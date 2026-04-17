I’ve written two or three articles on Pope Leo. When he was selected as Pope I wrote a piece warning about his Chicago origins, his politics, and that he would be even worse than Pope Francis. My last piece here was on him too.

As I explained in that article I’m not a Catholic, and I’m only a cultural Christian. I’d say my position on faith is akin to that of Thomas Hardy or many of the British writers and thinkers who underwent the 19th century crisis of faith that started Britain’s journey towards a secularised spiritual emptiness (now rapidly being replaced by Islamic conquest).

I’m what might be classed as a struggling atheist. Intellectually, I find it very difficult to reconcile reality with the idea of a benevolent Creator. I don’t feel God’s presence, and never have. But I do feel God’s absence, and always have. It doesn’t seem to me that atheism, mine or anyone else’s, is an intellectual triumph. It seems to me to be a loss and a tragedy, both societally and for individuals who don’t have faith within themselves in a higher purpose and a spiritual dimension to our existence.

Hardy wrote an incredibly moving poem about this odd position to be in called God’s Funeral. He felt that God was dead, but not in the mocking or celebratory way that many since have used that phrase or considered it to be true. He felt it as the most all pervasive tragedy there is, the secret underlying all human suffering, and the cause of a sorrow less finite than God Himself. I expect any rational or thinking believer, certainly in the Christian tradition, knows that the struggle with doubt is integral to the profession of faith, but it’s a comnection less well known on the atheist side of the fence.

One of the great ironies of modern atheism, after all, is it’s strident, proselytising, hectoring certainty, a feature which seems to contradict its denial of faith by often being more of an insistent absolute than the thing it replaces.

I’m not that kind of atheist. I’m the kind that feels the absence as a wound, rather than declares it as a boast.

It seems to me that human beings must have meaning, and that meaning is as essential to our happiness as the things which we require for survival, and often more important to us than those necessities. And the world we live in now is proof of Chesterton’s assertion too:

“When men choose not to believe in God, they do not thereafter believe in nothing, they then become capable of believing in anything."

The absence of Christian faith and of a Church active in the lives of a once Christian people does not usher in, it at least does not long suffer to exist, a society in which Nothing reigns and in which men and women happily go around with no firm beliefs on anything. Instead, it opens up a gaping Void which both physics and occultism would tell you will soon be filled. What rushes into the secular society that turns from Christ is a horde of new faiths and new beliefs, which rush across the spiritual landscape with all the chaos and harm of barbarian tribes breaching an undefended border.

The two things, physical conquest and spiritual conquest, are of course intimately linked, and together explain the way in which Islam is achieving what a muscular Christianity of the past held back for centuries.

But the welcoming void of secularism and of Chrisrian retreat and absence is also the thing which made the worst tyrannies of the 20th century possible, with Communism, Fascism and Nazism all offering the fierce intensity of meaning, no matter how evil they were, that Christianity no longer provided. Atheism, for all its conviction and smugness, is never sufficient. It is a thing defined solely by what it declares itself to NOT be, rather than by any offering of meaningful content which the soul of man (even in those saying no such soul exists) still craves. Humans will believe, come what may, in Something.

And the most absurd insanities, the most comically inept constructions, the most viciously stupid ideas, can be stitched together in a form with all the threads showing and not a hint of beauty to it, and this New Faith won’t be judged on how ugly it is or how ridiculous it is, or even by how murderous it is…..but on how much opportunity for belief it offers, and on how confidently and ruthlessly it strives for dominance.

Two examples of this can be provided, a chillingly mundane one and a chillingly bizarre one.

The other day my wife was watching a documentary series on the Heaven’s Gate cult (Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults). Heaven’s Gate was a cult founded by Marshall Applewhite and Bonnie Nettles in 1974. It became notorious when 39 members committed mass suicide on March 26th 1997 in a mansion in Rancho Sante Fe, California. It still remains the largest mass suicide in US history (on US soil), and probably the second most notorious example of mass suicide or mass cult murder/suicide after the Jonestown Massacre of 1978. In the Heaven’s Gate mass suicide, members ingested a mixture of phenobarbital, vodka, and applesauce, then covered their heads with plastic bags while wearing matching black clothing and sneakers. They had been told that their physical bodies were merely "containers" that needed to be discarded to "graduate" to an alien spacecraft. All this coincided with the approach of Comet Hale-Bopp.

What’s interesting about the Heaven’s Gate cult is that even by cult standards it was unusually extreme, not so much in the sheer number of victims or even in the actions its members took. After all, cults could get much bigger than Heaven’s Gate grew to be, and do worse things (at Jonestown 307 children were among the victims, fed cyanide by cult leaders and parents who were cult members and physically forced to take it in instances where they couldn’t be deceived or otherwise coerced into doing so). The Children of God (Family International) cult led by David Berg made child sexual abuse the key focus of their activities, while the Rajneeshees commune committed the largest biological attack in US history by poisoning 751 people in 1984.

