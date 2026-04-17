Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Paul Heaton
6h

Hi Daniel,

You might like to look into A Course In Miracles as a spiritual teaching.

I've been studying it since I came across it in Stockport Library in 1985.

Gary Renard's books are a good introduction to it:-

https://garyrenard.com/books#the-disappearance-of-the-universe

I enjoy reading your articles and books!

Best wishes, Paul Heaton.

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Girl Friday
3h

On rare occasions, I read something that is so profound and intellectually resonant, that I say "Whoa! This is such powerful stuff that I must set aside uninterrupted time to for my brain to absorb this on a deeper level."

Most of the time, it's a Dostoyevsky or Tolstoy passage about God for which I need to do this. This time, it's your essay, Daniel.

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