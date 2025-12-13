In 1978 an odd little book was published called The English Vice: Beating, Sex and Shame in Victorian England and After. The book was about sadomasochistic sexual kinks in English society, and particularly the penchant shown for these vices by the English ruling class. The author, Ian Gibson, felt that our ruling class were particularly prone to a sexual fetish for caning and humiliation, and provided some detailed and exhaustive research in support of that thesis.

The book includes lengthy discussion of the poetry of Swinburne (a lover of flagellation) and numerous other examples of English literary and political figures with a taste for being beaten or caned or otherwise humiliated in the kind of sex games that take place in a dungeon. Gibson’s view was that the extensive public school system use of caning as a punishment, much more often on the buttocks than the hand, was in some instances a perverse sexual experience for the tutors administering these reprimands, but also created a class of public school graduates, people who would go from Eton or lesser fee paying schools into the senior-most positions in British business, finance, politics and media taking with them a confused and sexualised attitude towards discipline and chastisement that made them the kind of people who crave sexual humiliation even as they occupy positions of authority and power.

Essentially, it was not just succeeding after school in general life that confirmed these men as ‘good boys’ the school that shaped them could be proud of. It was also their capacity to endure and even enjoy submission and humiliation that made them ‘good boys’ too. The manner in which authority has been administered to these individuals in their formative pubescent years as their sexuality was developing made them confuse submission with goodness and pain with enjoyment.

Now there is also of course a far less sexual fetish oriented explanation of a different ‘English Vice’, one which was offered by George Orwell. In his 1941 essay England Your England Orwell gave what remains the most accurate assessment ever offered of the fetish for national self-loathing that consumed British intelligentsia and inclined a certain class of affluent, educated and successful person to view all patriotism and nationalism with loathing and contempt. Orwell said this:

At one time of course, the playing fields of Eton or their equivalents in other educational establishments did not solely produce sexual submissives and snobs with a deep seated loathing of their own nation. The far more natural instincts of duty and patriotism dominated the public school ethos until at least World War I, and again were manifest during World War II. The old aristocracy worked alongside the working class in the great estates, and were not entirely removed from them, but interacted with them every day (especially the rural working class). And so far as patriotism went, it was the aristocratic upper class and officer class who suffered the highest casualty rates of the First World War, greater even than the average Tommy wallowing in the mud and blood of Flanders and other meat-grinder battlefields.

The experiences of World War I, so often depicted in fiction and film ever since, are often ignored when it comes to inter-war appeasement and the failures of most of the British Establishment to face the Nazi threat in the way that Churchill did. When you consult the diaries of leading appeasers though, and hear their case in their own words, what becomes clear is that the majority were not P.G. Wodehouse Spode like figures with Nazi sympathies or Mosleyites with a genuine admiration for the Nazis. Nor were these men cowards. They were men who had already given their blood on the battlefield, and were horrified by the prospect of the return of war on the same scale as the one they endured. Lord Halifax, the archetypal appeaser, did not see his actions as a betrayal of the nation. He wasn’t looking for national humiliation-he was urgently seeking to avoid another national destruction. Halifax spoke movingly in his diaries about the horror of imagining the Nazi jackboot stomping through the green fields of England. Appeasement was an attempt to preserve England and Britain, to shield them from suffering. Today we may know it was foolish in many ways, and naive in others, but it’s unfair to think of it as malign.

In more modern times though it’s become increasingly apparent that what was once postwar managed decline has become an entirely malign form of national betrayal. In the years since entirely new ideological phenomena have been added, and added particularly to ruling classes educated at universities steeped in leftist politics and rhetoric. Critical race theory, a racial sense of shame and a racial desire for apology and humiliation, has been added in the ruling class to the old penchant for sexual humiliation via caning and other ‘instruction’. In the US we have seen just what extreme rituals of self denial these modern ideologies can lead to when white affluent people are instructed in them-there are innumerable examples of ritual humiliations whereby affluent white ‘liberals’ publicly kiss the feet and boots of black supremacists (a grotesque modern perversion of Christ’s humility).

