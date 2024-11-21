When you look at the hysteria of their screaming followers posting tantrums online, or the series of insane absurdities that must be believed in order to vote Democrat, or even the management of the 2024 election campaign, it’s easy to make the mistake of thinking that Democrats are stupid.

But there is a significant difference between stupid and evil. Stupid still tends to be reserved for the followers, and not the generals.

The majority of what we see publicly will still be dominated by the followers of a movement or an ideology rather than its leaders. The leaders may give public statements and become famous figures, but 90% of their work will essentially be conducted in secret. Neither the public nor alternative media sources likely to tell the truth about anything are for example invited to attend or hear the internal senior party figure deliberations on strategy and policy.