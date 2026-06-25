The Right should be looking forward to years of rule. It should be scoring goals in an open net.

Leftist councils like Oxfordshire are banning the flag of the nation they are in. Leftists are trying to fully reverse Brexit. Leftists are running around supporting Hamas. The police and judiciary are making it obvious that they hate us. Immigration is out of control.

There has never been a better time to attack the Left and win. There has never been a more golden age for a populist Right to gather support for radical change. The crazier progressivism and globalism gets, the more it hurts ordinary people, the stronger we should be.

And we are blowing it. We are blowing it because we aren’t serious, we aren’t planning properly, and we are chasing clicks and likes instead of actual votes.

Lowe’s Restore is a shambles even more inept than Reform or the Tories.

During the Makerfield by-election they threw everything they had at it. Unfortunately that mainly consisted of cosplayers with waxed moustaches dressed like an extra from Peaky Blinders. Frank Wright was probably the least eccentric of these, and still…..I mean, really?

A dwarf with a big moustache talking at three hundred words per second caused a lot of excitement for the Online Right. Most ordinary people would have said ‘who is this nutter’? Some of what he said may have been spot on, but it ended up with a pure nutjob bit on Israel, and the general presentation would have been a massive red flag for the average voter.

The British love eccentrics when they are doing wacky things like saving rare orchids from extinction in South America or crossing the Antarctic in flip flops. We don’t vote for them, at least not eccentrics on the Right. You can get away with being a cross dressing weirdo if your voters are all in a leftist student area, but the Right has to avoid the waxed moustache.

It may not be fair, but that’s the way it is.

And those who don’t realise that? Just not serious people, politically speaking.

A lot of civic nationalists will say they aren’t serious because they are ethno-nationalists.

But that’s not it. Lowe himself is a civic nationalist. His leading followers are etno-nationalists. The party sells itself as the most nationalist option on the ballot….,but never seriously worked out how to attract ALL nationalists and resolve the civic-ethno schism.

They didn’t even work out how to defend ethno-nationalism very well.

Charlie Downes is a perfect example. He’s an idiot. He obviously believes that nobody non-white can be English, but is scared to say it directly. So whenever he’s on TV, they just get a black person on to say ‘am I English?’ or ‘you would deport everyone who looks like me’ and he’s floundering.

He was even defeated by the black EU puppet Femi Oluwole, who frankly I previously thought incapable of winning an argument against anyone more intellectually developed than a lettuce.

Above: Femi arguing with a wall about Brexit. The wall won the debate.

All Femi did was rage that Restore would deport everyone black (which was an obvious lie) and Downes was lost.

The thing is we do need ethno-nationalism.

We need to say how racist it is to tell English people they don’t exist. How racist it has been for decades to teach ethnically English, Welsh, Irish and Scottish people that they were never the majority, have no prior claim on their countries, or are irredeemably wicked for their past success or for, today, wanting to still exist.

Downes could have said “we will deport illegals, crininals and people who are a threat to our decent citizens, and we do that whatever colour they are. How dare you claim racism when we are trying to protect people from rapists and terrorists”.

Or he could have said “well, there’s an ethnic group called the English. Just like there’s a group called Afro-Caribbean. I can’t say I’m ethnically Afro-Caribbean, and you can’t say say you’re ethnically English. We can both be British if we are loyal to Britain. The problem is with people who aren’t loyal, who don’t take on any British or English culture, and who hate us. If you hate us or are a threat or refuse to be integrated you should be deported. That’s pretty basic common sense.”.

Or he could have said “Femi I have no problem with your skin colour. I do have a problem with you telling me that my ethnic group doesn’t exist or that I should be ashamed of it. I do have a problem with you as an EU puppet who thinks I should be forced to accept EU rule against my will and I do have a problem with people telling me it’s racist to deport terrorists and rapists or anyone else dangeous who has no right to be in this country.”

Downes is one of the leading ethno-nationalists in Restore and he hasn’t worked this out in his head or predicted the lines of attack he’d face.