These influences have been imported into Britain, as we saw with the rapid adoption of the BLM kneeling ritual following the death of George Floyd. That this was a specifically US death, and a specifically US movement, didn’t matter. Nor did it matter that the premises on which it was founded are entirely false (there is zero real evidence of US police targeting black citizens unjustly and the rates by which offenders resisting arrest or holding weapons end up dead after confrontations with the police show no anti-black bias). Our current Prime Minister Kier Starmer was an enthusiastic kneeling, our football teams continued the practice longer than their US counterparts, and the whole thing was a racial humiliation ritual whereby white people were suppose to apologise for their existence and agree that their nations were also worthless in some essential sense based on them being places with a white majority in population. Submission rituals to Islam in British public life (again, Kier is an enthusiastic infidel hugger of the Muslim prayer mat, as are British police) again repeat this pattern.

And:

Our ruling class define obeisance to other cultures and races as an essential component of decency and Britishness.

This, too, is the context of so much of modern British politics that it gets to the point that our ENTIRE political life might best be described as a public theatre in which indoctrinated middle and upper class people use public policy and State power to enact a gigantic, ongoing and definitely sexual ritual humiliation of the White British. For this class, the mass rape of white children isn’t a devastating sign that their obeisances don’t work or that some cultures are savage and bestial, but almost a natural thing consequent on the evils of the white working class (it is their own fault for having broken homes and being British ‘deplorables’) or the evils of British history (it’s a karmic pay back for the supposedly rapacious nature of the British Empire). This is genuinely the thinking underlying the paychology of progressive leftist and mainstream Establishment (the two being the same thing) responses to grooming gangs.

It should not need saying, but I will for added clarity, that those subject to such paychology are both politically and sexually perverse.

And this too is the paychology behind the cult like persistence of the Remain vote and the Remain advocacy groups now pressing for a customs Union or a full return to EU dominance. These groups wish the UK to go on hand and knee back to the EU begging for renewed membership, and knowing full well that the Europeans would only offer that on much stricter and harsher terms than the already unjust ones which characterised our prior membership. Having seen the completely malice driven hatred of Britain in first EU refusal to accommodate with David Cameron’s attempts at friendly reform, and then see the spitting anti-English loathing of people like Guy Verhofstadt, and then backed the long and entirely unnecessary concessions and humiliations of the negotiated withdrawal deal, these people want more of the same.

For any rational economic or political position, our declining share of EU trade, the increasing importance of non EU trade, the unjust balance of our payments compared to our ‘gains’ in membership, and the declining nature of the EU zone itself (Germany’s pathetic 0.1% GDP growth, Britain’s generally better performance over the last nine years than EU nations, the fact that all the real damage to the UK economy came in 2020 rather than 2016) should suggest that returning to the EU would be a disaster and that Britain can perform better outside this sclerotic Union rather than within it. Especially if we were released from the radical alignment with EU laws and regulations put into our exit deal by Remainers, which costs us £100 billion a year in unnecessary over regulation.

The argument that Brexit has lost Britain trillions or had a huge negative impact on the British economy is pure fiction, as is the following argument that returning to the EU would bring huge advantages. GDP growth rates destroy these points:

But ultimately the pro EU position is not a rational one or an economic one. If it was it could have accepted Brexit by now and started to discern how imaginary the benefits of membership are. Trade continues regardless of whether the EU bureaucracy endorses it. A whole globe exists to trade with on better terms. The idea of shackling oneself to one region in severe decline and ignoring the rest of the world has an incredible central irony to it, which is that the internationalist, Globalist position is that Britain should pretend the world outside Europe doesn’t exist. Britain should both ignore that EU membership and even friendship makes it harder to restrict the arrival of Third World savages, and that it also makes it harder to trade with those parts of the rest of the world that are actually successful.

What we see in the love of the EU is Swinburne’s love of the cane as national policy. We see the psychosexual perversions of the British middle and upper class become national policy. We see our trade relationship actually being decided by those who get a sexual thrill out of suvmission to Europeans and to unelected, unaccountable European bureaucracy. We see a fetish for humiliation as a national strategy of self denial and abasement.

The EU isn’t just an institution they irrationally love. It’s one which confirms their loathing of their own nation and their own people, that vice of the intelligentsia Orwell mentioned. And it isn’t just a political or an economic choice. It’s a Eurotrash sex dungeon where affluent and successful Brits with a kink get to impose their fetish for submission on the whole nation.

I’m not saying this simply as insult. I believe this is the real psychology behind supporting the EU and behind many of the innate prejudices and surface insane actions of people like Kier Starmer or Ed Davey. They get a perverse thrill from it all that no normal person shares. We don’t get excited at the prospect of being dominated from abroad or at the thought of our nation being in a permanent posture of submission.

But they do.