Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bettina's avatar
Bettina
3h

Excellent! Pod people 💯 Empathy boot 🎯

Yes - George Costanza would so do that 😂 (and all that Seinfeld crew are libtards)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
3h

Ah, the hypocrisy squared. Someone attempted to impugn my concern for this heinous tragic event because:

Jan 6.

I didn't post anything about the Minneapolis shooting

The drug boat coming from Venezuela

"I listened to a video (Kirk) and it was disgusting."

"He said empathy is a new-age term. So I have no empathy for him."

I am so disillusioned by the vapid smugness of their cruel stupidity.

But above all -- in essence, saying that Kirk's opinions were "hate" IS A FORM OF HATE IN ITSELF.

There is less than zero attempt to understand. It's as if they see the blinding light of an excuse to hate and they run towards it with their arms open.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Jupp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture