eye to decades of Muslim men gang raping white working class children. It’s generally the university educated who worry that they might be racist if they stop an obviously Muslim man with a backpack from blowing up kids. It’s the university educated who laugh at the idea that mass immigration makes anything worse or life more dangerous. And it’s the university educated, young and old, who wave those suspiciously mass produced, leftist billionaire funded placards that read ‘Refugees Welcome’.

What we consistently see is that the fanatical embrace of the Other as beyond criticism, beyond reproach, deserving absolute asylum, anointed with special, sacred, protected characteristics-this embrace of everything from George Floyd to Asylum Centres, the kind of attitude that sees white progressives having an orgasm every time a new mosque opens-is not about the people or things they champion. It’s not about the refugee, the asylum seeker, the Palestinians, the Ukrainians, the South Americans trying to get into the US or the Sub Saharan Africans landing in a dinghy on the coast of England. Yesterday it was the Poor Ukrainian Refugee and his flag. Today it is the Poor Palestinian and his flag. Tomorrow it will be Someone Else from Somewhere Else. The cause does not matter in any specific way, and the people being ‘championed’ are an undifferentiated clump devoid of any unique interest that distinguishes them from any other cause.

It’s not about Them. It’s about US.

What the university indictrinated mind selects as it’s causes is anything that harms us, anything that pisses us off, anything that makes our lives worse, anything that destroys our safety, endangers our children, harms our prospects, ruins our cities, and increases the crime, squalor, corruption, suffering and despair with which we are burdened.

Compassion is the cover. Empathy is the cloak. Exoticism and universalism are the excuses. These are thin transparent lies as ridiculous and untrue as the absurd costumes of a Milanese fashion catwalk. Underneath is the real deal, the thing we are actually dealing with. Underneath the title ‘Hope Not Hate’ (used by a British pressure group that goes around calling anything sane Far Right) is, of course, Hate. Hate speech laws are about the speech, opinions and people its architects themselves hate, and not whether or not you are being hateful. Anti Racism is about wanting to be very, very racist towards white people. Anti Fascism (Antifa) is about being fascists to everyone who isn’t slightly to the Left of Stalin.

And all of it has a very simple, very bleak, very evil core: they hate us. They hate us with every fibre of their being. All the dictatorial intent, all the fascistic malice, all the seething prejudice, they project onto others, is owned by themselves. The university educated mind has little of anything left in it but hypocrisy and hate. Towards men. Towards white people. Towards straight people. Towards women who aren’t feminist, and towards women who are too feminist to include men in dresses amongst their number. Towards Christianity. Towards family. Towards capitalism. Towards anything that has ever worked and anything that isn’t yet broken.

The Palestinians are embraced not because they are victims, but because they are the real aggressors. Again, the victim culture and the victim identity is just another mask. They are embraced not because they have a legitimate cause they express with nobility and reason, but because they have an illegitimate cause they advance with terrorism, savagery, brutality and one of the strongest commitments to pure evil held by any population on the planet. The university indoctrinated can ignore the barbarism of Oct 7th not because they haven’t seen it or not really because they, like Greta Thunberg, turn away from it when it is shown to them. The university indoctrinated are not just wrong about where evil lies and who is guilty. They aren’t blind. They know what they are supporting, really.

Asylum seekers with a habit of molesting children are embraced for the same reason.

They want that evil. They want that evil inflicted on you. They see the evil, and they would like it on your street, in your home, harming your kids. That’s the awful hideous truth here which even the critics of the Glastonbury mindset or of the kids who back Hamas hesitate to acknowledge to themselves. We keep saying they have been fooled, they have been deceived, or that they are good people who just want black rights, good people who just want trans rights, good people who just want Palestinian rights. Not true.

They are evil people who want evil to win. Because they hate the western world and they hate ordinary, normal, unindoctrinated western populations. They aren’t pretending. They aren’t fooled or gullible. They aren’t misguided but compassionate. They want Jews murdered and they want whites raped. They think we deserve it. Why, across the whole western world, are university educated judges and lawyers fighting so hard to keep dangerous foreign psychopaths in western nations? Why do they fight against known rapists, drug dealers and cartel members being deported? Why do they give tiny sentences or unjustly lenient sentences to child rapists? Well, for the same reason that a university educated student harasses a Jew on campus or a Democrat cheers on an assassin or a leftist satire site laughs at people scared that their daughters will be raped.

It’s not Hope. It’s all Hate.

And here is where we come to the little slice of this international wave of pure evil, born in the universities and spread most in the middle class and among the already affluent, occurring in my corner of England. A little while ago pro Palestine protestors gathered in Chelmsford, a small city some thirty minutes away by car from where I live. A few months ago the same kind of people-students and academics, young and old but all middle class university types-marched in Southend, fifteen minutes away from where I live, deliberately targeting a Jewish area. And right now in Epping in Essex, the same country where I live, the same kind of people are being bussed in, holding identical banners, to protest in favour of asylum seekers being placed in hotels.

In Epping, the people who actually live there, the ordinary, mainly white, mainly working class population, do not want asylum seekers. Epping isn’t a poor district, but even the affluent tend to be from more working class occupational and social backgrounds. It’s not stuffed full of journalists and professors. The foreign men (its exclusively young men being given shelter) hang around and seek to molest the native citizens children. Young girls, as often happens in such places when a hotel suddenly is given over to housing men from Third World countries, have been assaulted, followed, stalked and endangered. The government at public expense puts these dangerous foreign imports, many possessed of the cultural understanding that they have the right to force themselves on women and children, in that area. The Prime Minister, when the real community there objects, calls those citizens “mindless thugs”. The police not only protect the asylum seekers and harass the native protestors, but also facilitate bussing in counter protestors from Hard Left organisations.

And here is how the university indoctrinated mind responds to working class people being worried that their children will be assaulted:

Note how these ‘far right thugs’ are mainly mothers. Note how their signs are home made. Most who have protested against the asylum settlements are local people who live in that area. Worried parents and taxpayers. The English. Note too that there is no violence from them. But The Daily Mash, a satirical leftist media orgsnisation set up by mainstream leftwing journalists which has a million followers online, sneers at them.

Here are the demographics of those who follow The Daily Mash:

“According to an online survey, the site's readership mainly consists of universitygraduates who also read newspapers such as The Independent, The Guardian and The Times. According to the same survey, 65 per cent of its readers have incomes of more than £30,000, with 22 per cent earning more than £70,000.[2]”

It is affluent middle class people laughing at often poorer working class white people who don’t want their kids abused. Young well off kids with good salaries and no doubt parents with a lot more money too, telling lower income whites or lower social class whites to accept the possibility of rape and not be so bolshy about it.

Because, you see, for the woke, for the university educated, these people should shut up and accept the asylum centres. They should shut up and take anything their government throws at them. They shouldn’t dare try to protect their kids from imported rapists. That’s not their class function.

Their class function is to be raped.

By the foreigners, and by the tax system, and by the middle class university educated bastards laughing at them while dropping dangerous people from the worst countries on Earth into the middle of their streets and the middle of their lives.