The extreme of the Heaven’s Gate cult was not in the extent of its violence or harm to others, numerically or in terms of depravity, but by its ridiculousness. It was a ‘cult of cults’ because it practised a kind of syncretism, picking and choosing and mashing together elements of different cults and outsider movements. It drew from theology and popular culture with equal enthusiasm, combining Christian millenarianism, New Age mumbo-jumbo, and ufology, as if it had been built by a failed divinities student who was a fan of the X-Files. Its core belief that members would be contacted by aliens and ascended by them after discarding human bodies had commonalities with Scientology, but also to some extent with movies like Cocoon and ET. Its leaders gave themselves ridiculous ‘alien’ sounding names (Applewhite was ‘Do’, Nettles was ‘Ti’).

Everything about Heaven’s Gate bordered on a spoof of what cults are with the darker elements subsumed in what were already, by the 1990s, pop culture cliches. And yet people took it seriously. Think about that. The cult that almost made an effort to present itself as laughable, still persuaded people to kill themselves and still persuaded, before that, parents to sit their children down for a talk about how mummy and daddy are abandoning you because some guy called Do says a Holy UFO is coming and kids aren’t invited.

In 1997 the X-Files was in its fifth season and showing to over 19 million viewers while the first X Files movie was due out the following year. And 39 people in California killed themselves because a UFO was coming to pick them up and they didn’t want to miss the ride. It was a bit like walking out of a cinema after watching Terminator and deciding that Geoff’s explanation that he’s a robot and that makes him sleeping with your wife OK makes perfect sense. The popular culture signal that this is not real sat alongside people deciding it was real enough to kill themselves for. The almost self-defeatingly ridiculous ufology cult was more real than their lives or their kids even while it presented to them explanations straight from known fiction.

In the absence of the spiritual framework of meaning for the last two thousand years, people will believe anything.

That’s the bizarre example. Here is the mundane one.

The man in this picture is Steve Bray, a former unsuccessful Liberal Democrat political candidate for Cynon Valley in the 2019 election, who gained some form of notoriety and public attention for his relentless anti Brexit activities leading up to and follwing the 2016 Brexit campaign. Bray, a former soldier, seems to have devoted his life almost as fully to the EU as the suicide cultists of Heaven’s Gate devoted their deaths to the idea that an alien spaceship was waiting to take them to a better place.

I don’t make the comparison lightly. Bray spent, according to reports, at least 847 continuous days protesting for the EU, mainly by making an irritating arse of himself during broadcasts in the vicinity of Parliament at the height of the Brexit debate, abandoning whatever life he possessed outside of this clownish activism. His protest in its way is as fully reflective of the need to believe in anything, no matter how ridiculous, as the theories of any religious cult have been. This is a man who literally worshipped a foreign institutional bureaucracy with his whole heart and soul, apparently convinced that some kind of Armageddon follows when a nation is not guided by unelected French and Belgian apparatchiks and administrators issuing stern guidelines on the acceptable dimensions of a banana or instituting strict policies across Europe to control and limit the farts of Europe’s cow herds.

I do not consider such devotion to such a cause to be any less ridiculous than the precepts of the Heaven’s Gate ufologists, and Bray is not alone in the extremity of his devotion to an institution that provides no rational cause for such fully committed faith.

In the absence of the spiritual framework of meaning for the last two thousand years, people will believe anything.

So now we come back to the Catholic Church and to Pope Leo, after briefly touching on two examples of contemporary madness in a secularised society or a West that has lost its spiritual way.

Here is what seems to me a pretty accurate assessment of Pope Leo:

It’s likely thar some of the points in that post will be denied by fact-checks and AI summaries and the like, and I can’t verify each and every point. I don’t, though, really need to, because it is the sum of the man, well expressed. Pope Leo is a Chicago trained Marxist. He displays all the opinions, attitudes and rhetoric of the Democrat Party, including the same hypocrisies (sitting at the head of one of the most powerful and rich organisations on the planet while ‘pontificating’-never has a word been more apt to its origins-on greed and poverty).

Pope Leo’s hypocrisies, such as the 3,000 dollar caps and a Ring of the Fisherman estimated to be worth up to $600,000 (each Pontiff has a new one made, and Francis might have been an equally vapid Marxist but at least he walked the walk slightly more with a ring only valued at $250) are entirely consistent with the Democrat Party or Hollywood Celebrity Marxism. He’s not even original in this inanity. The exact same applies to his selectivity on the issue of Peace, or his breathtaking idiocy (is it deliberate? Is it genuine ignorance?) when citing Lebanon as an example of the ability of Christians and Muslims to live in peace together.

