Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Derek Sibthorpe's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe
8h

The erosion of conservative Britain began with quasi conservatives within the Conservative Party achieving Britain's accession into the 'serpent-in-the-egg' E.U. - the EEC. With Margaret Thatcher becoming leader of the Conservative Party there was a chink of light but she was first a Hayek-capitalist and ignored the objections from the more intelligent Enoch Powell in selling-out sovereignty for a perceived beneficial economic 'partnership'. She eventually woke-up to the true intentions of Brussels culminating in her Bruges speech which spelled the end of her political career and was ejected from office under the pretext of her so-called 'poll-tax' and the riots organised by the globalist-Marxists. Pro-E.U. globalist traitors took control again to intensify the eclipse of national consciousness in the English people with 'the 'project' turbocharged by the Maastricht treaty into the Boa-constrictor E.U. . The final destruction of conservative Britain was from Teressa May's obituary for the Conservative Party renamed as 'the Nasty Party' to ally it to the Blair creature's revolution with any true conservative consigned to the wilderness. Only the effects of Nigel Farage caused a flicker of conservative revival but, like a DEI platoon of new recruits taking-on the Red Army, conservatism is failing miserably.

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
9hEdited

Nigel Farage has recently taken to Substack and his latest post on the benefits of Brexit really annoyed me, and I would hope lots others, on a couple of issues: https://nigelfarage.substack.com/p/how-the-political-class-betrayed.

Firstly, he celebrated that Brexit allowed the UK to steam ahead faster than the sclerotic EU in rolling out the “safe and effective” (not) Covid gene therapy injections.

Secondly, he celebrated that Brexit allowed the UK to go faster than the EU in supporting the pointless, unwinnable proxy war against Russia in Ukraine.

You would have thought that his links to President Trump would have steered him away from uttering such nonsense. The least Farage needs to do is to pipe down on things he doesn’t understand and stop giving succour to the deep state which is the real driving force behind such malign oppressions, for its own ulterior motives.

Talking of ulterior motives, by serendipity the latest post from Promethean Action gives the answer – The Great Reset, with the Malthusian British royal family to the forefront – by neatly joining the dots on the deep state’s Covid and Ukraine skulduggeries: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dsbZBrtAG78.

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