A party that depends on cosplaying eccentrics in dress up or podcasters who can’t even work out how to best express the things they support before they step in a TV studio isn’t serious. This amateurishness cripples the Right, along with lack of organisation, Tory style weakness and shame regarding genuine right wing positions, and lack of funding and support.

The same problems still apply in Reform, but to a lesser extent than in Restore. Both parties haven’t been serious about working out their policy platform and solving the civic-nationalist and ethno-nationalist split, which any nationalist or patriotic movement or party should work out before it can be exploited by their enemies.

Funnily enough one of the people I have encountered on the Right who was smartest of all in describing why we don’t win and what we need to do to change that is a woman called Donna Rachel Edmunds. She wrote a magnificent article on the fact that the Left organises and creates huge numbers of charities, representative bodies, pressure groups, lobby groups, think tanks, and malign networks like Common Purpose or the Fabian Society and the Right doesn’t do that at all. She rightly said that the Right is 150 years behind the Left in terms of organisation and creating groups like this and we need to copy their tactics. She also wrote a great piece on the realities of polling, the split in the vote on the Right and the inbuilt advantages in constituency boundaries for the Left that said that unless the Right coheres behind one party the likeliest result is more leftist victory and a leftist coalition winning the next General Election.

In Makerfield what she predicted is exactly what happened. The Left voted tactically. The Green vote vanished, the Lib Dem vote vanished. All leftists voted Labour. On the Right, we didn’t vote tactically. Reform, Restore and Tories all stood, and only the Tory vote vanished. Some say a united vote still wouldn’t have been enough. But how many people were turned off by Reform-Restore fighting each other, or by Restore letting clowns run around dressed like Oswald Moseley?

Nationally, the polls are showing exactly what she predicts, but with Resrore as a pointless rump (3% support) and Reform and the Tories splitting the vote of the Right (25% and 20%). Because of the way constituency boundaries favour the Left, their vote can split without losing effectiveness. The vote of the Right splits evenly almost everywhere, so they are always harming themselves in every constituency. The vote of the Left divides in ways that don’t reduce their overall number of wins (i.e. Lib Dems do well in areas Labour would never get in, and whether urban areas go Labour, Green or Lib Dem doesn’t ever hand those areas to Tories or Reform). Leftist votes are concentrated, and leftists increase that by voting tactically. Rightist votes are diffused everywhere, and when divided are even less effective.

We need a single right wing party to breach 30% to get a majority government. Ideally, 35% or more to get a decent majority. Otherwise, in virtually every computation, we get the Left.

So what did the Right do to a smart strategist who saw things accurately and suggested a better course?

Well she (stupidly) posted a clip laughing at some of the amateur mistakes in Lowe’s grooming gang enquiry report. That laugh was bloody stupid, and aimed at Lowe. But the response of the Right was even more stupid. We immediately shared it everywhere, called her a leftist, and said she was laughing at the grooming gang victims. She wasn’t. Almost nobody bothered checking her past record (the smart articles I’ve mentioned, the consistent presence on the Right, the fact she’d offered to help with the Report and the fact she had previously helped victims herself).

So we made memes destroying someone who had been on our side. Based on one clip and not knowing anything about her. And then some really shitty people jumped in to say the reason she ‘laughed at grooming gang victims’ (which she DIDN’T DO) was because she’s Jewish.

So we don’t construct good arguments for obvious attack lines before we go in a studio, and we savage people who are actually on our side because we don’t check anything we see in a clip. And we don’t organise effectively, don’t vote tactically, don’t manage to get the balance right between abject weakness and keeping out real nutters, and don’t know how to not destroy ourselves with in-fighting. Oh, and we don’t do the serious work of planning a policy platform and predicting how the other side and corrupt forces (like all those leftist organisations) will try to stop us.

Other than that we are doing great.

Still, there is a positive to take from all this incompetence.

Other than Count Binface, we do have the best dress up clothes and we do get plenty of clicks online whenever we talk about crazy the Left is.

Even though we still aren’t clever enough to do the basics needed to beat them.

It’s an open goal, and we are still missing.