The man literally picked a place where a devastating 15 year war with hundreds of thousands of casualties followed from a Christian nation welcoming in Muslim refugees…..who turned out to be terrorists. The end result for Christians there, even those that survived 15 years of Muslims slaughtering their way through the country that offered them shelter, is complete replacement:

There could not be a more complete and total CONTRADICTION of Pope’s Leo’s messages on Islam, terrorism, pacifism, asylum and borders than Lebanon, as Gad Saad and others who fled the slaughter have pointed out.

And this is why, as a non Catholic and even as a struggling atheist who would like to have faith and doesn’t have it, and especially as someone who cares about the fate of the Western World,I find myself disgusted, again and again, by the saccharine bullshit and the slop of selective self-satisfied piss which passes for wisdom and morality, flowing from the Seat of Rome.

It is identical in who it excuses, and who it condemns to Democrat Party and hard left Progressivism. It is identical in what it says, even before cozy meetings with Obama’s right hand man took place, with the abject submissiveness all progressives show towards Islam at its most disgusting and most murderous. It is the same unthinking, turgid, reality-averse slop of TDS and smugness we might see from any Hollywood celebrity.

The sanctimony disgusts me. The betrayal disgusts me. The vapidity disgusts me. And the pretence that THIS fare is wisdom and decency and kindness disgusts me most of all…exactly as Democrat and progressive talking points do elsewhere from other sources.

The Pope interferes in politics guided by his leftist Chicago ideology….and then has the nerve to announce that God will judge those who use religion for political ends, exactly what HE is doing.

But this is more than an issue of one man, even one man as influential as a Pope. It is an issue describing almost every Church there is. It is an issue of absolute moral inversion and the end point of that moral inversion. It is an issue of the thing that really pisses me off most about these clerical interventions and these canting pestilent priests.

These are the people who should have been our strongest defenders. The Church, whether the Church of Rome or any Protestant denomination, should have been the people recalling and restoring and valuing the achievements of Western civilisation. A man who sits in the heart of St Peter’s in Vatican City, surrounded by some of the greatest glories of Christian civilisation…..should not be a man who builds a Muslim prayer room inside it.

A Church which survived 400 years of persecution should not be silent when Christians are slaughtered by Muslims in Africa…..or in Europe, in wave after wave of terrorist attacks. The Church that blessed the Christian victory at the Battle of Lepanto should not be celebrating the Muslim Marxist Mayors of London and New York.

These should have been the people reminding US to keep the faith, giving an example that kept Christ relevant to our lives, fighting back against atheism, Marxism, Nazism, Fascism, and ISLAM.

These should have been the people best placed to know, more than anyone else, what will be lost if Christianity departs from this Earth….and yet I know that more than them, I feel that more than them, even though, unlike them, I have never claimed to have found the solace of God’s presence.

I may have struggled with the Void we all feel at times and especially in these times of decline, but I have never welcomed in a rapist, I have never defended a terrorist, I have not thrown open the gates to savage hordes and called that compassion. I have never betrayed Christ and his people the way a Pope who tells us that Islam is welcome does. I have not ignored Laken Riley’s death and then claimed that those who would prevent such crimes are evil. I have not inverted and perverted the teaching of a faith which says forgiveness is there for those who REPENT and reform and offered forgiveness to terrorists who have neither repented nor relented from their crimes.

We have bishops who tell us that nobody has the right to question the Pope….while the Pope repeats the slogans of a No Kings rally. Where is the Pope’s voice for children who were sex trafficked across open borders? I never heard him speak. Where is the Pope’s voice for children raped by Muslims in Britain? I never heard him speak. Where is his voice for the hundreds upon hundreds of thousands of children who will never speak, thanks to abortion? I never heard HIM speak. Where is his voice bringing atheists home, giving them hope of an ALTERNATIVE to modern hypocrisy and cant and moral blindness? I never heard him speak. Where was his voice when fentanyl was laying waste to the youth of America? I did not hear him speak. Where was his voice when Obama dropped 92,000 bombs on 7 different countries? I did not hear him speak.

Where was the voice of his church, or any church, when Democrats voted for full grown babies who can feel and suffer and think to be aborted at any stage, ripped apart in the womb, and their remains traded as medical commerce? I did not hear him speak.

Where was the voice of his church, or any church, when street after street, neighbourhood after neighbourhood, town after town and city after city has been turned more dangerous, more squalid, more conquered….and Christians and former Christians were in despair because of it? I did not hear him speak.

What madness have these churches prevented, and what truths have they upheld….when they are full of Pride flags and excuses for Hamas, at the same time, and when their views have every modern absurdity, but not one iota of traditional sense?

The truth is that the churches themselves believe in anything, except the old verities they were supposed to pass on. Their betrayal has been even more complete, total and devastating than the betrayals enacted by our media and our politicians…..and their modern views have been as patently false as those of any cult you could name, too.